Russell Springs, KY

lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night

A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
City
Russell Springs, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs Police release monthly activity report

The Russell Springs Police Department has released its monthly activity report for the month of August. During the month of August, the department recorded three alcohol DUI arrests, four other alcohol-related arrests, two drug-related arrests, five warrant service arrests, performed 49 traffic stops, worked 17 auto accidents (three with injuries), performed one motorist assist, 14 alarm calls, and 45 calls for extra patrol.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Jamestown Council to meet today

The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

County sets Trick-or-Treat Hours

Russell County Judge-Executive Gary Robertson has announced trick-or-treating hours in the county. Trick-or-Treat in in Russell County will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Nina Frances Stephens, age 90, of Russell County

Nina Frances Stephens, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Corbin, KY. She was born on June 15, 1932, in Gans Bottom, Wayne County, KY, to Winford Edwin and Zella Whittle Stephens, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Russell County, retired from Russell Sportswear Company, and was a member of Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Man flown out following single-vehicle collision Friday evening

A man was flown out following a single-vehicle collision Friday evening. Details are scarce, but the reports are that a vehicle operated by a man named Josue Vasquez collided with a tree near the intersection of Owenstown Road and Jericho Road sometime around 6:35 p.m. Friday, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and residents who live near the scene.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Two airlifted in separate motor vehicle incidents

Two people were airlifted following separate motor vehicle incidents. The first incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 379 just a little after 4 p.m. According to Russell Springs Police, 28-year-old Michelle Barrera-Martinez of Russell Springs was operating a moped southbound when a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac operated by 32-year-old Kevin Murrell of Jamestown attempted to pass her.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Sara McNay, age 44, of Russell Springs

Sara McNay, 44, of Russell Springs, passed away Sunday, September 11th, at Jewish Hospital, Louisville, KY. Sara was born in Tampa, Fla on February 26, 1978, a daughter of Teresa (Smith), of Russell Springs, KY and Roy Harper, of Tampa, Fla. Sara is survived by. mother Teresa Smith and stepfather...
lakercountry.com

Cleda C. Hadley, age 90, of Jamestown

Cleda C. Hadley, 90, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, September 14th, at Residence. Cleda was born in the Font Hill community on January 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Chloe (Meece) Cooper Lacy and Oris Cooper. She was a retired secretary /bookkeeper. Cleda is survived by. a son, Burl...
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Lady Laker Basketball assists Buckhorn community after flood

The Russell County Lady Laker Basketball team recently collected donations to take to the Buckhorn community, which was severely impacted by flooding. Russell County Senior Hannah Yates, who spearheaded the donation drive, and her family recently visited the Buckhorn Distribution Center to deliver water, cleaning supplies, shovels, etc. Several of...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

County approves tax rates for extension board, library board

The Russell County Fiscal Court approved tax rates for the Russell County Extension Board and the Library Board during Monday night’s meeting. Extension agent Jonathan Oakes presented tax rates of 3.8 for real property, 5.76 for tangible and inventory, and 2.39 for motor vehicle. This was the compensating rate that will produce the same amount of revenue for the extension office as last year.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Several indicted by Adair County grand jury

Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Trial date set for Russell Springs man accused of murder

A trial date has been set for a Russell Springs man accused of murder. According to court records, Jordan N. Coffey will go to trial on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in May 2023. Coffey is charged with murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christopher...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Elvin F. Tiller, age 89, of Russell Springs

Elvin F. Tiller, age 89, of Russell Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Tiller was born in Jamestown, Kentucky, son of the late Avery and Bessie Polston Tiller. He served in the United States Army in Korea and Hawaii. Mr. Tiller retired from Bridgeport (Olin) Brass after 47 years of loyal service.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WKYT 27

Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

