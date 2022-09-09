Read full article on original website
Russell Springs planning Trunk or Treat on Main Street this Halloween
Trunk or Treat on Main Street in Russell Springs will be happening on Halloween this year. Trunk or Treat will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The city is also making backup plans in the case of inclement weather like last year.
County moves forward with purchase of cooler for coroner, emergency management vehicle
The Russell County Fiscal Court voted to move forward with two purchases for county offices at this week’s fiscal court meeting. The court voted to purchase a cooler for the morgue in the county coroner’s office and also opened bids for a new emergency management vehicle, which will be partially grant funded.
Tax bills being sent out Oct. 1; Sheriff’s office announces hour change for October
Property tax bills are set to be mailed out at the beginning of October from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has updated its hours for the month of October only. The office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The...
Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night
A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
Russell Springs Police release monthly activity report
The Russell Springs Police Department has released its monthly activity report for the month of August. During the month of August, the department recorded three alcohol DUI arrests, four other alcohol-related arrests, two drug-related arrests, five warrant service arrests, performed 49 traffic stops, worked 17 auto accidents (three with injuries), performed one motorist assist, 14 alarm calls, and 45 calls for extra patrol.
Jamestown Council to meet today
The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
County sets Trick-or-Treat Hours
Russell County Judge-Executive Gary Robertson has announced trick-or-treating hours in the county. Trick-or-Treat in in Russell County will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
County clerk’s office back open after illness closure
The Russell County Clerk’s Office is back open today, following a closure for illness that lasted through Monday, according to County Clerk Patti Glover. The office will be open during regular business hours today.
Nina Frances Stephens, age 90, of Russell County
Nina Frances Stephens, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Corbin, KY. She was born on June 15, 1932, in Gans Bottom, Wayne County, KY, to Winford Edwin and Zella Whittle Stephens, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Russell County, retired from Russell Sportswear Company, and was a member of Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church.
Man flown out following single-vehicle collision Friday evening
A man was flown out following a single-vehicle collision Friday evening. Details are scarce, but the reports are that a vehicle operated by a man named Josue Vasquez collided with a tree near the intersection of Owenstown Road and Jericho Road sometime around 6:35 p.m. Friday, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and residents who live near the scene.
Two airlifted in separate motor vehicle incidents
Two people were airlifted following separate motor vehicle incidents. The first incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 379 just a little after 4 p.m. According to Russell Springs Police, 28-year-old Michelle Barrera-Martinez of Russell Springs was operating a moped southbound when a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac operated by 32-year-old Kevin Murrell of Jamestown attempted to pass her.
Sara McNay, age 44, of Russell Springs
Sara McNay, 44, of Russell Springs, passed away Sunday, September 11th, at Jewish Hospital, Louisville, KY. Sara was born in Tampa, Fla on February 26, 1978, a daughter of Teresa (Smith), of Russell Springs, KY and Roy Harper, of Tampa, Fla. Sara is survived by. mother Teresa Smith and stepfather...
Cleda C. Hadley, age 90, of Jamestown
Cleda C. Hadley, 90, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, September 14th, at Residence. Cleda was born in the Font Hill community on January 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Chloe (Meece) Cooper Lacy and Oris Cooper. She was a retired secretary /bookkeeper. Cleda is survived by. a son, Burl...
Lady Laker Basketball assists Buckhorn community after flood
The Russell County Lady Laker Basketball team recently collected donations to take to the Buckhorn community, which was severely impacted by flooding. Russell County Senior Hannah Yates, who spearheaded the donation drive, and her family recently visited the Buckhorn Distribution Center to deliver water, cleaning supplies, shovels, etc. Several of...
County approves tax rates for extension board, library board
The Russell County Fiscal Court approved tax rates for the Russell County Extension Board and the Library Board during Monday night’s meeting. Extension agent Jonathan Oakes presented tax rates of 3.8 for real property, 5.76 for tangible and inventory, and 2.39 for motor vehicle. This was the compensating rate that will produce the same amount of revenue for the extension office as last year.
Several indicted by Adair County grand jury
Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
Trial date set for Russell Springs man accused of murder
A trial date has been set for a Russell Springs man accused of murder. According to court records, Jordan N. Coffey will go to trial on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in May 2023. Coffey is charged with murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christopher...
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
Elvin F. Tiller, age 89, of Russell Springs
Elvin F. Tiller, age 89, of Russell Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Tiller was born in Jamestown, Kentucky, son of the late Avery and Bessie Polston Tiller. He served in the United States Army in Korea and Hawaii. Mr. Tiller retired from Bridgeport (Olin) Brass after 47 years of loyal service.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
