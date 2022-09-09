Read full article on original website
Cleda C. Hadley, age 90, of Jamestown
Cleda C. Hadley, 90, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, September 14th, at Residence. Cleda was born in the Font Hill community on January 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Chloe (Meece) Cooper Lacy and Oris Cooper. She was a retired secretary /bookkeeper. Cleda is survived by. a son, Burl...
Nina Frances Stephens, age 90, of Russell County
Nina Frances Stephens, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Corbin, KY. She was born on June 15, 1932, in Gans Bottom, Wayne County, KY, to Winford Edwin and Zella Whittle Stephens, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Russell County, retired from Russell Sportswear Company, and was a member of Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church.
Elvin F. Tiller, age 89, of Russell Springs
Elvin F. Tiller, age 89, of Russell Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Tiller was born in Jamestown, Kentucky, son of the late Avery and Bessie Polston Tiller. He served in the United States Army in Korea and Hawaii. Mr. Tiller retired from Bridgeport (Olin) Brass after 47 years of loyal service.
Russell Springs planning Trunk or Treat on Main Street this Halloween
Trunk or Treat on Main Street in Russell Springs will be happening on Halloween this year. Trunk or Treat will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The city is also making backup plans in the case of inclement weather like last year.
Two airlifted in separate motor vehicle incidents
Two people were airlifted following separate motor vehicle incidents. The first incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 379 just a little after 4 p.m. According to Russell Springs Police, 28-year-old Michelle Barrera-Martinez of Russell Springs was operating a moped southbound when a 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac operated by 32-year-old Kevin Murrell of Jamestown attempted to pass her.
Jamestown Council to meet today
The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
Laker Athletics in action tonight
Multiple Russell County Laker Athletics teams are in action tonight. The Lady Laker Volleyball team will be on the road for a district matchup with Metcalfe County tonight beginning at 5 p.m. The Laker Soccer team will go on the road to Garrard County for a match that gets underway...
Russell County records 89 new Covid cases
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 89 new Covid cases in Russell County this week, up from 39 cases a week ago. Neighboring Wayne County recorded the highest number of Covid cases in the Lake Cumberland district at 118. Adair County reported 71 cases, Pulaski had 61 cases, Clinton...
Lady Laker Basketball assists Buckhorn community after flood
The Russell County Lady Laker Basketball team recently collected donations to take to the Buckhorn community, which was severely impacted by flooding. Russell County Senior Hannah Yates, who spearheaded the donation drive, and her family recently visited the Buckhorn Distribution Center to deliver water, cleaning supplies, shovels, etc. Several of...
RCHS Baseball’s Rexroat to represent Kentucky at national conference
Russell County Laker Baseball Coach David Rexroat will represent the state of Kentucky at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year program. Rexroat was selected to represent the Kentucky High School Coaches Association. The 2023 Conference will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska next July.
Laker Golf defeats Cumberland County on Senior Day
The Laker Golf Team defeated Cumberland County on Senior Day Monday. It was Senior Day for the lone senior on the Laker Golf Team, Bentley Perkerson. Perkerson shot the top score for the Lakers, who came out on top with a 168 to Cumberland County’s 181. Perkerson’s 37 led...
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
Campbellsville couple accused of using stun gun to punish juvenile girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville couple was arrested after police said they used a stun gun and other cruel means to punish two juvenile girls. According to court documents, 35-year-old Billy Dickens and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Birdie McCoy, were arrested Friday evening by Kentucky State Police. The investigation began...
County sets Trick-or-Treat Hours
Russell County Judge-Executive Gary Robertson has announced trick-or-treating hours in the county. Trick-or-Treat in in Russell County will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
Crews recover vehicle over embankment
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver was injured in a crash in Rockcastle County that sent a vehicle over a 300 foot embankment. Mount Vernon Firefighters responded to the scene of an injury accident on I-75 South near mile marker 57. A single occupant was extricated from the vehicle...
Several indicted by Adair County grand jury
Several individuals were indicted by an Adair County grand jury earlier this month. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Brandon Polk on charges of identity theft, falsely reporting an incident, criminal littering, and being a persistent felony offender. Brittany R. Dunn on charges of possession of a controlled substance first...
36-year-old woman falls over 60 feet at Cumberland Falls
Located in southeastern Kentucky, Whitley County Emergency Management confirmed that the fall at Cumberland Falls is around 68 feet high and 125 feet wide with water depths reaching up to 400 feet.
