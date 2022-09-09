Read full article on original website
Related
Perennial powers top 1st boys soccer rankings of the season
With the boys soccer season now a few weeks in, enough games have gone by for us to take our first crack at the local rankings. Defending District 11 Class 4A champion Emmaus reached the 800th win in program history with last week, and top the list after getting off to an unbeaten start. D-11 4A runners-up Parkland are also undefeated and slot in behind the Green Hornets before a showdown with the only other undefeated team in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, Northampton.
New-look Slack filling big shoes for Phillipsburg football
When Frank Duffy looks at his senior co-captain and linebacker Liam Slack, the Phillipsburg head football coach sees a different Liam Slack than he did in 2021. “Liam hit the weight room,” Duffy said. “He really had a physical transformation.”
Meneely finds net twice as Nazareth girls soccer blanks Freedom
Nazareth’s Caroline Meneely is a defender. But that doesn’t mean the junior won’t get involved in the offense when she has the chance. She proved that on Wednesday night when she tallied two first-half goals in the Blue Eagles’ 3-0 road win over Freedom. “She tends...
Girls soccer rankings: 3 EPC unbeatens lead the pack
The first girls soccer rankings of the season has plenty of familiar faces. The Top 10 has six teams from the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, three from the Colonial League and one from New Jersey. Scroll down for the rankings.
RELATED PEOPLE
The boys soccer player of the week helped his team get off to best start in recent memory
The boys soccer season got underway less than a month ago in Pennsylvania, but a number of players throughout the Lehigh Valley have already made their presence on the pitch known this fall. Here’s a look at players throughout the region who hit the ground running in 2022. Star...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0