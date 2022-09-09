ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perennial powers top 1st boys soccer rankings of the season

With the boys soccer season now a few weeks in, enough games have gone by for us to take our first crack at the local rankings. Defending District 11 Class 4A champion Emmaus reached the 800th win in program history with last week, and top the list after getting off to an unbeaten start. D-11 4A runners-up Parkland are also undefeated and slot in behind the Green Hornets before a showdown with the only other undefeated team in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, Northampton.
EMMAUS, PA
