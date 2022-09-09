Read full article on original website
Wawa, in growth mode, to open third Lehigh Valley location of 2022 this week
LOWER NAZARETH TWP. – People looking to fill up their cars’ gas tanks while stocking up on Shorti hoagies and Sizzli breakfast sandwiches soon will have another option in the Lehigh Valley. Wawa, the Delaware County-based convenience store and gas station chain with more than 950 locations in...
Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along party lines with a handful of representatives crossing over both sides.
Will I pay tax if I use a 529 plan for K-12 tuition?
Q. I live in New Jersey and work in New York so I file tax returns for both states. I also have a NY Saves 529 plan for my kids’ college expenses. If I would like to open another 529 account in a state which does conform to the federal law with regards to K-12 tuition, will I have to report it on my New York tax return when I use it for K-12 expenses and will I have to pay taxes to New York on the earnings?
Iranian nationals charged with massive hacking scheme targeting N.J., Pa. computer systems
Three residents of Iran face federal charges for hacking computers in the United States, including in New Jersey and Pennsylvania where victims included a domestic violence shelter, a township in Union County, and an accounting firm in Morris County. The suspects – who have remained in Iran – are charged...
Drought watch still in effect in Pa., N.J.: Recent rain hasn’t cancelled out Lehigh Valley’s dry summer
Drought watches persist in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where residents are still asked to cut down on water use. Recent rain has returned some green to lawn grass but has not yet undone the dry summer across the region. The U.S. Drought Monitor this week reported abnormally dry or drought conditions across nearly all of New Jersey and one-third of Pennsylvania.
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
I-78, I-80 bridges part of 6 PennDOT projects moving forward without tolling plan
A court decision nixing a bridge tolling plan will not stop the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation from moving forward with six of the nine bridge projects on state interstates, the department announced Thursday. PennDOT has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for the following bridge projects this year:. Plans...
Habitat for Humanity of the L.V. opens 2nd ReStore, offering new, gently
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – A nonprofit organization known for constructing houses is building a larger presence in the Lehigh Valley. Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, which “works to build simple, decent homes for hardworking, disadvantaged families,” on Aug. 2 opened its second ReStore at South Mall on Lehigh Street in Salisbury Township.
Long-awaited Wawa in Lower Nazareth set to open Thursday
Patrons Thursday will finally be able to shop at the Lehigh Valley’s newest Wawa store. The store at 4089 Jandy Boulevard in Lower Nazareth Township is hosting a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. Wawa will distribute limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” T-shirts to the first 100 customers beginning at 8 a.m.
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
Pa. is revamping design of its driver license
You will not be required to rush out and get a new license. But when it’s time to renew, you’ll notice a difference. The Pennsylvania drivers license (and identification card) are about to get a reboot thanks to efforts to shore up security concerns. PennDOT on Monday announced...
Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from prescription drug companies
TRANSFORMING HEALTH – Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from a $26 billion multi-state settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — companies that made or distributed some of the prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid addiction crisis. Pennsylvania will receive $1 billion of...
As Oz’s attacks intensify, Fetterman commits to Oct. 25 debate
Hounded by accusations from Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz that he is avoiding debates, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has finally agreed to one in late October in Harrisburg. Fetterman’s campaign said Wednesday that he has committed to an Oct. 25 debate hosted by Nexstar Television that will be shown...
Emergency responders, residents turn out to commemorate 9/11 in Lehigh County
About 75 people turned out Sunday to pay tribute at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Service held at Good Will Fire Co. No. 1 in Upper Macungie Township. The gathering included firefighters, police and other emergency responders, as well as community members and local politicians, to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The event was emceed by Dennis McArdle, fire marshal and vice president of Good Will Fire Co. No. 1.
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
Here’s where to get updated COVID vaccines in the Lehigh Valley
In an effort to help mitigate a potential COVID-19 surge this fall, the Lehigh Valley Health Network is offering clinics to administer the newly-authorized and updated vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week granted emergency use authorization of the...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly...
Here’s how Lehigh Valley colleges fared in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings
Ten Lehigh Valley schools have made it onto this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list. On Monday, U.S. News released the 2022-23 rankings, which allow students to compare the quality of the education offered by 1,500 American colleges and universities. Data was collected from schools in spring and summer of 2022, and ACT and SAT scores reflect testing periods from 2020 to 2021, according to U.S. News.
Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting
As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
