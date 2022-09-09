ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along party lines with a handful of representatives crossing over both sides.
LehighValleyLive.com

Will I pay tax if I use a 529 plan for K-12 tuition?

Q. I live in New Jersey and work in New York so I file tax returns for both states. I also have a NY Saves 529 plan for my kids’ college expenses. If I would like to open another 529 account in a state which does conform to the federal law with regards to K-12 tuition, will I have to report it on my New York tax return when I use it for K-12 expenses and will I have to pay taxes to New York on the earnings?
Pennsylvania State
LehighValleyLive.com

Drought watch still in effect in Pa., N.J.: Recent rain hasn’t cancelled out Lehigh Valley’s dry summer

Drought watches persist in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where residents are still asked to cut down on water use. Recent rain has returned some green to lawn grass but has not yet undone the dry summer across the region. The U.S. Drought Monitor this week reported abnormally dry or drought conditions across nearly all of New Jersey and one-third of Pennsylvania.
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
Joe Biden
Andy Berke
wlvr.org

Habitat for Humanity of the L.V. opens 2nd ReStore, offering new, gently

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – A nonprofit organization known for constructing houses is building a larger presence in the Lehigh Valley. Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, which “works to build simple, decent homes for hardworking, disadvantaged families,” on Aug. 2 opened its second ReStore at South Mall on Lehigh Street in Salisbury Township.
LehighValleyLive.com

Emergency responders, residents turn out to commemorate 9/11 in Lehigh County

About 75 people turned out Sunday to pay tribute at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Service held at Good Will Fire Co. No. 1 in Upper Macungie Township. The gathering included firefighters, police and other emergency responders, as well as community members and local politicians, to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The event was emceed by Dennis McArdle, fire marshal and vice president of Good Will Fire Co. No. 1.
sanatogapost.com

Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction

HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s how Lehigh Valley colleges fared in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings

Ten Lehigh Valley schools have made it onto this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list. On Monday, U.S. News released the 2022-23 rankings, which allow students to compare the quality of the education offered by 1,500 American colleges and universities. Data was collected from schools in spring and summer of 2022, and ACT and SAT scores reflect testing periods from 2020 to 2021, according to U.S. News.
Lancaster Farming

Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting

As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

