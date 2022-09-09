Read full article on original website
Related
Albuquerque Police investigating three overnight homicides
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating three separate overnight homicides Wednesday into Thursday. 12300 block of Cougar Ln. SE APD says officers were sent to the 12300 block of Cougar Ln. SE, near Central and Juan Tabo, around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to reports of shooting. Police say when officers arrived they found […]
“He was perfect”: New Mexico family remembers fallen hero after deadly crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “He was perfect. A perfect example of how somebody should be.” Those who knew 26-year-old Christopher Legits say he will be remembered for his contagious laugh, big smile, and kind heart. “He was the perfect person. If anybody wants to be the perfect individual they need to look at Chris and look at […]
APD: Man threatens Walmart employees with machete and gun
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after being accused of threatening Walmart employees with a gun and machete. It happened at the Zuni and San Mateo location Wednesday morning. Officers found him walking nearby and they say he ran from police. Officers eventually tased and arrested him near Central and Monroe.
rrobserver.com
APD: 3 shot and killed in Albuquerque during ‘very violent night’
Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating three shooting deaths that took place between 11:40 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. It was “a very violent night in Albuquerque,” APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said at a news conference after the third homicide. In the first, APD was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque murder suspect who cut ankle monitor off is rearrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor six weeks ago is back behind bars. Yonnis Abreu is charged in the murder of Dylan Spies at an east Central motel in July of 2021. He was released in June after a judge agreed to reconsider his detention.
KRQE Newsfeed: Out on probation, Dangerous intersection, Rain and flooding, City bus cameras, Burger champ
Tuesday’s Top Stories A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire Glass blowing classes return to New Mexico State Fair Santa Fe volunteer who was killed while riding bike for charity honored Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary 77 years later, New Mexicans still hope for recognition of atomic fallout What’s […]
Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. On Monday, Sylvan Alcachupas appeared before a judge on that probation. Twenty-seven-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas appeared in court for violating his probation. In January, Alcachupas plead guilty to robbing […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Police: Shelter in place near De Vargas Park lifted
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police-issued shelter in place in the area near De Vargas Park has been lifted. Officials say they are searching for a suspect who was involved in a crime on Monday and who fled on foot. (Story continues below) SFPD says to...
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
KRQE News 13
A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rrobserver.com
Man dies in hospital following August ABQ shooting
Homicide detectives have opened a new case after a man died a month after being shot on East Central. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the Aug. 16 death of Daniel Gardner, 37, is now being investigated as a homicide. Gallegos said police responded around 1 p.m. to a...
Mistrial declared in case against alleged Albuquerque serial shoplifter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge declared a mistrial in the case of a suspected serial shoplifter because the prosecution identified the suspect to a witness. Jose Seineke was in court on Tuesday and accused of stealing $8,000 worth of goods from Target stores across Albuquerque. During questioning, Seineke’s lawyers had an objection to this interaction. Seineke’s […]
APD looking for pair accused in multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two people accused in multiple armed robberies. Police say the two people are accused of three armed robberies at multiple Ross stores. Anyone with information on the two are asked to contact APD or crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information leading to […]
Railway strikes could have big impacts in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If there’s a strike, the impact could be huge in New Mexico. Cities like Belen were built because of the railroad. The railroad is a big part of New Mexico’s growth and history. The railroad was running before we even officially became a state and the railroads here opened the door for […]
matadornetwork.com
These Albuquerque Airbnbs Let You Capture the City’s Southwest Charm
There’s much more to Albuquerque, New Mexico, than ballooning. What the Sandria Mountains offer in terms of hiking and views, Old Town marches with its adobe architecture, cultural centers, and food. When you’re not watching for cranes at the Bosque del Apache Wildlife Reserve or tracking down Breaking Bad filming locations, you can recharge at one of Duke City’s dreamy villas. We’ve rounded up the best of the Airbnbs in Albuquerque.
Albuquerque drivers confused over problem intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are calling the road design at Osuna and Seagull a head-scratcher. Some are getting confused on the route and ending up getting cut off by drivers who think they’re following the rules of the road. “It’s been a problem area. I’ve been here for about three years. It’s like a confusing […]
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho student named a top 300 middle school scientist in the U.S.
Elias Copeland, a student at The ASK Academy in Rio Rancho, has been named among the top 300 middle school scientists in the United States. He, along with Albuquerque’s Sebastian Stoker of the Albuquerque Institute of Mathematics and Science, were named Broadcom Masters. The announcement came from the Broadcom...
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were Attendees
"Santa Fe police are still investigating a birthday celebration gone wrong early Sunday in the Paseo Feliz area, where five people were wounded with gunshots — likely fired by party attendees." —Nathan Lederman.
Comments / 0