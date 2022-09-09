Read full article on original website
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Holliday: Triangle football teams off to an historic start
You have to go back to 1994 – almost 30 years! – to find a football season where NC State, Duke and UNC began the campaign with such a flourish. That was the year Mike O’Cain took over as head coach at State and started 4-0 en route to a 9-3 season capped by a bowl victory. Duke, then coached by Fred Goldsmith, started 7-0, finished 8-4 and made the school’s only postseason appearance in the entire decade. UNC won two, lost to No. 3 Florida State by the respectable score of 31-18, and then won another three straight. The Tar Heels also finished 8-4 with a bowl trip. 1994, what a season!
Former NCSU guard Ralston Turner helping with NIL deals
Raleigh, N.C. — Ten years ago, Ralston Turner was looking for a new home to play college basketball after transferring from LSU. “When I left Raleigh (after my recruiting visit), I remember saying to my mom, I can do this," Turner said on the Culture State podcast. "I think I could live in Raleigh.”
Bulls fall at Gwinnett 7-2
Bulls third baseman Jim Haley hammered two hits and drove in two runs, however Stripers third baseman Rylan Bannon clubbed three hits and Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies drove in two runs as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment in Gwinnett’s 7-2 victory over Durham on Wednesday evening at Coolray Field.
No. 6 Cedar Ridge takes down Southern Alamance in straight sets
Hillsborough, N.C. — The No. 6 Cedar Ridge Red Wolves swept the Southern Alamance Patriots at home on Wednesday in a non-conference matchup. The Red Wolves are well on their way to a conference championship following last season's state championship, having a 5-0 record in Central 3A play. After...
Courage keep playoff hopes alive with 1-0 win over Angel City FC
CARY, NC (Sept. 14, 2022) — The North Carolina Courage secured three huge points at WakeMed Soccer Park Wednesday night with a 1-0 win over Angel City FC in midweek NWSL action to earn a season split with the league newcomers. The Courage (7-7-4, 25 points) inch closer to playoff positioning with four matches remaining in the regular season.
'Right thing to do for baseball': Bulls catcher helped push for minor league union
Durham Bulls catcher Joe Hudson, in his 10th minor-league season, has seen first-hand the financial struggle for many players trying to make it to the majors. That's why Hudson took on a leadership effort in Advocates for Minor Leagues to press for changes and, recently, form a union. More than 5,500 minor league players formed a union under the umbrella of the powerful Major League Baseball Players Association on Wednesday, a monumental change in the sport.
George Bush speaks at events in central North Carolina
Raleigh, N.C. — Former President George W. Bush spoke at an event in the Triangle on Wednesday. Bush spoke during a Friends of Scouting luncheon at PNC Arena in Raleigh, just before noon. He honored Temple Sloan, the founder of General Parts, Inc., which is one of the country's...
Shaw University asking for feedback on what's next for school
Raleigh, N.C. — Time is running out to weigh in on the future of downtown Raleigh and Shaw University. Wednesday night, those interested can join a conversation on what's next for the school. University leaders are currently gathering feedback on what they'd like to see for new residence halls, a student center and other facilities.
More than 800 people sign petition to urge town of Wake Forest to protect forestland in Joyner Park from development
Wake Forest, N.C. — More than 800 people have signed on to a petition against a proposed rezoning of wooded land across from Wake Forest’s largest community park. Raleigh-based developer Church Street Company wants to rezone the 68 acres of land on Harris Road across from Joyner Park to build more than 230 homes and townhomes.
'He's legendary here': Harris Teeter employee receives emotional sendoff from Raleigh community
Raleigh, N.C. — After 23 years, a beloved grocery store employee worked his final shift at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter Tuesday. When the community found out Tim McCloud was leaving, they decided to hold a fundraiser to show him how much he's meant to them over the years - and ended up giving him a life-changing sendoff.
Raleigh community surprises longtime Harris Teeter employee with gift of nearly $23K in sendoff party ahead of transfer
Raleigh, N.C. — A longtime clerk at a Raleigh Harris Teeter got a big sendoff and a big surprise Tuesday night on his last day before he transfers to a store closer to his home. Tim, who just worked his last day at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter, has...
Empty home destroyed in Fayetteville fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — An empty home was destroyed Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned. No one was living in the home, and no firefighters were injured extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire...
NC board recommends Garner charter school, despite concerns it would encourage 'white flight'
Raleigh, N.C. — A state charter school panel has recommended a new charter school in Wake County. American Leadership Academy in Garner would be the town's first. But the school's largely white enrollment at another location in Wilmington has the Wake County Public School System concerned about the potential for "white flight" here.
'That could have been my child': Mom reflects on Wake County middle school student who took his own life
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of 10 people gathered Monday afternoon to discuss the loss of a teenage middle school student who took his own life last week. Austin Pendergrass, 13, died by suicide on Sept. 6 at Wendell Middle School. The boy’s family described him as an “amazing little boy.”
Man, woman shot at Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
Group of thieves steal multiple cars from Raleigh dealership
Raleigh, N.C. — Multiple Raleigh businesses are cleaning up from a crime spree Sunday morning. First, five cars were stolen from a dealership and then the thieves tried to use one of those stolen cars to smash their way into another store. Police told WRAL News those thieves are...
I-85 closed near Hillsborough after tractor trailer fire
Hillsborough, N.C. — Interstate 85 was closed Wednesday in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. near Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
Amazon shutting Durham warehouse site, canceling or delaying 2 others in NC
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Amazon is closing or delaying three warehouse and delivery stations in North Carolina as part of a nationwide cutback, according to reports. Among them is a delivery station in Durham that employs some 400 people. Amazon began to wrap up the operations at a Durham...
Fort Fisher could join Fort Bragg in getting new, non-Confederate namesake
Kure Beach, N.C. — A North Carolina aquarium and recreation area may get a new name in the latest round of recommendations to remove Confederate names from federal property. The first round of recommendations addressed military bases like Fort Bragg. In a list released on Tuesday, the commission recommends renaming the Fort Fisher Recreation Area in Kure Beach, North Carolina.
'This is a serious charge': Man accused of threatening to shoot up Wake County school in Snapchat video
Detectives from multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this weekend to link a 23-year-old Mebane man to a Snapchat video threatening to “shoot up” an unspecified high school in Zebulon. Two squad cars were seen outside East Wake Academy for much of the school day and officers patrolled...
