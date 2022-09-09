You have to go back to 1994 – almost 30 years! – to find a football season where NC State, Duke and UNC began the campaign with such a flourish. That was the year Mike O’Cain took over as head coach at State and started 4-0 en route to a 9-3 season capped by a bowl victory. Duke, then coached by Fred Goldsmith, started 7-0, finished 8-4 and made the school’s only postseason appearance in the entire decade. UNC won two, lost to No. 3 Florida State by the respectable score of 31-18, and then won another three straight. The Tar Heels also finished 8-4 with a bowl trip. 1994, what a season!

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO