Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Holliday: Triangle football teams off to an historic start

You have to go back to 1994 – almost 30 years! – to find a football season where NC State, Duke and UNC began the campaign with such a flourish. That was the year Mike O’Cain took over as head coach at State and started 4-0 en route to a 9-3 season capped by a bowl victory. Duke, then coached by Fred Goldsmith, started 7-0, finished 8-4 and made the school’s only postseason appearance in the entire decade. UNC won two, lost to No. 3 Florida State by the respectable score of 31-18, and then won another three straight. The Tar Heels also finished 8-4 with a bowl trip. 1994, what a season!
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Former NCSU guard Ralston Turner helping with NIL deals

Raleigh, N.C. — Ten years ago, Ralston Turner was looking for a new home to play college basketball after transferring from LSU. “When I left Raleigh (after my recruiting visit), I remember saying to my mom, I can do this," Turner said on the Culture State podcast. "I think I could live in Raleigh.”
WRAL News

Bulls fall at Gwinnett 7-2

Bulls third baseman Jim Haley hammered two hits and drove in two runs, however Stripers third baseman Rylan Bannon clubbed three hits and Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies drove in two runs as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment in Gwinnett’s 7-2 victory over Durham on Wednesday evening at Coolray Field.
WRAL News

No. 6 Cedar Ridge takes down Southern Alamance in straight sets

Hillsborough, N.C. — The No. 6 Cedar Ridge Red Wolves swept the Southern Alamance Patriots at home on Wednesday in a non-conference matchup. The Red Wolves are well on their way to a conference championship following last season's state championship, having a 5-0 record in Central 3A play. After...
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL News

Courage keep playoff hopes alive with 1-0 win over Angel City FC

CARY, NC (Sept. 14, 2022) — The North Carolina Courage secured three huge points at WakeMed Soccer Park Wednesday night with a 1-0 win over Angel City FC in midweek NWSL action to earn a season split with the league newcomers. The Courage (7-7-4, 25 points) inch closer to playoff positioning with four matches remaining in the regular season.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'Right thing to do for baseball': Bulls catcher helped push for minor league union

Durham Bulls catcher Joe Hudson, in his 10th minor-league season, has seen first-hand the financial struggle for many players trying to make it to the majors. That's why Hudson took on a leadership effort in Advocates for Minor Leagues to press for changes and, recently, form a union. More than 5,500 minor league players formed a union under the umbrella of the powerful Major League Baseball Players Association on Wednesday, a monumental change in the sport.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

George Bush speaks at events in central North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C. — Former President George W. Bush spoke at an event in the Triangle on Wednesday. Bush spoke during a Friends of Scouting luncheon at PNC Arena in Raleigh, just before noon. He honored Temple Sloan, the founder of General Parts, Inc., which is one of the country's...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Shaw University asking for feedback on what's next for school

Raleigh, N.C. — Time is running out to weigh in on the future of downtown Raleigh and Shaw University. Wednesday night, those interested can join a conversation on what's next for the school. University leaders are currently gathering feedback on what they'd like to see for new residence halls, a student center and other facilities.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Empty home destroyed in Fayetteville fire

Fayetteville, N.C. — An empty home was destroyed Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned. No one was living in the home, and no firefighters were injured extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man, woman shot at Durham apartment

Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

I-85 closed near Hillsborough after tractor trailer fire

Hillsborough, N.C. — Interstate 85 was closed Wednesday in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. near Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL News

Fort Fisher could join Fort Bragg in getting new, non-Confederate namesake

Kure Beach, N.C. — A North Carolina aquarium and recreation area may get a new name in the latest round of recommendations to remove Confederate names from federal property. The first round of recommendations addressed military bases like Fort Bragg. In a list released on Tuesday, the commission recommends renaming the Fort Fisher Recreation Area in Kure Beach, North Carolina.
FORT BRAGG, NC
