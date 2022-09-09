Read full article on original website
Experience Latin folk fusion with Son Monarcas
Enjoy an evening of Latin folk fusion with Son Monarcas!. The Butterworth Center, in collaboration with Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series, is hosting Chicago-based ensemble Son Monarcas, led by Mercedes Inez Martinez and Irekani Ferreyra. According to a release,. Their music takes audiences on a lively musical migration...
Trails Committee, Tangled Wood present Bike Safety Fest on Saturday
The Bettendorf Trails Committee and The Tangled Wood are teaming up to host a free Bike Safety Fest 1-4 p.m. Saturday at The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf. Bring your youth or adult bike and/or helmet to be checked for common safety features and fittings. Representatives from the QC Adaptive Sports Association will speak about riding with a special need or disability.
Riverssance art festival returns to Lindsay Park this weekend
Riverssance Festival of Fine Art returns to Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport this weekend. It boasts over 75 quality visual artists drawn from a national call for entries, live local music, children’s activities, and great food and drink, according to a Quad City Arts release. The event hours are Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Historic Deere-Wiman House also turning 150 with special events
The city of Moline isn’t the only local insttitution celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. One of its most famous buildings — the Deere-Wiman House (817 11th Ave., Moline) — also dates from 1872 and is celebrating with its famous neighbor, Butterworth Center (1105 8th Street). To...
Circa ’21 gets a ‘Clue’ with colorful musical mystery
The new show at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island, is the colorful, kooky “Clue: The Musical,” but it’s not meant to be cartoonish. Director Seth Reines — who hasn’t led a show at Circa since “Kinky Boots” in early 2020 (before COVID shutdowns) — said Wednesday the iconic show, based on the popular board game, is loads of fun and varies each and every performance.
Heavy police presence late Wednesday in Rock Island
There was a heavy police presence about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of 5th Avenue and 24th Street, Rock Island. At least five squad cars were in the area. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers search the area, including the contents of a garbage can, and place an evidence marker near it.
RME strikes a new chord with new name, branding
After 18 years, the Davenport-based River Music Experience is striking a new chord and making a key change — with a new name and expanded mission. The RME board of directors and staff are announcing a new name and identity to celebrate the evolution of the nonprofit organization — effective Sept. 14, 2022, it will be known as Common Chord and use the tag line “More Music. More Community.”
Rock Island chemist retires after 44-year public health career
If you live in Rock Island, much of the quality of the city water has to do with Sandy O’Neill. The unassuming 66-year-old Moline native is retiring after her last day Friday, Sept. 16. O’Neill has worked 34 years as a chemist for the city of Rock Island water treatment plant, after 10 years with the Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island High School Homecoming events are Friday
The Rock Island High School Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. The procession begins at 24th Street and 18th Avenue and heads south on 24th Street and then west on 25th Avenue to the high school. In the Homecoming game, Rock Island ROCKS will play Moline High School.
Pet of the Week | Violet
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Violent is a sweet 9-year-old cat and is available at the Humane Society of Scott County.
Galva Arts Council wins three-year, $90,000 grant for free summer music
Tiny Galva, Ill. — pop. 2,539, and 48 miles southeast of Moline — has earned national acclaim since 2018 for its free summer concert series. Now, its consistent financial backer, the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, has announced that Galva Arts Council will get a multi-year Levitt AMP Grant Award of $90,000 in matching funds to present a free outdoor music series at Wiley Park in 2023, 2024, and 2025.
Journey through Muscatine’s past
Take a guided tour through Muscatine history on Sunday, Sept. 25, as the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department hosts the annual “Walk (or Ride) Through History” at Greenwood Cemetery, 1814 Lucas Street. Tours begin at 1 p.m. This event is fun for all ages and free to attend.
Rare Section 8 housing availability
A renewed focus on affordable housing comes to Davenport as the city will be taking applications for Section 8 housing assistance for the first time in years — but only for a short time. The application period will be open for two days next week. City leaders say the...
River town or railroad town? Merger might tip scales
These are just a few concerns some in the Quad Cities have for the potential $31 billion merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. “With seven crossings, they blow their horns at seven crossings. And that already happens seven to 10 times a day,” said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida. “30 times a day becomes a nuisance.”
Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive
A local Eldridge family is waging a battle against Childhood Cancer with their son Hudson and his mom Jessica McKearney was here to talk about how you can join the fight against the disease. for more information visit hudsonstrongfoundation.org.
Meet Rock Island’s new city manager
There’s a new face at the helm of managing city departments and more for Rock Island. City Manager Todd Thompson sat down with Local 4 to talk about his position and big plans ahead for for the city. To find out more about the City of Rock Island, click...
The new Viking Mississippi cruise ship gives QC a closer look
Ellie Sowick had never been to the Midwest until she boarded the new Viking Mississippi cruise ship this past weekend, for an eight-day journey from St. Louis to St. Paul. The 66-year-old Massachusetts woman and her twin sister Sue Spingler docked in Davenport (River Heritage Park) Tuesday morning, for Viking River Cruises’ second only four-hour stop in the Quad Cities so far. They had been on a European Viking cruise on the Danube in 2019 and love everything about the luxury line.
Service to mark anniversary of fallen QCA firefighter
A fallen Muscatine firefighter will be remembered in a service to mark the 20th anniversary of his death. Firefighter Michael Kruse was 53 years old and a 27-year veteran of the Muscatine Fire Department when he lost his life on the night of September 14, 2002 battling a house fire. Kruse is the only Muscatine firefighter to die in the line of duty, the only Iowa firefighter to lose their life while on duty in 2002 and the 131st in Iowa since record-keeping began in 1890. Muscatine Fire Department’s Green Shift responded to a structure fire at 10:30 p.m. that night, a wooden three-story multi-family home at the intersection of Orange and East 6th streets. Kruse was one of two firefighters who were working on the structure’s roof when he fell through and into the structure below.
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
RI-Milan schools to issue $20M in bonds for capital improvements and building projects
Rock Island-Milan school board members voted to issue $20 million in general obligation bonds to provide an alternative source of revenue. The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan and will go toward capital improvements and building projects. Several buildings in the district need heating and air conditioning repairs...
