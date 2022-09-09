Read full article on original website
Ohio customers have chance to win free Wendy's breakfast for a year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wendy's is giving customers in Ohio a chance to win free breakfast for a year as well as thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. The Breakfast Matching Game runs now through Sunday, Oct. 9, and is free to play. Customers can visit the game...
The Big Table Is Back
Everyone has a seat at the table during this day of community-wide conversations. Join The Big Table and imagine what the central Ohio region can look like when we move forward together toward a brighter future. Sign up below to host your own conversation or join a public conversation near...
Ohio reports under 20,600 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported under 20,600 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, Ohio has reported 20,552 new cases, 626 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 48 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 99 deaths. Last Thursday, September 1, 2022, Ohio...
Ohio releases 2021-22 school report cards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday. Report cards include five rated components and various report-only data. ODE said districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year. Each district was rated from one to five stars...
Sheetz, Mid-Ohio Food Collective provide hunger relief in Central Ohio
Sheetz is partnering with Mid-Ohio Food Collective for Hunger Action Month. Alissa Henry talked to Nick Ruffner, Sheetz Public Relations Manager about Sheetz and what inspired the company to partner with Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Sheetz currently operates more than a dozen store locations in the Columbus region, with each store...
CMHA CEO making 2x as much as governor; clients claim CMHA failures leaving them homeless
An ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigation into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority now reveals the salaries its top executives make while filtering repeated complaints of failures with their biggest Section 8 Voucher program. CMHA President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Hillman makes an annual salary of $367,369, according...
Washington senator proposes plan to clean up space junk in orbit
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Debris from a Falcon 9 rocket burned up as it reentered the atmosphere in 2021, putting on a spectacular light show in the Pacific Northwest. Several days later, a farmer in Grant County found debris from the rocket on their property. It was the only piece of debris reported from the rocket and luckily no one was injured, but a new bi-partisan bill seeks to prevent more space junk from crashing into our planet.
Operation Warm, Cardinal Health pass out hundreds of winter coats for kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of kids in the greater Columbus area now have coats to keep warm this winter. Cardinal Health partnered with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that manufactures coats and shoes for children in need, to pass out over 700 winter coats for children. 32% of...
Ohio schools, large and small, to develop Intel's workforce
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel is promising more than $17 million to 80 Ohio colleges, partnering with higher education to develop a workforce for its microchip manufacturing facilities. Schools large and small are getting a piece of the action, hoping to attract students and create a pipeline to Intel.
Abortion bill passes W.Va. Legislature, setting off firestorm of protest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:36 p.m. 9/13/22. A bill banning abortion with very few exceptions is headed to the desk of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. The move by both the House and Senate on Tuesday set off a firestorm of protests that led to some being physically removed from the Capitol.
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
McDonald's manager charged with stealing more than $100K from restaurant, police say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — A McDonald's employee in Florida was arrested for stealing more than $100,000 from the restaurant, according to authorities. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Jon Smith was charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing the money while employed as the fast-food restaurant's store manager.
