Sarasota, FL

28 birds stolen from parrot rescue in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Police are asking for help finding 28 birds that were stolen from a parrot rescue organization in Punta Gorda. The birds were taken in the early morning hours of Sept. 13 from the Parrot Outreach Society in Charlotte County, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Tampa police arrest 13-year-old for lighting classmate's hoodie on fire

TAMPA, Fla. — A 13-year-old student was arrested after he set a classmate's clothes on fire at a Tampa school, police said in a statement. Officers and fire investigators were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to North Tampa Alternative School on Armenia Avenue, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. Police said the 13-year-old was in class with another male student when the teen used a lighter to set fire to the hoodie his classmate was wearing.
2 people dead, 2 injured in Sarasota crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Two people were killed and two people were hurt following a two-car crash Monday evening in the Englewood area of Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened just before 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana (State Road 776) and Artists avenues. An SUV was...
Police: 3 people arrested on felony drugs charges in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department arrested three people Friday on felony charges in connection to drugs. Police executed a search warrant Friday morning at a home off of 40th Street in Sarasota which stemmed from a man dying of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose at the house back in May.
Man, 76, killed in crash on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man was killed Monday morning in a two-car crash on Bee Ridge Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, a 76-year-old, was stopped at Oakhurst Boulevard in his Ford Bronco before trying to make a left turn onto Bee Ridge Road, according to the agency's crash report.
Police: Person shot, airlifted to Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting in Tampa, police say. According to Tampa Police Department, shots rang out at around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to West Verde Lane off of New Tampa Boulevard in reference to a call about shots being fired.
3 Tampa teens accused of breaking into several cars, stealing credit cards

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say three teens are accused of breaking into several cars in a Tampa neighborhood over the course of multiple nights. At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a person alerted authorities of multiple people burglarizing cars and a neighbor's garage near S. Kissimmee Street, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
2 St. Pete police officers suspended in separate cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department have been suspended for their separate actions, the agency said. Chief Anthony Holloway rendered the suspensions on Sept. 8 during a command review board meeting. "There's got to be some disappointment," he said. "Because you're going to...
