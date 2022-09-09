Read full article on original website
Medical examiner: Largo man drowns following alligator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The man whose body was missing several limbs when he was recovered from Taylor Lake died by drowning after being attacked by an alligator, the medical examiner confirmed. Sean McGuinness entered the water on May 31 at John S. Taylor Park, located at 1100 8th Ave....
U-Haul stolen in Clearwater leaves family without life belongings
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay region family is asking for help in finding a U-Haul they said was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Pinellas County. It was stolen either on or before Sept. 4, from the Holiday Inn parking lot located at 3535 Ulmerton Rd.
28 birds stolen from parrot rescue in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Police are asking for help finding 28 birds that were stolen from a parrot rescue organization in Punta Gorda. The birds were taken in the early morning hours of Sept. 13 from the Parrot Outreach Society in Charlotte County, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Tampa police arrest 13-year-old for lighting classmate's hoodie on fire
TAMPA, Fla. — A 13-year-old student was arrested after he set a classmate's clothes on fire at a Tampa school, police said in a statement. Officers and fire investigators were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to North Tampa Alternative School on Armenia Avenue, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. Police said the 13-year-old was in class with another male student when the teen used a lighter to set fire to the hoodie his classmate was wearing.
2 people dead, 2 injured in Sarasota crash
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Two people were killed and two people were hurt following a two-car crash Monday evening in the Englewood area of Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened just before 6:27 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana (State Road 776) and Artists avenues. An SUV was...
Pinellas County Commission to consider beach smoking ban
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It could soon be against the law to smoke cigarettes on Pinellas County beaches. The Pinellas County Commission on Thursday began discussions on what an ordinance change would look like for the county's three beaches: Fort DeSoto, Sand Key and Fred Howard. If enacted, the...
Crash involving semi-truck jams traffic on I-75 in Sarasota County
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Traffic had been slow going on northbound Interstate 75 in southeastern Sarasota County following a crash involving a semi-truck and another car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes near Ponce De Leon Boulevard in the North Port...
Bradenton's 'Trace Eye-D' develops wipes that detect fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton company is fighting the fentanyl crisis with drug detection wipes. Trace Eye-D developed the wipes last year, and also has created ones that detect cocaine and methamphetamine. Trace Eye-D Director of Research and Development Barry Gorski, who invented the wipes, explained how they work.
Neighbors pushing for safety changes near Wesley Chapel intersection
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Neighbors are pushing for safety improvements near County Line Road and Solitude Drive in Wesley Chapel. People living nearby witnessed a bad car accident on Friday, and they believe it was caused by speeding. "It knocked a hole in the concrete wall over here," neighbor...
Police: 3 people arrested on felony drugs charges in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department arrested three people Friday on felony charges in connection to drugs. Police executed a search warrant Friday morning at a home off of 40th Street in Sarasota which stemmed from a man dying of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose at the house back in May.
Man, 76, killed in crash on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man was killed Monday morning in a two-car crash on Bee Ridge Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, a 76-year-old, was stopped at Oakhurst Boulevard in his Ford Bronco before trying to make a left turn onto Bee Ridge Road, according to the agency's crash report.
Major detour expected overnight in north lanes of I-275 over weekend
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Heads up, drivers who frequent Interstate 275. A major detour will be in place during the night over the weekend, the Florida Department of Transportation reports. All northbound lanes of I-275 will detour at Exit 30, Roosevelt Boulevard overnight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m....
Troopers arrest escaped man from Tarpon Spring work detail; found asleep in stolen car
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — Troopers say they arrested an escaped man, just before 10:40 a.m. on Monday, who was accused of stealing a car in Orlando. A 2021 Mazda SUV was stolen on Sunday night and the owner of the car reported it missing to the Orlando Police Department around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Police: Person shot, airlifted to Tampa General Hospital
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting in Tampa, police say. According to Tampa Police Department, shots rang out at around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to West Verde Lane off of New Tampa Boulevard in reference to a call about shots being fired.
Tree in St. Pete struck by lightning twice exactly 1 week apart, woman says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A tree in St. Petersburg has endured two lightning strikes exactly one week apart, one homeowner says. It now has the family wondering if it's been happening and they're just now realizing. "It'll probably get hit again as it is the tallest thing nearby," Kathy...
Tampa high school student brought loaded gun on campus, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say a student at Blake High School was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus on Wednesday. Several students were reprimanded by staff at the school after they were caught hanging at a stairwell, which is not allowed, police say. The students were...
3 Tampa teens accused of breaking into several cars, stealing credit cards
TAMPA, Fla. — Police say three teens are accused of breaking into several cars in a Tampa neighborhood over the course of multiple nights. At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a person alerted authorities of multiple people burglarizing cars and a neighbor's garage near S. Kissimmee Street, Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
Hillsborough County deputies find dead woman with upper body trauma at Seffner home
SEFFNER, Fla. — Deputies say they found a woman's dead body at a trailer home in the Seffner area on Sunday. The home is located on Magnolia Avenue and the woman's body was found with upper body trauma, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The sheriff's...
5 people hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure from running car in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Five people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning after they were exposed to carbon monoxide in a house from a car that had been running in the garage overnight, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. First responders responded just before 10:30 a.m. to the home...
2 St. Pete police officers suspended in separate cases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department have been suspended for their separate actions, the agency said. Chief Anthony Holloway rendered the suspensions on Sept. 8 during a command review board meeting. "There's got to be some disappointment," he said. "Because you're going to...
