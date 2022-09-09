ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

See the moment Meteorologist Greg Bennett’s grilling came to fruition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 has complete coverage ahead of the Thursday night Chiefs’ home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, including tailgating out at Arrowhead Stadium early in the morning. See the moment, though, that Meteorologist Greg Bennett’s grilling came to fruition. Does Marleah approve?:
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Wanted: William Pigg

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 65-year-old William K. Pigg is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County that was issued after he apparently failed to appear in court regarding a sex offender registration violation. They say his last known address was...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Flames catch 3 homes on fire in Kansas City early Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire spread to three homes early Thursday morning in Kansas City, but everyone made it out O.K. Crews responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a house fire near 28th Street and Van Brunt Avenue. The house was doused in heavy flames, and firefighters worked to clear the home and the surrounding area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police: Standoff ends in Lenexa, dog rescued

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A standoff that took place in the parking lot of a Lenexa business on Wednesday morning has come to an end, police say. According to the Lenexa Police Department, officers received a call at about 7:45 a.m. regarding a suspicious person in a parked vehicle in the area of W. 79th and Barton streets. That is just to the west of 79th and Nieman Road.
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

"My First Game" initiative bringing new, young fans to Arrowhead

Day 2: Jurors hear recordings of murder suspect David Jungerman, view city traffic surveillance videos. David Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the fatal Oct. 2017 shooting of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert. Jurors will be back in court Thursday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Summerlike heat continues Thursday

The story for Chiefs Thursday is going to be the summer heat, Kansas City. Expect partly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 86 in the afternoon. That heat will continue into game time, too. We are tracking a few isolated storms to end the week. Right now, the best chance looks to be Friday into Saturday. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via KCTV5 News and our apps.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting injures 3 teenagers walking in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after three teenagers were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Farrow Ave. At that time, three teenagers who were walking...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Mission unveils new, improved Johnson Drive

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - After the mayor of Mission, Kansas, cut the ribbon Wednesday night, a new and improved Johnson Drive is officially open!. After months of construction, the main route through Mission both safer and better for business. “We wanted to look at ways to make it more walkable,”...
MISSION, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Season ticket deposits open today for KC Current 2024 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first-place Kansas City Current are making history, and you can join them!. Season ticket deposits open Tuesday for the 2024 season at the first professional soccer stadium for women in the world. Fans can secure their spot starting at 10 a.m. on kccurrentstadium.com. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens have reminded hunters to take their spent shotgun shells with them after they finish hunting on public lands. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that they would like to remind responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials. These should be collected and carried out before leaving.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Man with knife at Leawood City Park is taken into custody

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A man was ultimately taken into custody at Leawood City Park on Tuesday evening after someone called police about a man armed with a knife and what was thought to be a gun. Leawood police said they received the call shortly after 5:30 p.m. The caller...
LEAWOOD, KS
KCTV 5

2 hurt when high-speed chase ends in crash, KCKPD investigating

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after several car break-ins in Wyandotte County led police on a high-speed chase across state lines. “All my stuff was out of my glove compartment,” said LJ Brown. “My glove compartment was sitting open.”. When Brown went...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansans warned to watch for deer as fall approaches

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be more cautious of deer on the road as fall approaches. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says as fall approaches and students head back to class, more traffic will be on the roadways as students drive to and from school and sporting events. Fall also signals the start of hunting season for various interests - especially deer.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Sports betting ramps up as Chiefs season gets underway

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Geocomply, which is the company handling security for all mobile sportsbooks in Kansas, says the Sunflower State cracked the top 10 states by volume for betting during the NFL’s opening weekend. A sea of red was the way Mike Day, the owner of McGuire’s...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing woman last seen leaving hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police are looking for a woman who was last seen leaving a local hospital. Misty Shur, 42, was last seen leaving St. Luke’s Hospital at 4320 Wornall Road around midnight Sunday. She is described as being a white woman who is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 minors injured in KCK shooting, school briefly goes on lockout

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that injured two boys and led to a brief, precautionary school lockout. According to police, two juvenile males were shot while inside a vehicle in the area of N. 73rd Terrace and Parallel...
KANSAS CITY, KS

