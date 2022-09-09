Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
See the moment Meteorologist Greg Bennett’s grilling came to fruition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 has complete coverage ahead of the Thursday night Chiefs’ home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, including tailgating out at Arrowhead Stadium early in the morning. See the moment, though, that Meteorologist Greg Bennett’s grilling came to fruition. Does Marleah approve?:
KCTV 5
Wanted: William Pigg
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 65-year-old William K. Pigg is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County that was issued after he apparently failed to appear in court regarding a sex offender registration violation. They say his last known address was...
KCTV 5
Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant
CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
KCTV 5
Flames catch 3 homes on fire in Kansas City early Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire spread to three homes early Thursday morning in Kansas City, but everyone made it out O.K. Crews responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a house fire near 28th Street and Van Brunt Avenue. The house was doused in heavy flames, and firefighters worked to clear the home and the surrounding area.
KCTV 5
Police: Standoff ends in Lenexa, dog rescued
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A standoff that took place in the parking lot of a Lenexa business on Wednesday morning has come to an end, police say. According to the Lenexa Police Department, officers received a call at about 7:45 a.m. regarding a suspicious person in a parked vehicle in the area of W. 79th and Barton streets. That is just to the west of 79th and Nieman Road.
KCTV 5
"My First Game" initiative bringing new, young fans to Arrowhead
Day 2: Jurors hear recordings of murder suspect David Jungerman, view city traffic surveillance videos. David Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the fatal Oct. 2017 shooting of Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert. Jurors will be back in court Thursday morning.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Summerlike heat continues Thursday
The story for Chiefs Thursday is going to be the summer heat, Kansas City. Expect partly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 86 in the afternoon. That heat will continue into game time, too. We are tracking a few isolated storms to end the week. Right now, the best chance looks to be Friday into Saturday. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via KCTV5 News and our apps.
KCTV 5
Shooting injures 3 teenagers walking in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after three teenagers were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Farrow Ave. At that time, three teenagers who were walking...
KCTV 5
Ariel Young’s mom questions what sentence would be if roles were reversed in Britt Reid crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The mother of the young girl badly injured in a car crash caused by former Chiefs coach Britt Reid openly questions how justice works for those with privilege. Felicia Miller spoke on ABC’s Good Morning America with her attorney Tom Porto. “He’s just getting...
KCTV 5
Mission unveils new, improved Johnson Drive
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - After the mayor of Mission, Kansas, cut the ribbon Wednesday night, a new and improved Johnson Drive is officially open!. After months of construction, the main route through Mission both safer and better for business. “We wanted to look at ways to make it more walkable,”...
KCTV 5
Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
KCTV 5
Jackson County Frank White Jr. charity golf tournament raises thousands for Foster Adopt Connect
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo.. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Frank White Jr. Charity Golf Tournament helped raise $23,000 to go toward FosterAdopt Connect, the county announced Thursday. The tournament, played Friday Sept. 9 at Fred Arbanas Golf Course, featured a 36-team field, the largest in its six-year history. Jackson County said...
KCTV 5
Season ticket deposits open today for KC Current 2024 season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first-place Kansas City Current are making history, and you can join them!. Season ticket deposits open Tuesday for the 2024 season at the first professional soccer stadium for women in the world. Fans can secure their spot starting at 10 a.m. on kccurrentstadium.com. The...
KCTV 5
Kansas Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens have reminded hunters to take their spent shotgun shells with them after they finish hunting on public lands. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Wednesday, Sept. 14, that they would like to remind responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials. These should be collected and carried out before leaving.
KCTV 5
Man with knife at Leawood City Park is taken into custody
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A man was ultimately taken into custody at Leawood City Park on Tuesday evening after someone called police about a man armed with a knife and what was thought to be a gun. Leawood police said they received the call shortly after 5:30 p.m. The caller...
KCTV 5
2 hurt when high-speed chase ends in crash, KCKPD investigating
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after several car break-ins in Wyandotte County led police on a high-speed chase across state lines. “All my stuff was out of my glove compartment,” said LJ Brown. “My glove compartment was sitting open.”. When Brown went...
KCTV 5
Kansans warned to watch for deer as fall approaches
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be more cautious of deer on the road as fall approaches. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says as fall approaches and students head back to class, more traffic will be on the roadways as students drive to and from school and sporting events. Fall also signals the start of hunting season for various interests - especially deer.
KCTV 5
Sports betting ramps up as Chiefs season gets underway
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Geocomply, which is the company handling security for all mobile sportsbooks in Kansas, says the Sunflower State cracked the top 10 states by volume for betting during the NFL’s opening weekend. A sea of red was the way Mike Day, the owner of McGuire’s...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing woman last seen leaving hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police are looking for a woman who was last seen leaving a local hospital. Misty Shur, 42, was last seen leaving St. Luke’s Hospital at 4320 Wornall Road around midnight Sunday. She is described as being a white woman who is...
KCTV 5
2 minors injured in KCK shooting, school briefly goes on lockout
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that injured two boys and led to a brief, precautionary school lockout. According to police, two juvenile males were shot while inside a vehicle in the area of N. 73rd Terrace and Parallel...
