Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Downtown Detroit businesses ready for return of the auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inside Checker Bar Detroit, there’s buzz and excitement. This week, people from all over the world will pull up a barstool during the return of the North American International Auto Show. “We've been really looking forward to this for a long, long time,” Checker Bar...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Prost! Here are the 2022 Oktoberfest events happening in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As we approach mid-September, the colors will start to change on the trees, the air starts to get a little crisp, and many people will look to get outside and celebrate Oktoberfest in metro Detroit. The annual German festival actually starts Sept. 17 in Munich, Germany, and...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

JoJo's Shake Bar set to open in Downtown Detroit on Sept. 24

(WXYZ) — Chicago-based JoJo's Shake Bar, known for its gigantic and sometimes boozy shakes, is coming to Downtown Detroit. According to the company, the location will be on Columbia St. in The District Detroit and will open on Sept. 24. It's the latest announcement of national restaurants coming to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Tv20detroit.com

Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet

DETROIT (WXYZ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday. While he was there, he spoke with 7 Action News and responded to a recent controversial tweet made by Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock. In the tweet, Maddock calls Buttigieg,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Police searching for thieves who stole 100 guns in 2 days in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The search continues for masked bandits after nearly 100 guns were stolen following a string of break-ins across metro Detroit. Gun shops in Westland and Dearborn Heights were targeted this past weekend. Security footage from the Westland store shows the thieves looting after plowing their car into...
WESTLAND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

1 killed, 3 injured after Detroit house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and three others, including a child, were seriously injured after a fire on Detroit's east side Monday night. It happened on Hoover Street near 7 Mile. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Officials say a male is in...
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A bit cooler today then a weekend warm-up

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 76°. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 59°. Wind: NE 5 mph. Friday: Partly Sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Child care teacher shortage plagues Michigan families

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — At the Rochester Community Schools Caring Steps Early Childhood Care Center you can see there are children enjoying school. But, there are 350 children on a wait list. And, this is just one childcare center and a problem we are seeing across the state. “I...
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Daughter blames QAnon after father shot family

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Rebecca Lanis, 21, said her grandmother called her Sunday morning and asked if she was in the hospital. Unaware of the tragedy that unfolded at her home in Walled Lake, Rebecca said she found that to be a strange question. She said she was at a friend's sleepover.
WALLED LAKE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police investigating after 1 killed, 2 injured in Fraser stabbing, prompted school lockdowns

(WXYZ) — The Fraser Department of Public Safety says one person was killed and two were injured in a stabbing in Fraser on Tuesday. Police say officers responded to an assault in progress around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Garfield and Klein and found three people stabbed. The victims were reportedly transported to local hospitals, where one of them died from their injuries, according to police.
FRASER, MI

