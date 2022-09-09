ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The Independent

Inseperable toddlers born just days apart by twin mothers play together

Twins in Buckinghamshire who gave birth to their babies just three days apart in the same hospital say they were “delighted” to experience pregnancy together. Laura and Claire, both travel bloggers from Aylesbury, said they never compare each other’s “mothering techniques,” and while their kids are genetically half brother and sister, they are very unique.
CBS Chicago

Arlington Heights man lured 2 kids into home, offered them beer, and took off his clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Arlington Heights police arrested a man who they say lured two children to an apartment and then took off his clothes.Police said the children were playing outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tonne Avenue on Aug. 9, when 54-year-old James Krook convinced them to go inside his apartment, claiming he needed help getting into his building. Once inside, he intimidated them by cursing at them and telling them not to leave, then offered them beer, according to police.The children then left through the back patio door, and told Krook they wanted to leave.That's when he told them "well, I am going to take my clothes off," and then removed his shirt and pants.At that point, a witness confronted Krook and took the children away.Krook has been charged with felony kidnapping and child luring. He is due to appear for a bond hearing on Thursday.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
ohmymag.co.uk

19-year-old woman gives birth to twins with two separate fathers

Babies are the joy of life, so naturally, every parent is ecstatic when they finally get to meet their newborn child. The same was the case with this 19-year-old woman who was prepared to welcome, not one, but two babies. However, what she didn’t prepare for was the unexpected surprise that she would receive after her twins were born.
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
