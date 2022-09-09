CHICAGO (CBS) -- Arlington Heights police arrested a man who they say lured two children to an apartment and then took off his clothes.Police said the children were playing outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tonne Avenue on Aug. 9, when 54-year-old James Krook convinced them to go inside his apartment, claiming he needed help getting into his building. Once inside, he intimidated them by cursing at them and telling them not to leave, then offered them beer, according to police.The children then left through the back patio door, and told Krook they wanted to leave.That's when he told them "well, I am going to take my clothes off," and then removed his shirt and pants.At that point, a witness confronted Krook and took the children away.Krook has been charged with felony kidnapping and child luring. He is due to appear for a bond hearing on Thursday.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO