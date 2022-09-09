Read full article on original website
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other Children
In the summer of 1996, the people of Washington Heights, New York City, were shocked to learn that a mother had starved her baby to death under their wing. But more terrifying was the reason behind it.
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Mom Expecting Husband to Drop Son at School Before 13-Hour-Day Dragged
According to a study, moms who shared child care with their partners had a more positive experience of "the work-family balance" during COVID-19 lockdown.
Inseperable toddlers born just days apart by twin mothers play together
Twins in Buckinghamshire who gave birth to their babies just three days apart in the same hospital say they were “delighted” to experience pregnancy together. Laura and Claire, both travel bloggers from Aylesbury, said they never compare each other’s “mothering techniques,” and while their kids are genetically half brother and sister, they are very unique.
'Selfish' Family Refusing to Let Sister Move Into Their Empty Home Backed
A woman who has decided to move away with her family for a few years has been supported for not letting her sister and her four children stay in her home.
Senior Living Facility Evicts 98-Year-Old Wisconsin Woman Over Excessive Physical Needs
More than 2 million individuals are expected to retire this year and many of them will be receiving care in assisted living or senior living facilities. However, one elderly woman in Wisconsin was on the receiving end of what could feel like a pretty raw deal.
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
Arlington Heights man lured 2 kids into home, offered them beer, and took off his clothes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Arlington Heights police arrested a man who they say lured two children to an apartment and then took off his clothes.Police said the children were playing outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tonne Avenue on Aug. 9, when 54-year-old James Krook convinced them to go inside his apartment, claiming he needed help getting into his building. Once inside, he intimidated them by cursing at them and telling them not to leave, then offered them beer, according to police.The children then left through the back patio door, and told Krook they wanted to leave.That's when he told them "well, I am going to take my clothes off," and then removed his shirt and pants.At that point, a witness confronted Krook and took the children away.Krook has been charged with felony kidnapping and child luring. He is due to appear for a bond hearing on Thursday.
Parents of baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead lose court fight
A High Court has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill baby who attempted to breathe after being declared brain stem dead by doctors. The boy, who is four months old, is being treated at a London hospital trust, where his parents came into dispute with medics about his life support, ITV News reports.
I thought I was biracial my entire life. At 43, a DNA test revealed I'm white with Jewish ancestry.
Kara Rubinstein Deyerin always thought she was Black and white. An at-home DNA test proved otherwise.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
19-year-old woman gives birth to twins with two separate fathers
Babies are the joy of life, so naturally, every parent is ecstatic when they finally get to meet their newborn child. The same was the case with this 19-year-old woman who was prepared to welcome, not one, but two babies. However, what she didn’t prepare for was the unexpected surprise that she would receive after her twins were born.
Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch
There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger
A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip
Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation. However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.
Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
My son’s asked to move back home saying he can’t sleep because of his newborn but I’m stunned & my husband is fuming
ANY parent will know the struggle of having a newborn that just won’t sleep through the night. One man has come up with a solution to this problem, one that has shocked his parents and left his family divided that is. Taking to Mumsnet, a grandma has posted that...
92-year-old woman swears by £2 cream to keep her looking decades younger
Looking at her, you would never guess that Joan Woodhouse was 92 years old. After her granddaughter set up a TikTok account for her, Joan's followers have been dying to know the secret to her youthful looks - and this nonagenarian isn't about to gatekeep. It turns out that Joan...
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Teen finds out mom passed away from cancer when teacher plays message on speakerphone in classroom
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Unlike most people I’ve talked to, I loved high school. High school was one of the most fun, enjoyable times of my life and if I had the chance to go back in time and do anything over again, I would start on my first day of my freshman year and just study more.
