‘House Of The Dragon’ stars Milly Alcock and Emily Carey tease “unfolding secrets and lies”
Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have teased what to expect in future episodes of House Of The Dragon, describing an unfolding “web of lies”. Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, the HBO prequel spin-off is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The show follows a war of succession among House Targaryen, known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.
Watch Zendaya make history at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Zendaya made history at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards when she won lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria. She previously took home the same award in 2020, also for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, and duly became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
People Are Loving The Fact That Daemon Targaryen Is A Hot, Chaotic Mess
"Daemon wasn’t even home for a good 24 hours before he was exiled again. I love my messy king."
‘Blade Runner 2099’ series is officially in the works
Amazon has officially announced a Blade Runner sequel series is in the works. The series, titled Blade Runner 2099, will serve as a sequel to both the original 1982 film and its 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve. Ridley Scott, who directed the original film,...
‘Squid Game’ creator to reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two
The creator of ‘Squid Game’ will reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two. On September 14, South Korean news outlet Moonhwa Ilbo reported that the second season of the hit Netflix series will implement a new mechanism for the games named Cheol-su, described to be the “boyfriend” of Young-hee, the iconic giant doll used in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game in the first season.
Emmys “weird” opening sequence mocked by viewers: “Literally one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen on TV”
Viewers were far from impressed by the Emmy 2022 opening dance sequence, which paid tribute to Friends, Law & Order: SVU, Game Of Thrones and a number of other TV shows. On Monday (September 12), at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, host Kenan Thompson began the awards ceremony on the iconic Friends couch, before breaking into a dance routine that was backed by the theme music of the Law & Order spin-off show.
‘Taskmaster’ series 14 start date confirmed for this month
Channel 4 has announced that series 14 of Taskmaster will air weekly from Thursday September 29 at 9pm. Hosted by Greg Davies and his assistant Alex Horne, the comedy game show returns this month to put a new line-up of celebrity contestants through a series of bizarre challenges. The line-up...
‘Synduality’ is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi shooter from Bandai Namco
Bandai Namco announced new sci-fi shooter Synduality during Sony’s most recent State Of Play presentation. Synduality is set in 2222 “years after a mysterious poisonous rain called ‘The Tears Of The New Moon’ wiped out most of humanity and birthed deformed creatures that now hunt the population,” according to the official synopsis.
Brian Cox criticises method acting as “American shit”
Brian Cox has described method acting as “American shit”, saying he doesn’t “hang onto the characters I play”. The actor, known for playing Logan Roy in HBO series Succession, discussed the controversial acting technique during a post-screening Q&A at the Toronto Film Festival of his latest film, Prisoner’s Daughter.
Jin Gu, Lee Seong-min, and more to star in new Disney+ K-drama ‘Shadow Detective’
Disney+ has announced the all-star actors’ line-up to star in its upcoming Korean original series Shadow Detective. The K-drama was announced on September 13 by the streaming giant. Shadow Detective follows detective Taek-rok, who is retiring after an illustrious career in the police force. When his partner encounters trouble, Taek-rok goes to his aid but suddenly blacks out before he can do so. He awakens to discover that he has been framed for a murder he didn’t commit, and is blackmailed by the real murderer into re-investigating his former cases with the promise of clearing his name.
Emma Mackey wants to “move past” Margot Robbie comparisons
Emma Mackey has addressed the comparisons between her and fellow actor Margot Robbie, saying she doesn’t “mind” them but wants to “move past that”. The actor, who had her breakout role as Maeve Wiley in Netflix series Sex Education, is set to star opposite Robbie in upcoming film Barbie from director Greta Gerwig. Following the casting announcement, many highlighted their similar looks on social media.
Lisa Simpson might be queer, says ‘The Simpsons’ showrunner
The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean has said Lisa Simpson could be part of the LGBT+ community. While the character has previously had crushes on Nelson Muntz and became obsessed with the Corey Hotline in early seasons, a number of hints have led to speculation that Lisa could be queer. The...
Get another look at ‘God Of War Ragnarok’ in new trailer
Another look at God Of War Ragnarok has been shared, alongside details of a new controller to accompany the game’s release. Introducing the new State of Play trailer, players are encouraged to “set out on an epic and unflinching journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go”.
Unauthorised queer Joker film pulled from Toronto Film Festival
An unauthorised film set in the Batman universe called The People’s Joker has been pulled from Toronto International Film Festival. The film, which reimagines the character of the Joker through a transgender origin story, had one public screening before the rest were cancelled over “rights issues”. A...
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ review: dissecting pop’s most-beloved ballad
We’ve all got a ‘Hallelujah’ story. For this writer, Leonard Cohen’s most famous song represents the fragile beauty of musical bonding. An ex-fiancee first played me Jeff Buckley’s version on one of many long nights sitting up digging through our old CDs to sing along to, and it seemed to me to encapsulate the quasi-religious power of the secret chords we’d share with each other, the intrinsic marriage of music, trust, love and unspoken connection. When we broke up, I couldn’t listen to it for years. And so sitting through Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine’s moving exploration of the man and the song, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, was something of a trial.
