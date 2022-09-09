ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
The Associated Press

London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen

LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for nearly 4 1/2 miles (7 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
NME

Sky criticised by viewers for cutting John Oliver joke about the late Queen

Sky has been criticised by UK viewers for cutting John Oliver’s joke about Queen Elizabeth II in the latest episode of his talk show. In the HBO broadcast of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, which aired on Sunday night (September 11), the presenter opened with a joke about the President of Chile before turning his attention to the Queen.
NME

Emmys “weird” opening sequence mocked by viewers: “Literally one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen on TV”

Viewers were far from impressed by the Emmy 2022 opening dance sequence, which paid tribute to Friends, Law & Order: SVU, Game Of Thrones and a number of other TV shows. On Monday (September 12), at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, host Kenan Thompson began the awards ceremony on the iconic Friends couch, before breaking into a dance routine that was backed by the theme music of the Law & Order spin-off show.
NME

Boiler Room London postponed due to the Queen’s death

This weekend’s edition of Boiler Room London has been cancelled due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The one-day event had been scheduled to take place in Burgess Park in Camberwell, south London this Saturday (September 17). In an official statement issued earlier this week, however, organisers confirmed that...
NME

‘Squid Game’ creator to reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two

The creator of ‘Squid Game’ will reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two. On September 14, South Korean news outlet Moonhwa Ilbo reported that the second season of the hit Netflix series will implement a new mechanism for the games named Cheol-su, described to be the “boyfriend” of Young-hee, the iconic giant doll used in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game in the first season.
NME

Billie Eilish speaks on becoming more outgoing since rise to fame: “I’m more comfortable in it”

Billie Eilish has revealed that she’s become more outgoing, following a period during which the singer was “scared to step outside.”. Eilish shared the revelation in an interview with Australia’s Nova Network yesterday (September 14). The popstar recounted the times when she “used to go out and walk around”, but admitted that she ultimately didn’t “do that as much because life is a little different.”
NME

Ghost fans crash Spotify Live servers forcing cancellation of band’s Q&A

READ MORE: Ghost – ‘Impera’ review: Swedish metallers go bigger than ever. A special appearance and Q&A session with Ghost was due to take place on September 13. Due to overwhelming demand, however, fans crashed the Spotify Live servers, forcing the platform to cancel the event. Both...
NME

The 1975’s Matty Healy on declining to support Ed Sheeran live: “I just wanted to do our own shows”

Matty Healy had addressed comments he made about declining Ed Sheeran‘s offer for The 1975 to support him on tour in a lucrative deal. The 1975 singer and guitarist said in a recent interview with The New York Times that he was “offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would have made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life” [via Uproxx].
NME

Brian Cox criticises method acting as “American shit”

Brian Cox has described method acting as “American shit”, saying he doesn’t “hang onto the characters I play”. The actor, known for playing Logan Roy in HBO series Succession, discussed the controversial acting technique during a post-screening Q&A at the Toronto Film Festival of his latest film, Prisoner’s Daughter.
