Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
Charles III Will Have All the Perks and Responsibilities of Being a King Except One
King Charles III will have all the perks and responsibilities of being the King of England except for one.
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Former James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for “homophobic” and “misogynistic” comments
Former James Bond actor George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making “homophobic” and “misogynistic” comments in a recent on-stage interview. The actor, who starred as 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, was appearing as a guest as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond.
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for nearly 4 1/2 miles (7 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
Sky criticised by viewers for cutting John Oliver joke about the late Queen
Sky has been criticised by UK viewers for cutting John Oliver’s joke about Queen Elizabeth II in the latest episode of his talk show. In the HBO broadcast of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, which aired on Sunday night (September 11), the presenter opened with a joke about the President of Chile before turning his attention to the Queen.
Emmys “weird” opening sequence mocked by viewers: “Literally one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen on TV”
Viewers were far from impressed by the Emmy 2022 opening dance sequence, which paid tribute to Friends, Law & Order: SVU, Game Of Thrones and a number of other TV shows. On Monday (September 12), at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, host Kenan Thompson began the awards ceremony on the iconic Friends couch, before breaking into a dance routine that was backed by the theme music of the Law & Order spin-off show.
Boiler Room London postponed due to the Queen’s death
This weekend’s edition of Boiler Room London has been cancelled due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The one-day event had been scheduled to take place in Burgess Park in Camberwell, south London this Saturday (September 17). In an official statement issued earlier this week, however, organisers confirmed that...
‘Squid Game’ creator to reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two
The creator of ‘Squid Game’ will reportedly introduce new game mechanisms for season two. On September 14, South Korean news outlet Moonhwa Ilbo reported that the second season of the hit Netflix series will implement a new mechanism for the games named Cheol-su, described to be the “boyfriend” of Young-hee, the iconic giant doll used in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game in the first season.
Billie Eilish speaks on becoming more outgoing since rise to fame: “I’m more comfortable in it”
Billie Eilish has revealed that she’s become more outgoing, following a period during which the singer was “scared to step outside.”. Eilish shared the revelation in an interview with Australia’s Nova Network yesterday (September 14). The popstar recounted the times when she “used to go out and walk around”, but admitted that she ultimately didn’t “do that as much because life is a little different.”
Ghost fans crash Spotify Live servers forcing cancellation of band’s Q&A
READ MORE: Ghost – ‘Impera’ review: Swedish metallers go bigger than ever. A special appearance and Q&A session with Ghost was due to take place on September 13. Due to overwhelming demand, however, fans crashed the Spotify Live servers, forcing the platform to cancel the event. Both...
Entertainment figures and politicians react to republican arrests during Queen Elizabeth II mourning period
Figures in the entertainment world and beyond have reacted to a number of arrests made this week during the national period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. Yesterday (September 12) a 22-year-old man was arrested in Edinburgh after heckling the late Queen’s son, the Duke of York, as he walked behind her coffin.
The 1975’s Matty Healy on declining to support Ed Sheeran live: “I just wanted to do our own shows”
Matty Healy had addressed comments he made about declining Ed Sheeran‘s offer for The 1975 to support him on tour in a lucrative deal. The 1975 singer and guitarist said in a recent interview with The New York Times that he was “offered a four-month tour next year of stadiums with the biggest singer-songwriter in the world that would have made me money that I’ve never even seen or heard of in my life” [via Uproxx].
John Boyega Just Revealed His Dating Criteria, And It's About To Break A Lot Of Hearts
The Woman King star opened up about what he looks for in a romantic partner.
Brian Cox criticises method acting as “American shit”
Brian Cox has described method acting as “American shit”, saying he doesn’t “hang onto the characters I play”. The actor, known for playing Logan Roy in HBO series Succession, discussed the controversial acting technique during a post-screening Q&A at the Toronto Film Festival of his latest film, Prisoner’s Daughter.
Harry Landis, ‘Friday Night Dinner’ and ‘EastEnders’ star, has died aged 90
Harry Landis, known for his performances in Friday Night Dinner and EastEnders, has died at the age of 90. The actor, who memorably played Mr Morris in the Channel 4 comedy from 2012 to 2014, died on Monday (12 September), as confirmed by his agent on social media. A statement...
