Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household News
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle Tribune
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire
Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
WMUR.com
Jack Black poses for photo with fan in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A star of music and cinema was spotted in downtown Concord on Monday. Jack Black — a member of the rock duo Tenacious D and star of movies such as "School of Rock," "King Kong" and more recently the "Jumanji" reboot films — posed for a photo with a fan.
‘Best of’ Winners at the Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Seafood Festival
The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival was deemed a success, with a couple of surprises thrown in for the three-day event. Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce President John Nyhan told Seacoast Current that an estimated 70,000 people attended the festival on a beautiful late summer weekend. "We had a good crowd...
The Pros and Cons of Going to a Concert at Fenway Park in Boston
Fenway Park is an iconic landmark both locals and tourists flock to to catch a legendary Red Sox game. A list released in Men’s Health Magazine earlier this year ranked the stadium as top 5 in the country, however, not everyone will agree with that. As with everything else...
Did You Spot ‘Jumanji’ Star Jack Black in New Hampshire?
If you did, I am beyond jealous. Celebrities make their way through New England, especially for shows and concerts, but rarely do we get to see them spotted in the wild. Of course, out of all famous folk, Jack Black would be the one meandering the streets and taking selfies with fans.
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
Caught in Southie: Bruno Mars
If you were lucky enough to be at the Lookout Rooftop bar at The Envoy on Sunday, you probably saw Bruno Mars slinging shots behind the bar. According to boston.com, Mars stopped by a the Seaport hotel before his final and sold out concert at the newly opened MGM Music Hall in Fenway to give out shots of his luxury rum brand, SelvaRey Rum.
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan Crafts
(Mystic River Celebration) (MEDFORD, MA) Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th! The annual Mystic River Celebration is returning, and The Coalition for Arts, Culture, and a Healthy Economy (CACHE) is inviting you to, "spend the afternoon at the Condon Shell and enjoy live musical performances, browse local artisan crafts, and take part in fun activities for all ages!"
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this month
We have exciting news for sandwich lovers in New Hampshire. A famous restaurant chain is opening a new location in the state this month and hosting a fundraiser to benefit an organization in the community.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!
(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
Don’t Miss Your Chance to Golf at the Legendary Fenway Park This Fall
Whether you think Fenway Park is a top five ball park in America or not, there is no doubt it has incredible history and some of Major League Baseball's greatest moments. Going there for a Fenway Frank and a Red Sox game is always fun and nostalgic but have you ever tried golfing at the iconic Fenway Park?
WMTW
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland
Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
Did You Know a Charming Plant Shop in Portland, Maine Has a Happy Hour With Booze?
I walk by a local plant shop every time I walk to and from work in Portland’s Old Port and always smile at the creative signs outside of the store. There seems to be a newfound love of plants in my generation so I thought the idea of a modern plant shop in the heart of the city was cute and smart.
Despite the Happy Face, This Dog is Lost in Kittery. Can You Help Find Her Home?
This sweet girl was picked up by the York Police recently. She was running down North Village Road. She does not have a microchip or collar. She is being well cared for at the Kittery Animal Hospital. I have such respect for those that work with animals. This hospital in...
An Exciting Season Continues Into the Playoffs for the Portland Sea Dogs
New England's favorite baseball team besides the Red Sox is heading to the postseason. For the first time since 2014, the Portland Sea Dogs have clinched a coveted spot in the Eastern League playoffs. The Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, clinched the spot with a 12-7 win over the Somerset Patriots on September 14.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes
I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
