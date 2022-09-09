ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

103.7 WCYY

WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
94.9 HOM

You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire

Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
WMUR.com

Jack Black poses for photo with fan in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A star of music and cinema was spotted in downtown Concord on Monday. Jack Black — a member of the rock duo Tenacious D and star of movies such as "School of Rock," "King Kong" and more recently the "Jumanji" reboot films — posed for a photo with a fan.
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie: Bruno Mars

If you were lucky enough to be at the Lookout Rooftop bar at The Envoy on Sunday, you probably saw Bruno Mars slinging shots behind the bar. According to boston.com, Mars stopped by a the Seaport hotel before his final and sold out concert at the newly opened MGM Music Hall in Fenway to give out shots of his luxury rum brand, SelvaRey Rum.
Dianna Carney

You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan Crafts

(Mystic River Celebration) (MEDFORD, MA) Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th! The annual Mystic River Celebration is returning, and The Coalition for Arts, Culture, and a Healthy Economy (CACHE) is inviting you to, "spend the afternoon at the Condon Shell and enjoy live musical performances, browse local artisan crafts, and take part in fun activities for all ages!"
97.5 WOKQ

Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands

It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
Dianna Carney

This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
WMTW

Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland

Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
94.9 HOM

An Exciting Season Continues Into the Playoffs for the Portland Sea Dogs

New England's favorite baseball team besides the Red Sox is heading to the postseason. For the first time since 2014, the Portland Sea Dogs have clinched a coveted spot in the Eastern League playoffs. The Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, clinched the spot with a 12-7 win over the Somerset Patriots on September 14.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire ski areas getting ready for busy winter season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It was warm and wet at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester Sunday, but in a few short months it'll be cold and snowy and packed with skiers and riders. "The ski areas have been doing a lot of work to get ready, there are a lot of different projects going on whether its new lifts, or lift upgrade,” said Jessyca Keeler, of Ski New Hampshire. “There has been a lot of construction on lodges.”
Q97.9

Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes

I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

