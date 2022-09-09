Atlanta Mall Brawl Involving Teens Prompts Police to Issue Strong Message to Parents About Their Misbehaving Kids

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO