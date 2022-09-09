ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Mall Brawl Involving Teens Prompts Police to Issue Strong Message to Parents About Their Misbehaving Kids

By Lili Scott
parentherald.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 24

Tl60
6d ago

Raise stupid kids. But also if they try discipline them by doing anything more than "time out" those same cops will be locking them up for child abuse. "time out" for me was how long it took for me to regain consciousness after doing stupid stuff and mouthing off. Our liberal approach to parenting is what has brought us to this point. Not just parents alone.

Reply(1)
14
Alisha Leigh Odom
5d ago

This why Arbor Place is starting to go under. People are afraid to go there anymore because of the out of control teenagers. If they start charging then parents for the behavior of their minors maybe the mall can make a comeback.

Reply(1)
8
tonybeachyvibes
6d ago

most of this can be attributed by kids raised by single mothers. where's the father at in the picture. maybe if they charged the parents too, this will be less common

Reply
10
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects caught on camera shoplifting at Arbor Place Mall, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are asking for help finding two suspects accused of shoplifting from a local mall. Officials say on Sept. 8, the two suspect entered the Sunglass Hut at Arbor Place Mall. According to police, cameras caught them picking out several pairs of sunglasses and concealing them...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Douglasville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Douglasville, GA
Crime & Safety
11Alive

Woman in custody after allegedly barricading herself in East Point home following dispute with Animal Control

EAST POINT, Ga. — A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly barricading herself in a home in an East Point neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. It happened in the 1700 block of Center Avenue. Police said the woman got into a dispute with Fulton County Animal Control, allegedly threatening an animal control investigator with a knife before going back into the home and barricading herself.
EAST POINT, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#The Mall#Wsb Tv Atlanta
fox5atlanta.com

Woman thanks Atlanta officers for saving her from abuse, homelessness

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta Police Department received a heartwarming letter from a woman who says she was saved from an abusive situation and homelessness thanks to the generosity of some officers. The woman, who signs the letter as ‘N. Melvai’, says Special Police Officer B. Reid of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox5atlanta.com

App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mother demands answers after school puts 6-year-old daughter on wrong bus, can’t find her

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is demanding answers after her 6-year-old daughter was placed on the wrong school bus. The incident happened at West Newton Elementary School in Newton County on Monday. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was in Newton County, where he talked exclusively to the child’s mother, Amber Harris, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 and 6 p.m.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy