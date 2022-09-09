Read full article on original website
Mustang owners descend on downtown Detroit for global debut of 7th-generation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, Ford unveiled the new seventh generation Mustang at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The car includes two new engines with improved fuel efficiency and an all-new updated interior. The global debut was held in Hart Plaza in front of more than...
JoJo's Shake Bar set to open in Downtown Detroit on Sept. 24
(WXYZ) — Chicago-based JoJo's Shake Bar, known for its gigantic and sometimes boozy shakes, is coming to Downtown Detroit. According to the company, the location will be on Columbia St. in The District Detroit and will open on Sept. 24. It's the latest announcement of national restaurants coming to...
Downtown Detroit businesses ready for return of the auto show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inside Checker Bar Detroit, there’s buzz and excitement. This week, people from all over the world will pull up a barstool during the return of the North American International Auto Show. “We've been really looking forward to this for a long, long time,” Checker Bar...
Prost! Here are the 2022 Oktoberfest events happening in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As we approach mid-September, the colors will start to change on the trees, the air starts to get a little crisp, and many people will look to get outside and celebrate Oktoberfest in metro Detroit. The annual German festival actually starts Sept. 17 in Munich, Germany, and...
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Thursday; here's how metro Detroiters are celebrating
(WXYZ) — Thursday marks the official start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration that runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 where our country honors the culture and contributions of Americans with Hispanic roots. The time of celebration is also a period of reflection. People in Southwest Detroit, which...
Seventh-generation Ford Mustang introduced at Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company unveiled its new Mustang during the company's main event at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Wednesday evening. The 2024 model has two new engine options, a 2.3-liter EcoBoost that targets improving fuel efficiency and the GT’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8. The seventh generation is paying homage to the more than 58 years of the Mustang.
Inside look: Startup companies powering the electric future at the Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The new and best of the auto world will be on display for the next week-and-a-half at the North American International Auto Show in downtown Detroit at Huntington Place. The last auto show was in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic. Electric vehicle technology has come a...
Around a dozen brand new Ford Mustangs stolen off Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A rash of muscle car thefts have left a community concerned about more than just stolen property. It’s happening near the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant, and the sports cars are fresh off the line. The Ford Mustang is the flagship sports car for the American automaker.
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
DETROIT (WXYZ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday. While he was there, he spoke with 7 Action News and responded to a recent controversial tweet made by Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock. In the tweet, Maddock calls Buttigieg,...
It's all about electric! Automakers focus on EV vehicles at 2022 Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show has returned to Downtown Detroit at the renamed Huntington Place and the eyes of the automakers are firmly set on an electric future. Both Jeep and Chevrolet have had reveals today, both of which focused more on the EV future...
Food costs spike 11.4% in the last year, largest increase since 1979
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Rising gas prices have been raising hopes that inflation is slowing. But a consumer price index report released Tuesday showed a higher-than-expected reading of inflation, sending stocks into a tumble. A big pain point for many of us remains prices at the grocery store. Essentials items...
Thieves drive cars through 2 metro Detroit gun stores, nearly 100 guns stolen
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roughly 100 guns are now illegally on the street after thieves drove cars through two metro Detroit gun shops over the weekend. Both incidents happened early Sunday morning — one in Westland and the other in Dearborn Heights. The shop in Dearborn Heights was then hit a second time early Monday morning.
Detroit Weather: A bit cooler today then a weekend warm-up
(WXYZ) — Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 76°. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 59°. Wind: NE 5 mph. Friday: Partly Sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High of...
Child care teacher shortage plagues Michigan families
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — At the Rochester Community Schools Caring Steps Early Childhood Care Center you can see there are children enjoying school. But, there are 350 children on a wait list. And, this is just one childcare center and a problem we are seeing across the state. “I...
1 killed, 3 injured after Detroit house fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and three others, including a child, were seriously injured after a fire on Detroit's east side Monday night. It happened on Hoover Street near 7 Mile. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Officials say a male is in...
BBB warns of predatory loan companies and debt collection scammers
(WXYZ) — If you've been receiving annoying phone calls about debt you know you do not owe, you're not alone. Thousands of people have complained about these debt collection scammers to the Better Business Bureau. On top of that, more than 100,000 people have lodged complaints with the BBB...
Dearborn police ticketing parents who don't follow school drop-off protocols
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Parents with kids at Fordson High School in Dearborn could get cited if they drop their kids off on Ford Road. Dearborn Police Department Chief Issa Shahin said the action is necessary to prevent tragic crashes. Shahin says people drive over 40 miles per hour...
New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes
WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County. This year, work is being done in Holly on Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road, and also in Waterford on Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pine Grove to Hickory Lane, and Cooley Lake Road between Fleet Street and Lake Vista Street and South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
Detroit Police officer shot in the line of duty dies 24 years later a hero
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The dispatch calls are chilling. The scene was chaotic. Detroit Police Chief James White tells 7 Action News, “I just had 2 years on the job, 3 years on the job and that’s one of those days that will live in your brain forever.”
7 books pulled from Dearborn Public Schools after parents express concerns
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some of the books available to students in Dearborn Public Schools have parents upset. One mom even filed a police report because she feels the reading content was dangerous. The school district says it has temporarily pulled seven books from circulation. They also restricted access...
