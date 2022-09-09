ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clawson, MI

Tv20detroit.com

JoJo's Shake Bar set to open in Downtown Detroit on Sept. 24

(WXYZ) — Chicago-based JoJo's Shake Bar, known for its gigantic and sometimes boozy shakes, is coming to Downtown Detroit. According to the company, the location will be on Columbia St. in The District Detroit and will open on Sept. 24. It's the latest announcement of national restaurants coming to...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Downtown Detroit businesses ready for return of the auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Inside Checker Bar Detroit, there’s buzz and excitement. This week, people from all over the world will pull up a barstool during the return of the North American International Auto Show. “We've been really looking forward to this for a long, long time,” Checker Bar...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Prost! Here are the 2022 Oktoberfest events happening in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As we approach mid-September, the colors will start to change on the trees, the air starts to get a little crisp, and many people will look to get outside and celebrate Oktoberfest in metro Detroit. The annual German festival actually starts Sept. 17 in Munich, Germany, and...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Seventh-generation Ford Mustang introduced at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company unveiled its new Mustang during the company's main event at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Wednesday evening. The 2024 model has two new engine options, a 2.3-liter EcoBoost that targets improving fuel efficiency and the GT’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8. The seventh generation is paying homage to the more than 58 years of the Mustang.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet

DETROIT (WXYZ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday. While he was there, he spoke with 7 Action News and responded to a recent controversial tweet made by Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock. In the tweet, Maddock calls Buttigieg,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Food costs spike 11.4% in the last year, largest increase since 1979

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Rising gas prices have been raising hopes that inflation is slowing. But a consumer price index report released Tuesday showed a higher-than-expected reading of inflation, sending stocks into a tumble. A big pain point for many of us remains prices at the grocery store. Essentials items...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A bit cooler today then a weekend warm-up

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 76°. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 59°. Wind: NE 5 mph. Friday: Partly Sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Child care teacher shortage plagues Michigan families

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — At the Rochester Community Schools Caring Steps Early Childhood Care Center you can see there are children enjoying school. But, there are 350 children on a wait list. And, this is just one childcare center and a problem we are seeing across the state. “I...
ROCHESTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

1 killed, 3 injured after Detroit house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and three others, including a child, were seriously injured after a fire on Detroit's east side Monday night. It happened on Hoover Street near 7 Mile. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Officials say a male is in...
Tv20detroit.com

New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County. This year, work is being done in Holly on Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road, and also in Waterford on Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pine Grove to Hickory Lane, and Cooley Lake Road between Fleet Street and Lake Vista Street and South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
Tv20detroit.com

7 books pulled from Dearborn Public Schools after parents express concerns

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some of the books available to students in Dearborn Public Schools have parents upset. One mom even filed a police report because she feels the reading content was dangerous. The school district says it has temporarily pulled seven books from circulation. They also restricted access...

