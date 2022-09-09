ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

'Outward' Guide: Best Early Weapons And Armor

Surviving in the world of "Outward" can be extremely brutal, especially if players are ill-equipped to tackle the many threats stalking the wilds. There are plenty of hostiles to watch out for, from hyenas to bandits and monsters that are far too big for any newbie adventurer to take on.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Diablo 3': How To Power Level New Characters Solo

The coming of every new season effectively resets everyone's seasonal character progress in "Diablo 3." This includes Paragon levels, artisan progress, stash purchases and more. Leveling up a new character at the beginning of a new season can take a while, but players can fly through the levels surprisingly quickly...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy