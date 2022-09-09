Read full article on original website
EMPORIA STATE: Seven percent of staff to receive suspension, dismissal or termination notices by Friday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. And with that, seven percent of Emporia State’s total workforce will receive notices of their suspension, dismissal or termination no later than Friday. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the...
EMPORIA STATE: Termination notices being delivered; official word on program cuts pending
Terminations have started at Emporia State University. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson confirmed the notices to KVOE News on Thursday. She says the university can’t comment on the number of employees or their affected departments, and ESU won’t have any more information to release until this process is finished and the campus community is updated — including the programs themselves to be cut back or eliminated.
USD 253 Board approves 2022-23 budget; Superintendent responds to requests for details on Emporia High School investigation Wednesday
The 2022-23 budget is set for USD 253 Emporia Public Schools following the board of education’s recent meeting Wednesday evening. Following a pair of public hearings, one on the budget itself and a second for the district’s intention to exceed the revenue-neutral rate, the board approved a pair of resolutions finalizing both actions. The final budget totals just over $42.8 million which is a decrease of $2.1 million from the prior fiscal year.
Emporia State professor posts online petition asking for restart on re-envisioning process with Board of Regents vote possible Wednesday
With the Kansas Board of Regents set to vote Wednesday on Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Policy framework, professors have organized a last-minute petition to draw more attention to concerns tenure may be paused, if not eliminated. Professor Michael Smith posted the petition on www.change.org with the title “To...
Lyon County Commission poised to approve 2023 budget, Bowyer Building projects at Thursday meeting
Lyon County commissioners could put the county budget to bed at their action meeting Thursday. Commissioners have the 2023 budget and the revenue-neutral rate on the agenda as separate action items. There will be public hearings before both votes. Other business Thursday includes a bid for repairing the stairs and...
Audio – Wednesday – 09-14-22
Newsmaker: Jane Linhart and Chelsea Williams promote upcoming Homecoming activities for Madison High School. Newsmaker 2: Visit Emporia Director LeLan Dains updates Hispanic Heritage Month activities. Area Coaches Corner. Lebo – Brian Hadley. Hartford – Danen Kistner.
Boil water advisory for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Rural Water District 1; no school Thursday for USD 284 Chase County
Chase County officials are determining the scope of a reported water main break between the county’s two biggest communities. The break was reported shortly before 10 pm between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. The Cottonwood Falls Facebook page says a 16-inch line broke between the towns, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls. The water pressure situation in Strong City has not been confirmed.
Investigation continues into Emporia’s Ashley Estates fire
Emporia Fire continues to investigate a fire that developed in Emporia at the end of last month. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says investigators will go back to Ashley Estates this week after fire broke out in an apartment building Aug. 31. The fire was contained to one of the units at 1509 West 15th, but one person was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment afterward. That person’s name has not been released and a condition report has not been divulged.
Water main repaired, but boil water advisories still up for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1
A large water main break in Chase County has been fixed, but water flow issues remain. A 16-inch water main broke Wednesday night alongside Kansas Highway 177 between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. Even though the line has been repaired, Cottonwood Falls is still mostly without water pressure, and that may not be fully restored until late in the day. Pressure was also low in Strong City at last word.
Emporia High boys soccer and volleyball on Thursday schedule
On Thursday’s local schedule the Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Valley Center. The Spartans take a 5-1 record into the match. Kickoff for the varsity match is set for 6:15 pm at Emporia High School. The Emporia High volleyball team travels to Salina to play Salina South and...
Crop yields suffering as a result of prolonged area drought according to Lyon County Extension
Lower crops may be just the latest area impacted by the ongoing drought reported across the KVOE listening area. According to Lyon County Extension Ag Agent Brian Rees, the county is far behind where it should be with yields of specific crops, namely corn and soybeans. Rees tells KVOE News conditions were simply “too hot and too dry” when crops began to fill, meaning the majority are likely to miss their yield expectancies by a sizeable margin.
Emporia High gymnasts compete at Olathe South Invitational
The Emporia High girls gymnastics team finished in 7th place at the 9-team Olathe South Invitational Tuesday. Individually Journey Walburn placed 8th on the Vault, 11th on the Balance Beam, 13th on the Floor Exercise, and 18th All-Around. Laney Cooper placed 10th on the Vault, 16th on the balance beam,...
Lyon County Commissioners receive parking proposal from local business owners Thursday
Lyon County Commissioners will be mulling over a trio of proposals from a pair of local business owners following their recent action meeting Thursday. The proposals come from Jarom and Melanie Smith owners of Justice Painting and Raise Your Paws in downtown Emporia. The proposals are seeking the use of space owned by the county which currently houses Lyon County Area Transportation (LCAT) buses.
CareArc, USD 253 Emporia partner on student vaccination clinic
Parents of school-age children needing vaccinations can get them handled as part of a special clinic later this month. CareArc, in partnership with USD 253 Emporia Public Schools, will have a clinic from 6-8 pm Sept. 27. Pneumonia, chickenpox, HPV, meningitis, MMR — measles mumps rubella — tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, rotavirus and haemophilus influenzae b vaccines will all be available.
Emporia Fire, local law enforcement responding to reported injury crash southwest of Emporia
Emporia Fire and law enforcement have been dispatched to a reported injury crash southwest of Emporia. The crash was reported around 6:10 am near Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate. Early indications are one vehicle is involved with as many as two patients. Other details are pending.
Emporia State volleyball swept by #2 Washburn
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by the number 2 ranked team in the nation, Washburn, Tuesday. Emporia State jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set before Washburn rallied for a 25-16 win. Washburn won the 2nd set 25-15. In the 3rd set the two teams were tied at 14 before Washburn closed out the set on an 11-3 run.
Burns woman, Emporia teen hurt in Tuesday crash southwest of Emporia
Two people, including an Emporia teenager, were hurt in a crash southwest of Emporia on Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire and local law enforcement were dispatched to Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, around 6:10 am, although the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log indicates the crash happened about 15 minutes earlier. Troopers say a car driven by 59-year-old Barbara Stuhlsatz (STOOL-sats) of Burns was northbound, countering initial reports of southbound travel. Stuhlsatz lost control after passing another vehicle, with her car going off the highway into a ditch and overturning.
Emporia State releases 2022-23 womens basketball schedule
The Emporia State women’s basketball team has released their schedule for the upcoming season. The Lady Hornets will begin with an exhibition game at Oklahoma on November 3rd. November 11th and 12th they will play Harding and Henderson State in Searcy, Arkansas. Followed by a game at Drury and...
Emporia High boys soccer, girls tennis, girls golf, gymnastics in action Tuesday
Four Emporia High athletic teams are in action on Tuesday. Only one team, the Emporia High boys soccer team, will be competing at home. After playing their first five games on the road, the Spartans will face Topeka-Hayden for their home opener. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans have another...
Lyon County fentanyl distribution suspect skips preliminary hearing; bench warrant issued
Court proceedings are on hold in Lyon County’s first significant fentanyl distribution case. That’s because the defendant, 33-year-old Terry Don Cummings, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing Monday in Lyon County District Court. A bench warrant has now been issued for his arrest. The prelim has not been rescheduled at this time.
