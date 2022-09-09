Bicyclist clinging to life after early morning collision with vehicle on Mississippi highway

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle on a Mississippi highway Thursday morning.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle and bicycle crash on Highway 18 near Spring Ridge Road in Hinds County. The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Highway 18 and collided with a bicyclist. The driver of the Malibu was not injured. The bicyclist was transported to UMMC with life-threatening injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.