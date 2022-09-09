ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 15, 2022: No rail strike

From our lips … President Biden announced a tentative deal early today that will avert a nationwide railroad strike that was set for Friday morning. If COVID-19 and its resulting supply chain problems have taught Americans anything, it’s that many groups of workers have real complaints about their working conditions, wages and the perceived value of their work to the public. In the case of rail workers, they will get raises of 14 percent with back pay dating back to 2020, and a $1,000 cash bonus. Changes in work rules and health care are also part of the deal. The strike threat also directed attention toward the condition of the nation’s rail infrastructure and the Third World state of intercity passenger rail travel.
Southern Arkansas University to host Family Day on September 24

The time has arrived to continue one of Southern Arkansas University’s most treasured traditions – Family Day. Family Day is Saturday, September 24, 2022, with a full schedule of family-friendly events planned throughout the day, beginning at 11 a.m. and culminating with a Mulerider football kickoff at 6 p.m.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Camden Craft Fair -- former Barn Sale -- will be September 24

The Camden Craft Fair will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at Coleman Stadium in Camden. Formerly the Camden Barn Sale, the new Camden Craft Fair will feature handcrafted southern favorites at more than 75 booths of vendors. Artists from all over the U.S. will feature traditional...
CAMDEN, AR
"Community Causes" coffee this morning in El Dorado

“Community Causes with Coffee" will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce. Community Causes with Coffee is an informal networking meeting for local nonprofits that will take place on the 2nd Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. Its purpose is to provide...
EL DORADO, AR
Magnolia students may buy athletic passes

Students in grades 6-8 may purchase athletic passes at the Magnolia Middle School office. Students in grades 9-12 passes may purchase athletic passes at the Magnolia High School office. Passes are $25 and are good for all athletic events during the 2022-23 school year.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Camden hospital has new OB/GYN, ER physicians

Ouachita County Medical Center has welcomed new obstetrical and Emergency Department physicians. Dr. Michael G. Campbell comes to Camden from Texas where he practiced obstetrics and gynecology for more than 20 years at hospitals in Fredericksburg and Decatur. He completed his medical doctor degree at Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Lubbock in 1996.
CAMDEN, AR
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears

Infant Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears sweetly entered and departed this earth on September 8, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Kings. Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. A...
Darlyne Smith

Darlyne Smith, 89, of Magnolia, formerly of Stephens, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor. Darlyne was born on March 25, 1933, in Manchester, KS to the late Harold Eugene and Mildred (Eaves) Finn. She was the cafeteria manager and retired from the Stephens Public Schools. She was a longtime, active, and faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Stephens. She enjoyed gardening and yard work. She loved attending ballgames and cheering for her grandchildren.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Rail crossing work will take place in Camden

Union Pacific Railroad will conduct track maintenance at a grade crossing on Arkansas 376 in Camden at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 15 through 7 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Weather permitting, maintenance crews will close lanes in Camden, Arkansas approximately 0.4 miles west of Cash Road. Delays are expected....
CAMDEN, AR
Eddie Mae Taylor

Eddie Mae Taylor, 84, of Camden passed away Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Silver Oaks Health and Rehab in Camden. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.L....
CAMDEN, AR
Ashley Nicole Taylor

Ashley Nicole Taylor, 37, of Emerson passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Little Rock. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial...
EMERSON, AR
Jessica Frances Lee

Jessica Frances Lee, 69, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia. No public services will be rendered. Cremation services have been arranged.
MAGNOLIA, AR
"A Magical Cirque Christmas" will appear in El Dorado on November 19

MagicSpace Entertainment’s “A Magical Cirque Christmas” will stop at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado on Friday, November 19. The comedic, musical, and magic-filled holiday experience will make for the perfect date night, fun family adventure, and group outing. World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take...
EL DORADO, AR
Bobby Joe Davis

Bobby Joe Davis was born February 4, 1961 in Bradley to Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Martha Davis. He peacefully departed his earthly life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Wadley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Bobby Joe Davis attended Lewisville High School. He played football, ran track, and...
LEWISVILLE, AR
SAU volleyball hopes to pick up steam during seven-game home stand

Southern Arkansas volleyball notched its first win of the season and the first under first-year head coach Alli O'Banion on Friday as the Muleriders employed a dominant attack effort in a straight-sets trouncing of Tougaloo to move into the win column. SAU won 25-5, 25-11 and 25-16 in the first...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Southwestern Oklahoma upsets Southern Arkansas

WEATHERFORD, OK – Southwestern Oklahoma led by one point at halftime, scored the final 10 points of the game in the fourth quarter, and surrendered just one score in the second half on defense that culminated in a 24-20 victory over Southern Arkansas on Saturday. The win was SWOSU’s...

