ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

How to watch, stream Texas Tech football vs. Houston

By Robb Hibbard, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUjVA_0hoR0LbR00

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will face No. 25 Houston at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders opened the 2022 NCAA football season Sept. 3 with a 63-10 rout of FCS foe Murray State, but lost starting quarterback Tyler Shough during the game to injury.

Heart and soul: Kobee Minor's determination, grit help him earn coveted No. 3 jersey for Texas Tech

Shough is expected to miss the next three to six weeks. Donovan Smith, last year's Liberty Bowl MVP, and Behren Morton finished the game for Texas Tech.

Smith completed 14 of 16 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns before Morton entered the game midway through the third quarter.

Reasons to gripe? Few in Joey McGuire's Texas Tech debut

Morton finished 7 of 10 for 97. He threw a touchdown pass to tight end Mason Tharp.

No. 25 Houston opened the 2022 NCAA football season with a 37-35 triple-overtime win against the University of Texas at San Antonio Sept. 3.

Texas Tech football: Shough expected to miss 3-6 weeks with injury, McGuire says

How to watch Texas Tech football vs. No. 25 Houston Cougars

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Texas Tech football: Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt signs extension through 2030

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock

TV: FS1

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network

Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?

If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day

Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy