Yikes! These Cookies Are Being Recalled From Target Because Of Possible Metal Contamination

Shutterstock

Unfortunately for lovers of ever-tasty animal cookies, a variety sold in Target stores has recently been recalled nationwide.

On August 24, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released an announcement that D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is recalling their Market Pantry White Fudge Animal cookies due to the fact that “metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies.” Yikes!

Affected products are 44-ounce bear-shaped containers of these cookies, which were sold across all 50 states. If you recently bought Market Pantry White Fudge Animal cookies, don't fret—simply check to see if you have an impacted product based on the best-by date, lot number, and UPC code on the back of the container, just below the nutrition facts.

Recalled products have a best-by date of February 21, 2023, a lot number of Y052722, and UPC code 9589334921. If you happen to have an impacted batch, the company urgers you to return the item to Target for a full refund.

The last time these cookies were recalled was in 2017, when they were packaged with cookies containing powdered milk, putting certain people with allergies at risk.

Other recently recalled items from Target include Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice drink, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Buns, Sweet Pie Organics, and Pirq Protein Shakes. For more info on these recalls, including how to find out if you have an impacted product, visit Target's recall page.