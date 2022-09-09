Southern Miss football vs Miami: Scouting report, score prediction

Southern Miss football's first road trip of the season is about as challenging as they come.

The Golden Eagles travel to Coral Gables, Florida, to take on No. 15 Miami on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ACC Network), searching for their first win after beginning their season with a loss to Liberty in four overtimes.

Here's what to know before the Golden Eagles kick off against the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes begin a new era

Miami (1-0) hired Mario Cristobal this winter to replace Manny Diaz at the head of the program following a drawn-out offseason saga.

Cristobal began his career as a head coach in South Florida with FIU from 2007-2012. His next head coaching job came at Oregon, where he won nine games three times in four full seasons at the helm, headlined by a Rose Bowl victory in 2019.

The Golden Eagles will be the first FBS opponent for Cristobal at Miami after the Hurricanes throttled FCS Bethune-Cookman 70-13 in the first week of the season.

"Coach Cristobal, we've got great respect for him," Southern Miss coach Will Hall said. "I've known him for some time. He's a Miami guy. Him going there is a lot like me being here. He loves that place like I love this place. He's going to build it back with the blueprint that works there, just like we're doing here."

QB:Will Hall sets plan at quarterback for Southern Miss football against Miami

SUPER BACK:'Super Back' system won't go anywhere amid murky Southern Miss football QB situation

FACILITIES:Updated Southern Miss strategic plan lists facility upgrade goals, budget benchmarks

Two different situations under center

Miami will start Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback, who over the summer was tabbed by ESPN Draft analyst Matt Miller as a potential top-10 selection in next season's NFL Draft.

Van Dyke completed 62.3% of his passes in 2021, accumulating 2,931 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Against Bethune-Cookman, Van Dyke went 13-16 with 193 yards and two TDs.

"He's a really good football player," Hall said. "They've got a lot of good skill players around him. They've got a really good scheme. You can tell he's continuing to improve. He's got a chance to play football for a long time if he keeps it up."

The Golden Eagles, by contrast, are still searching for stability at the quarterback position in the second season of Hall's tenure.

They're planning to roll with a quarterback-by-committee approach on Saturday, with several tailbacks set to take snaps in the Golden Eagles' 'Super Back' system.

They'll be joined by true freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke, who Hall said will make his debut against the Hurricanes.

Frank Gore Jr.'s South Florida heat

Frank Gore Jr. heads back to his hometown Saturday to take on his father's alma mater.

It won't be the first time he's encountered a South Florida opponent, though. Gore has five all-purpose touchdowns to show for two career games against opponents from the Miami area.

As a freshman in 2020, Gore carried the ball nine times for 111 yards and a touchdown against FAU, which remains the most efficient rushing performance of his collegiate career.

Last season, playing as a Super Back, he rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 80 yards and another two TDs in a win against FIU.

Score prediction

Miami 35, Southern Miss 10. The Golden Eagles showed promise in their loss to Liberty to begin the season, but winning a game on the road against a ranked opponent is still likely beyond their capabilities at this point. If Southern Miss turns the ball over five times again, this will be a blowout. Conversely, it's not out of the question that USM could rely on its strong run game and excellent defense to shorten the game and perhaps make the Hurricanes a bit uncomfortable.