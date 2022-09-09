Read full article on original website
Welcome, Baxter: Maine's first official comfort dog visits dispatchers Tuesday
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's first official comfort dog will be making a visit to the Augusta Regional Communications Center Tuesday. Baxter is a five-month-old chocolate lab and the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine...
How the Maine DOT gets street signs ready for the road
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT sign shop in Augusta contains a small crew of six people responsible for the road signs everyone walks, bikes and drives by everyday. Crew leader Robert Rooney says on average, they produce around 18,000 signs each year, but that number can climb to 22,000 during a busy year.
Fall Air Sticks Around in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will stick around, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. REST OF THIS WEEK: Expect full sunshine to continue through the rest of the work week....
Possible strike by rail workers could greatly impact Maine businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) – A possible strike by freight rail workers later this week threatens to derail how things like food and packages get shipped coast to coast. While it could have an economic impact across the country, state leaders in Maine say they're watching things closely as well. About...
Maine seafood industry rallies around lobstermen
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some chains, like Hello Fresh and Blue Apron, have pulled lobster from their menus after the Monterey Bay Aquarium's “Seafood Watch” put lobster on its “red list.”. This designation means people should avoid the seafood because of the potential impact to the endangered...
LePage, Mills trade barbs over future of Shawmut Dam, Somerset Mill
PORTLAND (WGME) – There were some political fireworks in the race for governor Monday over the futures of a dam and a paper mill. Republican candidate and former Governor Paul LePage blasted the Mills administration over the future of the Shawmut Dam, which is critical to the future of Sappi's "Somerset Mill" upstream in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 people.
Biddeford resident frustrated with trash from people living on public property nearby
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A Biddeford man is calling on city leaders to do more, frustrated by the response to people living on city property. The Biddeford resident Bob deMello says there's now a dumpster and portable toilet, but there continues to be problems with both of those. He says the...
Report: 'Emmy Rose' sank because of poor drainage, hatches that weren't watertight
PORTLAND (WGME) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released its report on the "Emmy Rose," a Portland-based fishing boat that sank in November 2020 with four people on board. The NTSB now says the boat likely capsized because of poor drainage of seawater from the rear deck and...
PGA ends Live + Work in Maine Open
PORTLAND, Maine (September 21, 2022) After two years of bringing the future stars of golf to Falmouth Country Club, the PGA Tour recently informed the Live + Work in Maine Open that the tournament would not be a part of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2023 schedule. “We have enjoyed...
Gorham residents frustrated after finding errors in revaluation process
GORHAM (WGME)-- Some Gorham residents are frustrated after their property values doubled. The town is going through its revaluation for the first time since 2008, but that's not the only issue raising values. Neighbors say they understand home values have increased but the towns' assessments are based on mistakes. "I...
Checking the Christmas Tree Supply Status
The day after the South Portland Rotary Club sells its last Christmas tree of the holiday season, they start planning for the next year. Its only September, but Matt McAleney of the South Portland Rotary Club says the trees already purchased for this upcoming season will be cut and wrapped up over the next few weeks.
Oakhurst donates $250,000 to help address food insecurity among USM students
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Oakhurst Dairy is donating $250,000 to the University of Southern Maine Foundation. According to USM, part of the donation will go towards construction of a new, sustainably built career and student center on the Portland campus. The rest of the money will be used to address food...
'Portland Downtown' hopes to 'make cash registers ring' with latest initiative
As construction continues on Free St. in Portland, businesses owners continue to miss out on the foot traffic they are normally used to. This month, 'Portland Downtown,' a non-profit group dedicated to improving the area, is trying to bring a "spark" to stores and restaurants surrounding the intersection of Free St., High St., and Congress St.
Former Redbank Village tenants accuse housing complex of withholding security deposits
PORTLAND (WGME) – Former tenants of the South Portland housing complex “Redbank Village” are asking the company for their security deposits back. Rahsaan and Clare Reeves moved out of Redbank Village in April. Now, four and a half months later, they're still waiting for their deposit. "We...
J's Oyster calls for boycott of Whole Foods, despite chain continuing to sell lobster
PORTLAND (WGME) – A popular restaurant in Portland called for a boycott of Whole Foods Sunday over claims the grocery store chain is no longer selling live lobster. The Facebook post calling for the ban has been shared thousands of times. After spending Monday trying to get a hold...
'Kevin on the Roof' passes the halfway point of $60,000 goal for STRIVE
SACO (WGME) – Kevin Fitzpatrick has been up on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco for six days now. He's raised just over $37,000, more than halfway to his goal of $60,000 for STRIVE, the non-profit that serves teens and young adults with developmental disabilities. Fitzpatrick says he's...
Cool air brings fall weather to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will continue filtering into Maine through Wednesday, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. Wednesday also looks to be the warmest day of the next week. REST OF...
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
Families flock to first day of Oxford County Fair
OXFORD (WGME) -- Wednesday was opening day at the Oxford County Fair. The four-day event is at the fairgrounds off Pottle Road in Oxford, and there are a number of new events this year, including lawn mower races, a redneck truck pull and cornhole tournament. Of course, all the traditional...
Maine family amazed by show of support after losing son's diabetes supplies
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A call for help has turned into a show of support from people all over the state. Crystal Kelley posted a plea on Facebook for help finding her son's insulin bag. She says her husband put it on his truck as he was talking to the coach...
