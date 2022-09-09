ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WGME

How the Maine DOT gets street signs ready for the road

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT sign shop in Augusta contains a small crew of six people responsible for the road signs everyone walks, bikes and drives by everyday. Crew leader Robert Rooney says on average, they produce around 18,000 signs each year, but that number can climb to 22,000 during a busy year.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Fall Air Sticks Around in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will stick around, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. REST OF THIS WEEK: Expect full sunshine to continue through the rest of the work week....
MAINE STATE
WGME

Possible strike by rail workers could greatly impact Maine businesses

PORTLAND (WGME) – A possible strike by freight rail workers later this week threatens to derail how things like food and packages get shipped coast to coast. While it could have an economic impact across the country, state leaders in Maine say they're watching things closely as well. About...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine seafood industry rallies around lobstermen

PORTLAND (WGME) – Some chains, like Hello Fresh and Blue Apron, have pulled lobster from their menus after the Monterey Bay Aquarium's “Seafood Watch” put lobster on its “red list.”. This designation means people should avoid the seafood because of the potential impact to the endangered...
MAINE STATE
WGME

LePage, Mills trade barbs over future of Shawmut Dam, Somerset Mill

PORTLAND (WGME) – There were some political fireworks in the race for governor Monday over the futures of a dam and a paper mill. Republican candidate and former Governor Paul LePage blasted the Mills administration over the future of the Shawmut Dam, which is critical to the future of Sappi's "Somerset Mill" upstream in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 people.
MAINE STATE
WGME

PGA ends Live + Work in Maine Open

PORTLAND, Maine (September 21, 2022) After two years of bringing the future stars of golf to Falmouth Country Club, the PGA Tour recently informed the Live + Work in Maine Open that the tournament would not be a part of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2023 schedule. “We have enjoyed...
WGME

Gorham residents frustrated after finding errors in revaluation process

GORHAM (WGME)-- Some Gorham residents are frustrated after their property values doubled. The town is going through its revaluation for the first time since 2008, but that's not the only issue raising values. Neighbors say they understand home values have increased but the towns' assessments are based on mistakes. "I...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Checking the Christmas Tree Supply Status

The day after the South Portland Rotary Club sells its last Christmas tree of the holiday season, they start planning for the next year. Its only September, but Matt McAleney of the South Portland Rotary Club says the trees already purchased for this upcoming season will be cut and wrapped up over the next few weeks.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

'Portland Downtown' hopes to 'make cash registers ring' with latest initiative

As construction continues on Free St. in Portland, businesses owners continue to miss out on the foot traffic they are normally used to. This month, 'Portland Downtown,' a non-profit group dedicated to improving the area, is trying to bring a "spark" to stores and restaurants surrounding the intersection of Free St., High St., and Congress St.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

'Kevin on the Roof' passes the halfway point of $60,000 goal for STRIVE

SACO (WGME) – Kevin Fitzpatrick has been up on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco for six days now. He's raised just over $37,000, more than halfway to his goal of $60,000 for STRIVE, the non-profit that serves teens and young adults with developmental disabilities. Fitzpatrick says he's...
SACO, ME
WGME

Cool air brings fall weather to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will continue filtering into Maine through Wednesday, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. Wednesday also looks to be the warmest day of the next week. REST OF...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Families flock to first day of Oxford County Fair

OXFORD (WGME) -- Wednesday was opening day at the Oxford County Fair. The four-day event is at the fairgrounds off Pottle Road in Oxford, and there are a number of new events this year, including lawn mower races, a redneck truck pull and cornhole tournament. Of course, all the traditional...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME

