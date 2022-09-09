ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEv70_0hoQzOkx00

ATLANTA (AP) — Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta and two suspects were in custody, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office in Cobb County tweeted initially that two deputies had “died in the line of duty” and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers remained at the scene where a suspect was barricaded.

It wasn’t immediately clear how it was resolved.

Sheriff Craig D. Owens later said the deputies had gotten out of their cars and were talking to the suspects when shots rang out, WSB-TV reported. The two suspected perpetrators were being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning, Owens said.

ALSO ON WJBF: Neighbors react following murder of McDuffie County woman

He said the deputies had been serving a warrant for failure to appear by theft of deception.

WSB-TV reported that people in the neighborhood reported hearing several gunshots and then seeing law enforcement officers swarm the area.

Owens said the two deputies who were killed had been with his department for more than five years.

The sheriff’s office said more information would be released later.

Sprawling Cobb County with more than 760,000 people is just northwest of Atlanta and one of Georgia’s most populous counties.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing teen, may be in Atlanta

AUGUSTA/ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager. 16-year old Katrina Sexton was last seen Monday, September 5th on the 200 block of Pineview Drive in Augusta. She is described as 5’9″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
southgatv.com

Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests

TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Murder#Wsb Tv#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

Police: Georgia deputies serving warrant killed in shootout

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities charged a man with murder Friday in the killing of two sheriff’s deputies serving an arrest warrant on another person outside a suburban home near Atlanta. Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer told reporters at a news conference that the deputies were attempting...
weisradio.com

Two Female Inmates Found with Meth in Floyd County Jail

Two female inmates were recently found to be in possession of methamphetamine in the Floyd County Jail. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Leann Woods, of Calhoun, has been charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of items prohibited by inmates, after being found with over an ounce of meth while at the jail. She was previously charged with the felony possession of a stolen car, driving with a suspended license and expired tags during an incident back in August.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy