Chicago, IL

WGN News

2 boys shot in their homes just minutes apart on South Side

CHICAGO — Two boys are being treated for gunshot injuries after they were both shot in their own homes just minutes apart. A 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 3-year-old was sleeping in his bed on the 700 block of 93rd Street when gunfire was heard outside. A family member checked on the boy, and found him […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night. At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 57-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:13 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso...
CHICAGO, IL
#Shooting#Chicago Police#West Loop#West Lake#Violent Crime#Stroger Hospital#Sun Times
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man dies a week after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man has died after being shot in Parkview on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this month. Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot dead near backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was found shot dead near a backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood on Sunday. The man, 28, was found near a home on South Harvard near 124th Street around 1 p.m. He had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. No one is...

