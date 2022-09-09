Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
2 boys shot in their homes just minutes apart on South Side
CHICAGO — Two boys are being treated for gunshot injuries after they were both shot in their own homes just minutes apart. A 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 3-year-old was sleeping in his bed on the 700 block of 93rd Street when gunfire was heard outside. A family member checked on the boy, and found him […]
Suburban mayor shot at by off-duty police officer in Chicago: sources
CHICAGO - A suburban mayor was shot at by an off-duty suburban police officer in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, sources tell FOX 32. The incident took place around 2 p.m. in the 750 block West North Avenue. According to sources, a member of the mayor's security detail returned...
'It's another tragic incident': 9 shot, 2 fatally at Washington Park on South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed, and seven others were wounded after gunfire rang out Tuesday night at a park on Chicago's South Side. The shooting occurred at 5531 South King Drive around 7:46 p.m. in Washington Park, Deputy Chief Fred Melean said during a news conference at the nearby University of Chicago Medical Center.
17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night. At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot...
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
Man, 57, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 57-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:13 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso...
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.
Chicago man was out on bond when he fatally shot father of 5 during traffic cash in Waukegan: prosecutors
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A Chicago man was sentenced Friday to 65 years in prison for a 2020 shooting that left a father of five dead in Waukegan. Sheldon Brown, 34, pled guilty earlier this year to one count of first-degree murder. On Oct. 9, 2020, Brown and the victim, Dwanye...
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley speaks out
A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood.
Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
Lisle crash: Pedestrian killed by vehicle while walking against traffic signal ID'd, police say
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking against the traffic signal in west suburban Lisle, police said.
Man dies a week after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man has died after being shot in Parkview on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this month. Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was...
West Side residents push Chicago Park District to evict Riot Fest from Douglass Park
CHICAGO -- Residents living near Douglass Park in Little Village and Lawndale are bracing for a noisy weekend from Riot Fest - a weekend they expect to be filled with parking headaches. "Last week, we started to see the trucks entering with so many things," said Irais Flores, a nearby...
CPD cop suspended 100 days for kicking handcuffed suspect in head, not properly activating bodycam
CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer is facing a 100-day suspension for kicking a handcuffed suspect during an arrest four years ago - actions he later blamed on the "high stress nature of the incident." A review by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability found that Officer Jairam Ramkumar stomped...
Man, 32, shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
Man found shot dead near backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was found shot dead near a backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood on Sunday. The man, 28, was found near a home on South Harvard near 124th Street around 1 p.m. He had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. No one is...
Chicago police hope to prevent catalytic converter thefts with spray paint
The hope is for neon-colored paint to deter thieves from taking the converters, or at least make them easier to track down.
Chicago police release photos of suspects wanted in Loop armed robbery on CTA train
Chicago police released photos of suspects in an armed robbery that happened on a CTA train.
