ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

ACLU Files Lawsuit Challenging SF Sheriff’s Unconstitutional Search and Surveillance Conditions for Pretrial Electronic Monitoring

By Vanguard Administrator
davisvanguard.org
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
davisvanguard.org

SF District Attorney Lays Out New Juvenile Justice Policy

San Francisco, CA – The San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins announced on Tuesday that her office will not file transfer petitions for juveniles, to try them as adults, in cases involving 16- and 17-year-olds, “unless they are accused of a heinous crime(s) that shock the conscience of the community.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Disability Rights California Disappointed with Governor Newsom’s Signing of SB 1338 (Umberg) CARE COURT into Law

This comes at a loss for people with disabilities and particularly to Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ communities. Santa Clara County, CA – Governor Newsom signed SB 1338 (Umberg) into law and Disability Rights California (DRC) is extremely disappointed and saddened, as signing this bill sets California back as opposed to progressing the State forward.
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Youth Defender Unit Leader Calls DA’s Juvenile Policy ‘Harmful’

(Editor’s note: On September 13, 2022, Emily Goldman, the Managing Attorney of the Youth Defender Unit of the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, issued the following statement in response to interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’s newly announced juvenile justice policies which opened the door to try youth as adults in San Francisco.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: Jenkins Has a Big Lead in SF – Or Does She?

San Francisco, CA – Brooke Jenkins rolled out a new poll that shows she’s up by more than 20 points over her nearest opponent, and thus would easily secure a majority of voters if the election were held today. ”We are not taking anything for granted and will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy