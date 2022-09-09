Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
DriverReach aids trucking companies with critical tasks — Taking the Hire Road
Recruiting and retention is incredibly important in any industry but especially in one with high turnover rates like trucking. The American Trucking Associations reported that large fleets averaged an 89% driver turnover rate in March 2021. That number has since grown and is now in the 90% range. DriverReach sees...
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: Are last-mile drones really ready for takeoff in logistics?
This commentary was written by Álvaro Echeverría, founder and CEO of SimpliRoute. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. Autonomous robots have been filling conversations about modernizing last-mile delivery, and most recently,...
freightwaves.com
MerQube FreightWaves Supply Chain Tech Index launches
The MerQube FreightWaves Supply Chain Tech Index — the first index to track the performance of the supply chain and logistics industry — was launched today. Companies on the index have a minimum float market cap of $500 million and a minimum average daily value traded of $3 million.
freightwaves.com
Locus Robotics’ AMRs surpass 1 billion items picked
More than four years passed from the time a Locus Robotics autonomous mobile robot made its first warehouse pick to when an AMR made the 100 millionth pick. On Thursday, the company announced that its AMRs have now surpassed 1 billion units picked, taking just 59 days for the latest 100 million.
freightwaves.com
Consumers want, but don’t expect, Sunday parcel deliveries, survey finds
Parcel deliveries to residences on Sundays is not a mainstream offering. But that doesn’t mean folks don’t want it. About 41% of 2,200 respondents to a Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) survey said that Sunday home deliveries are important to them. About 53% of respondents said it wasn’t important, while 6% said they didn’t know or had no opinion. The survey was conducted at the end of July.
freightwaves.com
FMC seeks to limit ocean carriers’ leverage on container space
The Federal Maritime Commission is proposing a rule aimed at preventing ocean carriers from locking out customers from the carriers’ available vessel space. The notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM), expected to be published this week in the Federal Register, will give the public 30 days to comment on a provision included in the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 that prohibits ocean carriers from unreasonably refusing to deal or negotiate with respect to vessel space accommodations.
freightwaves.com
DHL Supply Chain using visibility to drive customer savings
Dozens of tools and solutions aimed at making the logistics industry more efficient and profitable hit the market almost daily. With a seemingly infinite number of possible partners, companies within the space are starting to define and refine their core areas of focus. Visibility sits firmly at the top of the list.
freightwaves.com
Spanish billionaire just bet big on US logistics
U.S. logistics just got its next big investor from abroad. Spanish billionaire textile tycoon Amancio Ortega, the founder of clothing brands Inditex and Zara, revealed on Tuesday that his family investment company Pontegadea had purchased five logistics warehouses in the U.S. totaling about $722 million, Bloomberg reported. Spanish newspaper El...
freightwaves.com
Transflo continues management restructuring with new CFO
Supply chain digital ecosystem Transflo announced Wednesday it has added software-as-a-service veteran Cameron Eastman as CFO to help position the company for its next stage of product development. In December, Transflo received a minority equity investment from Bregal Sagemount with aspirations to “accelerate [its] go-to-market engine” and “move forward with...
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: Moving toward disaggregation in the maritime and rail industries
This commentary was written by Jake C. Russell, a fellow with the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Freight transportation makes up nearly 10% of U.S. national emissions. Modal shift...
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
freightwaves.com
Amazon to sweeten payment pot for its delivery contractors
Amazon.com Inc. said Tuesday that it will spend $450 million over the next 12 months to fund rate increases to its roughly 3,500 worldwide parcel-delivery service providers, as well as to help providers defray the costs of matching their employees’ contributions to a newly created 401(k) retirement program. In...
freightwaves.com
The August market update with David Spencer
On this week’s episode of Check Call, David Spencer, director of business intelligence at Arrive Logistics, joins host Mary O’Connell to dive into the August market update. Key quotes from Spencer:. “We have seen a decisive move from carriers away from spot business to contract market. The big...
freightwaves.com
California trucking’s AB5 options get a hearing at IANA; brokerage on top?
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Marc Blubaugh, the lead transportation attorney at the Benesch law firm, looked out over easily more than 1,000 people gathered for the annual meeting of the Intermodal Association for North America and told them something they might not have wanted to hear about California’s AB5 independent contractor law.
freightwaves.com
Incoming CSX CEO talks about improving service, engaging labor
CSX will have a new president and CEO in a few weeks after the eastern U.S. railroad announced Thursday that automotive executive Joseph R. Hinrichs will assume those roles effective Sept. 26. Hinrichs will replace CSX’s current CEO, Jim Foote, who is retiring. Foote will remain in an advisory role...
freightwaves.com
Trimble to shut down TMS provider Kuebix
Just two years after acquiring Kuebix in a $200 million deal, Trimble said it will shut down the transportation management system provider. Kuebix will be entirely shuttered by the end of 2025 as Trimble pivots to Engage Lane, a recently launched transportation procurement platform, company officials said. “We are pivoting...
freightwaves.com
Strong relationships help bolster cost savings amid port crisis
Many of the pandemic-fueled headwinds that have plagued the logistics industry over the past two years are beginning to subside, but U.S. ports are still being slammed with more volume than they can handle on a daily basis. As a result, it is not uncommon for companies to rack up hefty demurrage and per diem fees while their freight sits in ports waiting for drivers and equipment to become available.
freightwaves.com
Introducing Veeqo, Amazon’s free shipping software
Another month, another new supply chain service unveiled by Amazon. Earlier this month it was Amazon Warehousing and Distribution. In August it was same-day retail delivery. In June and July it was drone delivery, and in April it was the game-changing fulfillment service Buy With Prime. But why stop there?
freightwaves.com
Xeneta raises $80M to help shippers ‘rethink’ freight procurement
Xeneta announced Tuesday it has raised $80 million to accelerate development of its freight rate benchmarking and intelligence platform. The raise was led by Apax Digital with participation from Lugard Road Capital. Since 2013, Oslo, Norway-based Xeneta has raised over $135 million and says it’s now valued at $265 million.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves names 2023 FreightTech 100
FreightWaves announced on Wednesday the latest FreightTech 100 — a selection of the most innovative companies in the freight technology space. This is the fifth annual iteration for the award. Over the past few months, FreightWaves has received more than 1,500 nominations for 423 companies. Each of these was...
