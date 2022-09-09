Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Learning to square dance with Austin Square and Round Dancing Association
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Western square dancing has been around since Colonial times but it's become modernized over the years. Square dancing is also considered the state dance of Texas and is also the national folk dance of the U.S. You can learn how to dance yourself at one of...
Texas State takes on No. 17 Baylor after big win against Florida International
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State head coach Jake Spavital and his Bobcats are fresh off a much-needed 41-12 win over Florida International. The team hopes to take some of that momentum and confidence to Waco, where they'll be a 30-point underdog against No. 17 Baylor. "It's one of the...
Threats against Akins ECHS prompt additional police patrols
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD police will be making additional patrols near Akins Early College High School in South Austin after a threatening post was made on social media. In a letter to families, Principal Michael Herbin says that a student alerted the school late Wednesday night to a threatening post made on social media. The person who made the threat has been identified after an investigation by AISD police.
Certain types of outdoor watering in Cedar Park prohibited following growing leak
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Certain types of outdoor watering are now off-limits in Cedar Park after the discovery late last week that a leak in an intake line for the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority has grown. "It’s an underwater leak, so it’s leaking water directly into Lake Travis," said...
Austin ISD considers existing facilities as affordable housing for teachers, staff
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD said it's looking to use existing facilities as affordable housing for its teachers and staff. One of the sites is the Coy Facility in East Austin. Teachers are crucial to a community, but many Austin ISD teachers and staff can't afford to live in the communities they serve.
'I'm lucky to be alive': Man in wheelchair run over by truck in North Austin speaks out
AUSTIN, Texas - The man in a wheelchair who was run over by a truck in a North Austin parking lot is speaking out saying he is lucky to be alive. Rogelio De Luna says he cannot remember a single thing from that day he was hit. "I don’t remember...
Police investigating homicide in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin. The incident happened in the area of Berkman and Reagan Hill Drive. APD has not released any further details but is scheduled to hold a news conference about the incident at around 6 a.m. (CT).
Man arrested for indecent assault near Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas Police Department says it has arrested a man accused of groping a woman near the Moody Center. UTPD says it responded to a fight in progress while working a concert in the 2000 block of Robert Dedman at around 9:54 p.m. on September 13.
TABC: 131 businesses sold alcohol to minors during back-to-school undercover operation
AUSTIN, Texas - During an undercover operation conducted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, 14% of more than 1,100 retailers visited sold alcohol to a minor. The back-to-school operation in August and September focused on areas like Austin that are flooded with minors attending college. For the first time in...
Isolated showers possible as hot and steamy weather returns
AUSTIN, Texas - After the coolest morning in 112 days, temperatures will climb to where they should be for this time of year in the low 90s. The winds will be light but will swing around from the southeast pumping in the low-level moisture making it hot and steamy going into the weekend.
Austin Public Safety Commission assigned to Parks and Rec Board to address crime in parks
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Public Safety Commission assigned one of its members to a working group of the Austin Parks and Recreation Board. This comes after a couple of violent crimes were committed recently in popular parks. Throughout the day, Austin parks are packed with joggers, walkers and bikers,...
UT police searching for burglary suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - UT Austin police is asking for the public's help looking for a burglary suspect. Police said around 8:18 a.m., UTPD a received a report regarding a burglary that happened in the 2200 block of Leona Street. During the investigation, detectives determined the incident happened on Sunday, Sept....
Rollover crash in SE Travis County leaves 3 people injured
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people were hurt after a rollover crash in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS says that the two-vehicle crash happened at around 9 a.m. at 1414-11419 Maha Loop near 130. One person had to be airlifted by STAR Flight and was seriously injured. Two others...
17-year-old charged for hitting pedestrian, leaving area in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old was arrested and charged after he hit a pedestrian, and left the area in North Austin. Police said on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 9:58 a.m., officers responded to a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of 9200 N. Lamar Blvd.
Live music all around Austin supporting local musicians on HAAM Day
AUSTIN, Texas - September 13 is HAAM Day! It's the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians' annual citywide celebration supporting local musicians through live music. HAAM provides a lifeline to Austin musicians, and since 2005, has helped nearly 6,000 musicians access more than $123 million in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, basic needs, and other services.
Police asking for help identifying downtown Austin shooting vehicle, suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for help identifying a vehicle and the suspects connected to a shooting in downtown Austin. The shooting happened on September 5 at around 10:15 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of East 2nd Street and San Jacinto Boulevard and when they...
Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
Former TCSO detective pleads guilty to capital murder, sentenced to life in prison
AUSTIN, Texas - Stephen Broderick, a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective, pled guilty to killing his estranged wife, Amanda Broderick, her daughter and his adopted teenage daughter, Alyssa Broderick, and her boyfriend Willie Simmons III, in Travis County Court Tuesday. Broderick killed the trio as they arrived at drop-off...
Man charged following 'jugging' robbery in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was charged with robbery after the Austin Police Department (APD) said he was the suspect in a recent "jugging" case. Police said on Sept. 12, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Easy Wind Dr.
Intake at Austin Animal Center restricted as shelter at overcapacity
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center has temporarily restricted intake as officials say the shelter is at overcapacity. It's holding an event on September 17 to help get animals adopted. Officials say the shelter currently has more than 700 animals, including close to 70 dogs living in temporary pop-up...
