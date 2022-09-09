ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Threats against Akins ECHS prompt additional police patrols

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD police will be making additional patrols near Akins Early College High School in South Austin after a threatening post was made on social media. In a letter to families, Principal Michael Herbin says that a student alerted the school late Wednesday night to a threatening post made on social media. The person who made the threat has been identified after an investigation by AISD police.
fox7austin.com

Police investigating homicide in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in Northeast Austin. The incident happened in the area of Berkman and Reagan Hill Drive. APD has not released any further details but is scheduled to hold a news conference about the incident at around 6 a.m. (CT).
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for indecent assault near Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas Police Department says it has arrested a man accused of groping a woman near the Moody Center. UTPD says it responded to a fight in progress while working a concert in the 2000 block of Robert Dedman at around 9:54 p.m. on September 13.
fox7austin.com

Isolated showers possible as hot and steamy weather returns

AUSTIN, Texas - After the coolest morning in 112 days, temperatures will climb to where they should be for this time of year in the low 90s. The winds will be light but will swing around from the southeast pumping in the low-level moisture making it hot and steamy going into the weekend.
fox7austin.com

UT police searching for burglary suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - UT Austin police is asking for the public's help looking for a burglary suspect. Police said around 8:18 a.m., UTPD a received a report regarding a burglary that happened in the 2200 block of Leona Street. During the investigation, detectives determined the incident happened on Sunday, Sept....
fox7austin.com

Rollover crash in SE Travis County leaves 3 people injured

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people were hurt after a rollover crash in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS says that the two-vehicle crash happened at around 9 a.m. at 1414-11419 Maha Loop near 130. One person had to be airlifted by STAR Flight and was seriously injured. Two others...
fox7austin.com

Live music all around Austin supporting local musicians on HAAM Day

AUSTIN, Texas - September 13 is HAAM Day! It's the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians' annual citywide celebration supporting local musicians through live music. HAAM provides a lifeline to Austin musicians, and since 2005, has helped nearly 6,000 musicians access more than $123 million in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, basic needs, and other services.
fox7austin.com

Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say

MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
fox7austin.com

Man charged following 'jugging' robbery in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was charged with robbery after the Austin Police Department (APD) said he was the suspect in a recent "jugging" case. Police said on Sept. 12, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Easy Wind Dr.
fox7austin.com

Intake at Austin Animal Center restricted as shelter at overcapacity

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center has temporarily restricted intake as officials say the shelter is at overcapacity. It's holding an event on September 17 to help get animals adopted. Officials say the shelter currently has more than 700 animals, including close to 70 dogs living in temporary pop-up...
