‘It was a surprise’: British expatriate grapples with the loss of Queen Elizabeth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The entire world is processing the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, but for some in Richmond, it feels especially personal.

Eric Lambert spoke with 8News and reminisced about his experience growing up in England during the queen’s reign. Although he left the country almost 40 years ago now, according to Lambert, he still remembers the day she was crowned queen on June 2, 1953. He was just a young boy.

“She was loved by everybody. I can remember the coronation we had big street parties,” Lambert said. “Streets are fairly compact in Britain. So, there were a lot of people out there bunting around, waving flags.”

He said that seeing how she handled the responsibility of the throne continues to impact him to this day.

“She took the responsibility as a young woman and took it seriously,” he said.

Another man, Major Chad Greedan, of the Richmond Ambulance Authority, spoke with 8News about his experience participating in the queen’s support team when she visited Richmond for an event 15 years ago.

He was working with the Williamsburg Fire Department when she visited for the Jamestown anniversary.

“We actually stayed the night in our ambulance outside of the inn she was staying at,” Greedan said. “We were there if an event happened and support on the fire side if there was anything close by that happened.”

“It’s definitely sad,” Greedan said, reflecting on her death.

“It was a surprise,” Lambert said, now living in Amelia County. “You’re looking from outside a little bit but you still feel closely tied.”

Going forward, Lambert told 8News he’s confident the throne will be in good hands under the leadership of King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth’s oldest son.

“I like the idea that there’s continuity and I think he’ll do well,” he said.

