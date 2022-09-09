ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 9-11

By Shirley McMarlin
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2CIL_0hoQyOik00

Rockin’ the classics

Two musical tribute acts will take the stage this weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 221 Main St., Irwin:

The Jersey Tenors, 8 p.m. Friday. The quartet pairs iconic opera classics with tunes from rock ’n’ roll greats like Queen, Elton John and Bon Jovi, along with Jersey’s finest — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang and Whitney Houston. A ticket is $28.

Classic Stones Live, 8 p.m. Saturday. Front man Keith Call moves like Mick Jagger, while bandmate Bernie Bollendorf portrays rock ’n’ roll outlaw Keith Richards. The eight-piece band re-creates a performance by the Rolling Stones in their prime, including faithful renditions of the biggest hits. A ticket is $32.

For more information and reservations, call 724-367-4000 or visit lamptheatre.org.

Ray of hope

Westmoreland County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Task Force will host the 16th annual Ray of Hope Walk on Saturday at Twin Lakes Park, 219 Twin Lakes Road, Unity.

The day begins at 9:15 a.m. in the activity center, with an event for survivors of suicide loss that will allow family members and friends to share memories, meet other survivors and personalize a remembrance item. A memory wall will also be available for photos of those lost. Pre-registration is required for attendance.

Day-of walk registration and sign-in begins at 10 a.m. Opening remarks and ceremony will be at 10:45 a.m.

For more information, visit rayofhopewestmoreland.org.

Hop to it

Ligonier Valley Historical Society will host “Hop Thru History,” a 21-and-older event showcasing 18th- and 19th-century brewing, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Compass Inn Museum, Route 30, Laughlintown.

Historical interpreter Scott Henry will demonstrate brewing methods in early America, and discuss libations, music and gambling enjoyed by many early Americans. Visitors can participate in tavern games such as whist and a bingo-style pub quiz. Beer, food, and more hands-on history activities will be available throughout the day.

General admission is $14, or $12 for adults 62 and older. For more information, call 724-238-4983 or visit compassinn.org.

Tree of Life mosaics

A reception for “From Darkness to Light: Mosaics Inspired by Tragedy” is set for 2-5 p.m. Sunday in the Seton Hill University Arts Center, 205 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.

The exhibit features 36 works that respond to the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

Beginning at 3 p.m., a gallery talk will include remarks from lead artist Susan Ribnick who, as co-president of The Austin (Texas) Mosaic Guild, brought together mosaic artists from the world to create works that evoke themes ranging from antisemitism and injustice to hope, resilience and peace.

The exhibit can be viewed through Sept. 30 during gallery hours: 1-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

To register for the reception or to arrange a group tour, email ncche@setonhill.edu.

Timeless treasures

The monthly antiques and collectibles sale will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield. The market continues through early afternoon, rain or shine.

About 150 vendors are expected to be present, offering quality, one-of-a-kind historical crafts, reproductions and collectible items at reasonable prices. Many vendors are set up by 1 p.m. Saturday and sell that afternoon.

Admission is $3 per car. Parking revenues benefit Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 2 (Forbes Road) and the Westmoreland Historical Society.

Sales will conclude for the season with the final event Oct. 9.

For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit westmorelandhistory.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

Ligonier Highland Games return to Idlewild & SoakZone

A friendly disagreement about recipes led to the creation of a shortbread baking contest at the Ligonier Highland Games. The baking contest will be held for the fourth year, as the 63rd games take place Saturday at Idlewild & SoakZone in Ligonier Township. Gates open at 8 a.m., with the last event beginning at 5:30 p.m.
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Community picnic, rummage sale, band festival, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
TARENTUM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Austin, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
City
Irwin, PA
City
Greensburg, PA
State
Texas State
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
City
Forbes Road, PA
City
Laughlintown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Baby kangaroos make a stop in Monroeville

Some health care workers in Monroeville had some very special guests. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was there Wednesday morning as some baby kangaroos from Aldinger Farms visited workers at UPMC East in Monroeville. The hospital said it was a fun way to recognize their employees' hard work and dedication, especially...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Vandergrift shutterbug lands first public exhibit

A nature-loving shutterbug from Vandergrift has landed her first public photography exhibit. Karlee Holmes spends most of her time outdoors, photographing animals and scenery across the Alle-Kiski Valley and beyond. Butler Area Public Library is exhibiting “Call of the Wild,” featuring some of Holmes’ images, through Sept. 30....
VANDERGRIFT, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh brewery news: 3 openings you should know about

A good beer is good year-round (of course), but there’s something about having a beer in the final weeks of summer as football begins that is extra delightful. These Pittsburgh-area breweries are expanding, opening, rebranding and more. Take note so you know where to go next time a craving strikes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Frankie Valli
Person
Keith Richards
pittsburghmagazine.com

Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh’s First Donut Festival

Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Fall Festivals Near Me: Pittsburgh Fall Festivals 2022

It’s one of the most fun times of year – Fall festival season in Pittsburgh! Farms all across western Pennsylvania are opening their doors for Fall festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and special events over the next two months. These family-friendly farm events are sometimes weather-dependent, so...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes

Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#9 11#Arts Center#Beer#The Four Seasons#The Rolling Stones#Rayo
pghcitypaper.com

Four must-visit wineries perfect for an autumn day trip

If you’re itching to get outta ’tahn this fall but don’t know much about the gems hidden throughout Pittsburgh’s suburbs, we found four wineries within an hour’s drive of the city perfect for a fun fall excursion. Black Dog Wine Company. 7425 Steubenville Pike, Oakdale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Smokin Ghosts BBQ Specializes In Down-Home Grub With A Side Of Spirits

During the early days of the pandemic, when workers disappeared from office buildings, Smokin Ghosts BBQ food truck began haunting neighborhoods throughout the region. “When Covid hit, it knocked everybody out of the industrial park, so we went into these 60-home communities,” says Don Garrett, who owns the business with his wife, Lori. “That’s how we were able to survive.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
AdWeek

Heather Abraham Moving Off AM Anchor Desk for Pittsburgh’s KDKA

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KDKA morning anchor Heather Abraham is leaving the desk after six years so she can host the station’s morning talk show, Pittsburgh Today Live.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

10 Black musicians who put Pittsburgh on the map

Pittsburgh’s status as a city of great jazz and musical innovation began with the contributions of many Black artists in the 20th century. These leaders transformed America’s relationship with music and helped make Pittsburgh a thriving musical hub. Pittsburgh’s vibrant music scene is alive and well today. Many...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fence goes up around 'open-air drug market' on Fort Duquesne Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fence has gone up around a parklet on Fort Duquesne Boulevard where officials said an "open-air drug market" is.Large camps for people experiencing homelessness have sprung up, and drug dealers are taking advantage.They call it "the wall," a ledge on the Fort Duquesne Boulevard promenade where sometimes as many as 40 people gathered. But for the past year, Pittsburgh police responded to complaints of fights, noise, litter and occasional gunfire, confirming "the wall" is the place to sell, buy or use drugs."As you stated, what we believe to be a potential open-air drug market," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.Officials previously said they were planning to take action, but wouldn't go into detail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 homes destroyed in New Eagle fire: 'We lost everything'

NEW EAGLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A fire broke out and destroyed two homes in New Eagle after police said a man was burning weeds with a propane torch in his yard and went back inside.  A neighbor who saw the fire on First Avenue alerted homeowner Randy Leach, who tried to put the fire out with a garden hose.  One of the homes, which is used for storage and recreation and was unoccupied, burned to the ground. The fire spread to their other house next door. Both homes were destroyed, though no one was hurt. Randy and Carole got out safely with their dogs."We lost everything," Carole said. "Thankful that me and my husband got out with our dog and my dad's dog got out too."Multiple units from both Allegheny and Washington counties helped put out the fire. Two other homes nearby also suffered some damage. The Red Cross was at the scene to help. "We lost everything but we're going to stay together," Carole said. "We have no house insurance or nothing and we're going to have to start over from day one again."The state police fire marshal ruled the fire accidental. 
NEW EAGLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
659
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy