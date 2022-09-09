5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 9-11

Rockin’ the classics

Two musical tribute acts will take the stage this weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 221 Main St., Irwin:

• The Jersey Tenors, 8 p.m. Friday. The quartet pairs iconic opera classics with tunes from rock ’n’ roll greats like Queen, Elton John and Bon Jovi, along with Jersey’s finest — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang and Whitney Houston. A ticket is $28.

• Classic Stones Live, 8 p.m. Saturday. Front man Keith Call moves like Mick Jagger, while bandmate Bernie Bollendorf portrays rock ’n’ roll outlaw Keith Richards. The eight-piece band re-creates a performance by the Rolling Stones in their prime, including faithful renditions of the biggest hits. A ticket is $32.

For more information and reservations, call 724-367-4000 or visit lamptheatre.org.

Ray of hope

Westmoreland County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Task Force will host the 16th annual Ray of Hope Walk on Saturday at Twin Lakes Park, 219 Twin Lakes Road, Unity.

The day begins at 9:15 a.m. in the activity center, with an event for survivors of suicide loss that will allow family members and friends to share memories, meet other survivors and personalize a remembrance item. A memory wall will also be available for photos of those lost. Pre-registration is required for attendance.

Day-of walk registration and sign-in begins at 10 a.m. Opening remarks and ceremony will be at 10:45 a.m.

For more information, visit rayofhopewestmoreland.org.

Hop to it

Ligonier Valley Historical Society will host “Hop Thru History,” a 21-and-older event showcasing 18th- and 19th-century brewing, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Compass Inn Museum, Route 30, Laughlintown.

Historical interpreter Scott Henry will demonstrate brewing methods in early America, and discuss libations, music and gambling enjoyed by many early Americans. Visitors can participate in tavern games such as whist and a bingo-style pub quiz. Beer, food, and more hands-on history activities will be available throughout the day.

General admission is $14, or $12 for adults 62 and older. For more information, call 724-238-4983 or visit compassinn.org.

Tree of Life mosaics

A reception for “From Darkness to Light: Mosaics Inspired by Tragedy” is set for 2-5 p.m. Sunday in the Seton Hill University Arts Center, 205 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.

The exhibit features 36 works that respond to the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

Beginning at 3 p.m., a gallery talk will include remarks from lead artist Susan Ribnick who, as co-president of The Austin (Texas) Mosaic Guild, brought together mosaic artists from the world to create works that evoke themes ranging from antisemitism and injustice to hope, resilience and peace.

The exhibit can be viewed through Sept. 30 during gallery hours: 1-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

To register for the reception or to arrange a group tour, email ncche@setonhill.edu.

Timeless treasures

The monthly antiques and collectibles sale will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield. The market continues through early afternoon, rain or shine.

About 150 vendors are expected to be present, offering quality, one-of-a-kind historical crafts, reproductions and collectible items at reasonable prices. Many vendors are set up by 1 p.m. Saturday and sell that afternoon.

Admission is $3 per car. Parking revenues benefit Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 2 (Forbes Road) and the Westmoreland Historical Society.

Sales will conclude for the season with the final event Oct. 9.

For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit westmorelandhistory.org.