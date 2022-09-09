Inspection sticker changes are on the way for Massachusetts drivers

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will soon be rolling out some changes when it comes to getting an inspection sticker.

Beginning on Nov. 1, motor vehicles passing required inspections will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, according to the RMV. This means any vehicle owner who is late in getting their vehicle inspected beyond one year from the last inspection will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred.

The RMV noted that vehicles with inspection stickers that expired last year will receive a January sticker of the current year the vehicle is being inspected, no matter the month the vehicle is inspected. This change does not impact the requirements for newly purchased vehicles.

In a statement, Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said, “Safety of the Commonwealth’s roadways is the most important reason for motor vehicle inspections. Vehicle inspections check tire treads, ensure all light signals are working and even check the front ball joints. It is the law that motor vehicles are inspected every year. Vehicle owners are required to have the inspection done one year from the month the last inspection was done. We are asking all vehicle owners to place safety first and make sure to check your inspection date, and don’t be late.”

Anyone driving an uninspected vehicle could get a moving violation and fines.

There is no change for owners who get their vehicles inspected on time or before the due date. Those owners will continue to receive the sticker with the number of the month in which the vehicle was inspected.

In an effort to reduce paper waste, the RMV says vehicle owners will no longer receive a printed inspection report when a vehicle passes. They will instead be given access to a digital report.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group