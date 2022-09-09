ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspection sticker changes are on the way for Massachusetts drivers

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 6 days ago
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will soon be rolling out some changes when it comes to getting an inspection sticker.

Beginning on Nov. 1, motor vehicles passing required inspections will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, according to the RMV. This means any vehicle owner who is late in getting their vehicle inspected beyond one year from the last inspection will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred.

The RMV noted that vehicles with inspection stickers that expired last year will receive a January sticker of the current year the vehicle is being inspected, no matter the month the vehicle is inspected. This change does not impact the requirements for newly purchased vehicles.

In a statement, Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said, “Safety of the Commonwealth’s roadways is the most important reason for motor vehicle inspections. Vehicle inspections check tire treads, ensure all light signals are working and even check the front ball joints. It is the law that motor vehicles are inspected every year. Vehicle owners are required to have the inspection done one year from the month the last inspection was done. We are asking all vehicle owners to place safety first and make sure to check your inspection date, and don’t be late.”

Anyone driving an uninspected vehicle could get a moving violation and fines.

There is no change for owners who get their vehicles inspected on time or before the due date. Those owners will continue to receive the sticker with the number of the month in which the vehicle was inspected.

In an effort to reduce paper waste, the RMV says vehicle owners will no longer receive a printed inspection report when a vehicle passes. They will instead be given access to a digital report.

Comments / 16

Woke AF user (28)
5d ago

This is the most pointless legislation any of these clowns have ever passed..The sponsor of this bill, Haddad, should be impeached and jailed for wasting taxpayer dollars

Reply(1)
8
RedBrick
6d ago

man I really liked my free month every year. yep, I am one of those people and I fully admit it, even though it is always by accident.

Reply(1)
5
John Connor
5d ago

who cares. Just another way to rob money from people in Massachusetts. don't we pay enough In taxes. oh wait, the money goes to road repair. we have over a hundred bridges to fix.

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
