ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Herald readers weigh in on Tri-Cities leadership, the meaning of ‘WOKE’ and homelessness

By The Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6Nhl_0hoQy49T00

Tri-Cities needs ‘bottom-up’ leaders

I can’t help but agree with Cecilia Rexus’ recent op-ed on community leadership. Back in the days when the men who created TCNIC, and then TRIDEC, were working on our (and their) behalf, the whole Tri-Cities was smaller than Kennewick is today. They were fighting to protect their personal livelihoods. Hanford was the only show in town. By the 1980s, the Tri-Cities was more diverse, but still heavily dependent on Hanford.

Times change. Now we are a metro area of more than 300,000. While Hanford is still important, we are much more diverse, and the issues and causes that demand leadership also much more diverse. Unlike Sam Volpentest’s day, when a small set of issues could be addressed “top-down,” we now have a rich diversity of issues which demand “bottom-up” leadership.

Allowing ourselves to become politically polarized hurts our ability to work together to address those local issues and causes that help our community. Working against each other tears our community down.

While, in one way, there are today fewer “top-down” leaders, there are many, many more “bottom up” leaders who can, and do, make a great difference in our community. Pick a cause. Find an issue that you care about and spend some of your time working to improve the situation. Your effort will help you and your community!

C. Mark Smith, Richland

WOKE: synonym for ‘Eureka!’

Mr. Micah Valentine, shown schmoozing with alleged pro-sex trafficker Matt Gaetz, “School official under fire ... embattled congressman,” (7/31, 6A) is shown in your photograph wearing a “Stop WOKE” label. A tad bit unclear about the meaning of “WOKE,” I checked in with my neighbor, a retired teacher and asked him what’s the meaning of this word.

Barney (a pseudonym) scratched his chin and laughed before he plied me with a couple examples of “WOKE.” He said the first instance of its use might be “Eureka!” by Archimedes when he discovered how to find out how much gold is in an object. Barney continued with other examples: Our Founding Fathers having an epiphany to create a new nation; Sir Isaac Newton must have jumped for joy to discover gravity; same with Einstein and relativity; then you can’t neglect Lincoln who realized how wrong slavery is; inventors have had “WOKE” moments, like those who came up with the zipper or Velcro; somebody discovered iambic pentameter found in verse.

So I asked him why are certain people opposed to the “Aha!” moment?

Barney replied, “They’re a group of people who’d rather you be wearing a ‘SLEEP’ button. Lots of citizens fear ideas, old or new. Skepticism and open-mindedness can be a bad thing for controllers, like some religious zealots and politicians ... as Orwell wrote about in his novel 1984. Receptivity to new ideas is a Pandora’s Box for many.”

Thanking him, I walked home just when the mailwoman delivered my mail: the new issue of Discover among useless ads.

Bink Owen, Walla Walla

Why no action to handle homeless?

I want to know why the mayor of Kennewick and the City of Kennewick refuse to do something about the extra homeless people. The ones I see begging for money with a cardboard sign. There’s some hanging around Winco and other businesses and a lot of them are scary by the way they act. Then you have the homeless people who walk in front of your car and even threaten people. If the mayor won’t do his job to clean up Kennewick and keep Kennewick safe, we need to replace the mayor with someone who will clean up Kennewick.

Chris Quesinberry, Kennewick

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Tri-cities, WA
Richland, WA
Society
Tri-cities, WA
Government
City
Lincoln, WA
City
Richland, WA
Kennewick, WA
Society
Richland, WA
Government
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Kennewick, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Society
Kennewick, WA
Government
nbcrightnow.com

Case against Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo shooter dismissed

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The State of Washington has dismissed its case without prejudice against the juvenile suspect in the Cinco de Mayo shooting in Sunnyside that injured five people on May, 6, 2022. According to a press release from the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, the case is being dismissed because the...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

UCo Health is getting ready to move

HERMISTON – Hermiston City Hall is almost complete. Assistant City Manger Mark Morgan said that an open house will happen sometime in October, but the exact date and time has not been set. Right now, thoughts are turning to furnishing the building. Umatilla County Public Health Department will occupy...
HERMISTON, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Ex-Richland mayors revive the chamber of commerce

A pair of Richland business owners and former mayors is reviving the Richland Chamber of Commerce to restore the local connection between business and city hall. The Richland and the Kennewick chambers merged in 2005 to form the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, a move calculated to give the Mid-Columbia’s business community a bigger voice at the state level.
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archimedes
Person
Isaac Newton
Person
Matt Gaetz
KIMA TV

More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima

Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Woke#Tcnic#Tridec#The Tri Cities
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Trios welcomes new residents, including 2 Tri-Citians

Trios Health’s residency class recently started its three-year program and includes four new family medicine resident physicians and six new internal medicine resident physicians. The Class of 2025 applicant pool was competitive this year, with nearly 2,000 applicants. More than 170 candidates were interviewed to select the final 10...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Tri-City Herald

Teens burned using McDonald’s fryers and Dunkin’ ovens, feds say. Franchisees fined

Nine McDonald’s and 12 Dunkin’ franchise locations across New Hampshire and Vermont violated child labor laws in 2022, amidst a nationwide increase in violations in recent years, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. “We’re seeing a lot of child labor up here,” Department of Labor District Director...
97 Rock

Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys

Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!. The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.
PROSSER, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
124
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy