Metro News
Doctors express concern about how West Virginia abortion ban will work
Doctors who tend to pregnant patients say they’re worried about the effects of strict abortion policies passed by the West Virginia Legislature. “It all has a negative influence on the health of West Virginians. It’s going to drive docs either to retirement or to drive them out of the state,” said Dr. William Artrip, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Ronceverte, speaking in an interview this week.
Metro News
West Virginia tourism spending surpasses pre-pandemic levels
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More people are traveling to West Virginia than ever before. Much of that has to do with a boom in outdoor recreation, according to state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “There’s a bit of a myth that started with the pandemic, but if you look at our...
Metro News
After bill’s passage, West Virginia’s only abortion clinic once again says it has to stop
Now that West Virginia’s Legislature has passed a bill banning abortion except for a few exceptions, the state’s only clinic says it has again halted the procedure. “We provided abortion care for nearly 50 years, and while we have been forced to pause this care right now, we will continue providing the many other essential services we offer,” stated Katie Quinonez, executive director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, citing annual exams, birth control, cancer screenings family planning and more.
Metro News
West Virginia Department of Education name Teacher, School Service Personnel of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education named the Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Culture Center. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, has taught for 21 years. Nichols...
Metro News
Food service leaders continuing to push to bring staff levels to pre-pandemic totals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in the food service industry in West Virginia are continuing to remind residents that they are hiring in an attempt to bring staffing levels up to pre-pandemic totals. The West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association (WVHTA) recently sent out a message that hundreds of restaurants...
Metro News
Jackson County authorities deal with alleged school threat
RIPLEY, W.Va. — Students, teachers, and parents will notice an increased law enforcement presences around Jackson County Schools today. School officials said they are making the move out of an abundance of caution after what was initially described as a credible threat was made on Twitter. Jackson County Sheriff...
Metro News
State targets 21 schools for comprehensive help after Balanced Scorecard results
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly two dozen West Virginia public schools have been identified as needing additional state resources following the results of the 2022 Balanced Scorecard. The scorecard for all schools was released during Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting. The list of schools that will receive CSI...
Metro News
WV Republicans Finally Get Their Way on Abortion
The West Virginia Legislature has overwhelmingly approved a bill outlawing abortions, except in rare cases. Governor Justice is expected to sign the bill into law—unless there is a technical problem with the bill—and it will become effective immediately. The bill only allows for abortions to save the life...
Metro News
NGK plans to modify Kanawha County plant to produce after-market spark plugs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Japanese auto parts manufacturer is making plans to expand its West Virginia operations. Pocatalico-based NGK Spark Plugs received approval Thursday from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to help finance the expansion with up to $20 million in revenue bonds for what’s called Project Cardinal.
Metro News
Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
Metro News
State education officials continue to get calls about WVEIS 2.0
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Board of Education President Paul Hardesty says he’s been “worn out” by the number of phone calls he’s received complaining about problems with the Department of Education’s WVEIS 2.0. “It’s gotten so bad that I now refer to it as...
Metro News
Brothers arrested in Elkins on warrants from Florida
ELKINS, W.Va. — Two brothers living in Elkins have been arrested for outstanding warrants from the state of Florida. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said his deputies learned this week of the warrants and the location of Keith Keene through an anonymous tip. Keene was staying at a home just off Central Street in Elkins. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed the warrants out of Putnam County, Florida and went to the residence along with the West Virginia State Police and officers with the Elkins Police department.
