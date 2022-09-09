ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors express concern about how West Virginia abortion ban will work

Doctors who tend to pregnant patients say they’re worried about the effects of strict abortion policies passed by the West Virginia Legislature. “It all has a negative influence on the health of West Virginians. It’s going to drive docs either to retirement or to drive them out of the state,” said Dr. William Artrip, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Ronceverte, speaking in an interview this week.
West Virginia tourism spending surpasses pre-pandemic levels

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — More people are traveling to West Virginia than ever before. Much of that has to do with a boom in outdoor recreation, according to state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “There’s a bit of a myth that started with the pandemic, but if you look at our...
After bill’s passage, West Virginia’s only abortion clinic once again says it has to stop

Now that West Virginia’s Legislature has passed a bill banning abortion except for a few exceptions, the state’s only clinic says it has again halted the procedure. “We provided abortion care for nearly 50 years, and while we have been forced to pause this care right now, we will continue providing the many other essential services we offer,” stated Katie Quinonez, executive director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, citing annual exams, birth control, cancer screenings family planning and more.
Jackson County authorities deal with alleged school threat

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Students, teachers, and parents will notice an increased law enforcement presences around Jackson County Schools today. School officials said they are making the move out of an abundance of caution after what was initially described as a credible threat was made on Twitter. Jackson County Sheriff...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WV Republicans Finally Get Their Way on Abortion

The West Virginia Legislature has overwhelmingly approved a bill outlawing abortions, except in rare cases. Governor Justice is expected to sign the bill into law—unless there is a technical problem with the bill—and it will become effective immediately. The bill only allows for abortions to save the life...
Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
State education officials continue to get calls about WVEIS 2.0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Board of Education President Paul Hardesty says he’s been “worn out” by the number of phone calls he’s received complaining about problems with the Department of Education’s WVEIS 2.0. “It’s gotten so bad that I now refer to it as...
Brothers arrested in Elkins on warrants from Florida

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two brothers living in Elkins have been arrested for outstanding warrants from the state of Florida. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said his deputies learned this week of the warrants and the location of Keith Keene through an anonymous tip. Keene was staying at a home just off Central Street in Elkins. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed the warrants out of Putnam County, Florida and went to the residence along with the West Virginia State Police and officers with the Elkins Police department.
ELKINS, WV

