Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jack1065.com
Suspect described as suicidal in custody after alleged gunfire in multi-county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 39-year-old man from Monroe who was described as suicidal was taken into custody Tuesday night near Eaton Rapids after a chase that went through several counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their Deputies received information regarding a suicidal subject who had been...
jack1065.com
Police seeking help in locating suspect in Battle Creek bank robbery
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the above photo of the bank robbery suspect from Monday, September 12. They are looking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
43-Year-Old Benjamin Langenderfer Dead In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Michigan Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Jackson County on Tuesday. The crash happened near Reed Road in Liberty Township at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
jack1065.com
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Marshall business.
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Monroe man is facing numerous charges Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase throughout four different counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
Suspect arrested after chase involving shots at deputies
A suspect has been arrested after a long car and foot chase, in which several police departments provided their assistance.
wtvbam.com
“Suicidal suspect” who shot at Branch County deputies taken into custody
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 39-year-old man from Monroe who was described as suicidal was taken into custody Tuesday night near Eaton Rapids after a chase that went through several counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their Deputies received information regarding a suicidal subject who had been...
MSP: Three dead after Monday crash near Alto
Three people died in a crash near Alto on Monday, police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMTCw
Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
Suspect arrested for allegedly beating elderly man on trail in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police said an elderly man was hospitalized on Monday after being assaulted on a trail, Ionia County sheriff’s deputies said. One suspect is in custody, but remains unnamed as an investigation continues into the reported assault on Monday, Sept. 12. The victim reported the...
Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties
EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, Branch and Jackson counties. The Springport Township Police Department said it had received information about an armed 39-year-old man was involved in a pursuit...
jack1065.com
Police locate, arrest man related to Saturday kidnapping/shooting
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have arresting a man who allegedly kidnapped and shot at a girlfriend on Saturday morning, September 10. Authorities say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings was found by police on Tuesday, September 13, hiding in the back of a cargo van in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street during a traffic stop.
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
Lansing police need your help solving murder case
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan. Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies. Have any information regarding the cases below? You […]
1 man dead after shooting Tuesday night in Lansing
A person was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 100 block of east Barnes Avenue, according to the Lansing Police Department.
wlen.com
Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy
Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
Police ID the victim of the body found on side of the road in Jackson County
A victim, 36-year-old Janz Anne Chatman from Georgia, has been identified as the person who was found dead on the side of the road Friday in Jackson’s Summit Township.
GR 7-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: ‘We want answers’
On June 11, 2022, 7-year-old Jeremy Thompson Jr. died of a fentanyl overdose.
Comments / 0