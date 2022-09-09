ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

Police seeking help in locating suspect in Battle Creek bank robbery

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the above photo of the bank robbery suspect from Monday, September 12. They are looking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Marshall business.

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Monroe man is facing numerous charges Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase throughout four different counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
MLive

Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties

EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
Police locate, arrest man related to Saturday kidnapping/shooting

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have arresting a man who allegedly kidnapped and shot at a girlfriend on Saturday morning, September 10. Authorities say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings was found by police on Tuesday, September 13, hiding in the back of a cargo van in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street during a traffic stop.
WLNS

Lansing police need your help solving murder case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan. Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies. Have any information regarding the cases below? You […]
wlen.com

Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy

Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
