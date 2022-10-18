94WIP Turkey Bowl

Welcome to the homepage of SportsRadio 94WIP's annual Turkey Bowl. Joe DeCamara, Jon Ritchie, and Howard Eskin call a local Thanksgiving Day high school football game each year, which is broadcast live on 94.1 WIP-FM.

The crew returns for another Thanksgiving high school football in 2022!

2022 Thanksgiving Day High School Football Game Rivalry

TURKEY BOWL HISTORY

2019 Turkey Bowl III - Pennridge vs. Quakertown

2018 Turkey Bowl II - Sun Valley vs. Chichester

PHOTOS

2017 Turkey Bowl I - Interboro vs. Ridley