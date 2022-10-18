94WIP Turkey Bowl
Welcome to the homepage of SportsRadio 94WIP's annual Turkey Bowl. Joe DeCamara, Jon Ritchie, and Howard Eskin call a local Thanksgiving Day high school football game each year, which is broadcast live on 94.1 WIP-FM.
The crew returns for another Thanksgiving high school football in 2022!
VOTING IS NOW OPEN... CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR THE
2022 Thanksgiving Day High School Football Game Rivalry
____________________________
TURKEY BOWL HISTORY
2019 Turkey Bowl III - Pennridge vs. Quakertown
Quakertown vs. Pennridge for 94WIP’s Turkey Bowl 2019Posted by Sportsradio WIP on Thursday, November 28, 2019
2018 Turkey Bowl II - Sun Valley vs. Chichester
94WIP Turkey Bowl: Join us as we welcome Sun Valley High School and Chichester High School to the 2018 94WIP Turkey Bowl with Jon Ritchie & Joe DeCamara.Posted by Sportsradio WIP on Thursday, November 22, 2018
2017 Turkey Bowl I - Interboro vs. Ridley
Here we are! The kickoff of #WIPTurkeyBowl between Ridley and Interboro presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Happy Thanksgiving!Posted by Sportsradio WIP on Thursday, November 23, 2017
Comments / 0