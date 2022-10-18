ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Joe De Camara Jon Ritchie
 2 days ago

Welcome to the homepage of SportsRadio 94WIP's annual Turkey Bowl. Joe DeCamara, Jon Ritchie, and Howard Eskin call a local Thanksgiving Day high school football game each year, which is broadcast live on 94.1 WIP-FM.

The crew returns for another Thanksgiving high school football in 2022!

VOTING IS NOW OPEN... CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR THE
2022 Thanksgiving Day High School Football Game Rivalry

TURKEY BOWL HISTORY

2019 Turkey Bowl III - Pennridge vs. Quakertown

Quakertown vs. Pennridge for 94WIP’s Turkey Bowl 2019

Posted by Sportsradio WIP on Thursday, November 28, 2019

2018 Turkey Bowl II - Sun Valley vs. Chichester

94WIP Turkey Bowl: Join us as we welcome Sun Valley High School and Chichester High School to the 2018 94WIP Turkey Bowl with Jon Ritchie & Joe DeCamara.

Posted by Sportsradio WIP on Thursday, November 22, 2018

2017 Turkey Bowl I - Interboro vs. Ridley

Here we are! The kickoff of #WIPTurkeyBowl between Ridley and Interboro presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Happy Thanksgiving!

Posted by Sportsradio WIP on Thursday, November 23, 2017

