Disability benefits for millions ‘to be rendered worthless’ by soaring energy bills
Millions of Britons with disabilities or long-term illnesses are to have their benefits wiped out by soaring bills, new figures reveal. Energy bills are expected to reach an estimated £5,386 per year by January, but benefits to help the 2.9 million who receive personal independence payment (PIP) are not due to rise until April 2023. Charities are warning that disabled people will be among the hardest-hit groups over winter as a result, and are already being forced to cut back on carers amid spiralling living costs.Of those who claim PIP – the main disability benefit for working-age individuals...
Thousands of households could 'disconnect' from their gas and electricity amid fears of an 80% price hike, expert warns
Thousands will be forced to disconnect themselves from gas and electricity after an expected 80 per cent increase in bills, a government adviser has warned. At the same time, charities predict as many as 8.5million households will be plunged in to fuel poverty. Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change...
The European Union wants to raise $140 billion in windfall taxes from energy companies to soften the hit to consumers from surging prices
The European Commission wants to raise €140 billion ($139.7 billion) in windfall taxes from energy companies. The European Union's executive arm wants to impose such a levy on low-cost electricity producers. Member states would use the money to aid consumers and businesses contending with high electricity bills. The European...
Households could get 25% discount on energy bills if they back local fracking plans
Fracking firms are preparing to offer people a 25 per cent cut in their energy bills if they back drilling sites in their local area. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have both indicated they will lift the ban on the controversial technology, which supporters believe could offer a solution to Britain’s energy crisis.
EU seeks $140 billion to insulate consumers from energy crisis
BRUSSELS/DUESSELDORF, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive outlined plans on Wednesday to raise more than $140 billion from energy firms to help shield households and businesses from soaring prices that threaten economic recession and insolvencies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
