The Stranger (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris
An undercover cop forms an intense, intimate relationship with a murder suspect while trying to earn his trust and elicit a confession. Startattle.com – The Stranger 2022. Production : Anonymous Content / Blue-Tongue Films / Rocket Science / See-Saw Films. Distributor : Transmission Films / Front Row Filmed Entertainment...
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Kate Hudson
When a struggling single-mother named Bonnie (Kate Hudson) befriends a mysterious mental institute escapee (Jeon Jong-seo) with supernatural powers, she sees a lucrative opportunity to make some fast cash. Startattle.com – Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon 2022. But when they draw the attention of a detective (Craig Robinson),...
God’s Creatures (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Emily Watson, Paul Mescal
In a windswept fishing village, a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community. Startattle.com – God’s Creatures 2022. Starring : Emily Watson / Paul Mescal. Genre...
Masking Threshold (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Frustrated by a constant ringing in his ears, a paranoid data analyst documents his obsessive attempts to cure his own debilitating tinnitus through a series of home experiments conducted in a make-shift lab. Startattle.com – Masking Threshold 2022. But as his research becomes increasingly dark and macabre, a horrifying...
Smile (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Sosie Bacon
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Startattle.com – Smile 2022. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her...
Hocus Pocus 2 (2022 movie) Disney+, trailer, release date, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker
It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson Sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Startattle.com – Hocus Pocus 2 2022. Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous child-hungry witches from wreaking a new...
American Gigolo (Season 1 Episode 2) “Pretty Baby” trailer, release date
Julian’s attempts to start a new life are sabotaged when his old madam delivers a cryptic message about a young girl’s s–cide. Meanwhile, Michelle avoids her husband to find their runaway son. Startattle.com – American Gigolo | Showtime. Network: Showtime. Episode title: “Pretty Baby”. Release...
The Serpent Queen (Episode 2) “To War Rather Than to Bed” trailer, release date
Young Catherine begins to learn how to outwit the royal household in order to secure her future after the death of her uncle. Startattle.com – The Serpent Queen | Starz. The Serpent Queen (Episode 2) “To War Rather Than to Bed”, Samantha Morton, trailer, release date. The...
SEAL Team (Season 6 Episode 1) Paramount+, “Low Impact” trailer, release date
The SEAL team returns for Season 6 with its premiere episode titled “Low Impact”. Startattle.com – SEAL Team | Paramount+. – David Boreanaz as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes a.k.a. Bravo 1/1B. – Max Thieriot as Special Warfare Operator Second Class Clay Spenser a.k.a. Bravo...
People Keep Resurfacing The Queen's Famous "Pancake" Recipe, And Honestly, They Give American Pancakes A Run For Their Money
They somehow taste way better than American pancakes — which, I guess, isn't that hard to beat considering some box pancake mixes can actually taste like cardboard. That said, these "drop scones" taste the way pancakes SHOULD taste.
Avery Dixon AGT 2022 Finals “Ain’t Nobody” Chaka Khan, Season 17
Saxophonist Avery Dixon shows us why he’s Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer with this incredible performance of “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Finals. Avery Dixon AGT Finals. Contestant: Avery Dixon. Age: 21. Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia. Act:...
Luckiest Girl Alive (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock
A writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history. Startattle.com – Luckiest Girl Alive 2022. Luckiest Girl Alive tells the story of Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a successful New Yorker who appears to...
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Expecting Baby #4
Ryan Reynolds, 45, and Blake Lively, 35, have another baby on the way, TMZ reports. The outlet points to Blake’s red-carpet appearance at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in NYC, where the actress debuted her baby bump. Sources tell TMZ that only a few photographers were...
Kristy Sellars AGT 2022 Finals “Leave a Light On” Tom Walker, Season 17
Kristy Sellars is bringing her strongest pole dancing tricks to her finals performance! Kristy performs to “Leave a Light On” by Tom Walker. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Finals. Kristy Sellars AGT Finals. Contestant: Kristy Sellars. Hometown: Australia. Act: Pole Dancer. Song: “Leave...
Mayyas AGT 2022 Finals, Season 17
Mayyas brings the heat with this incredible performance! This dance group shows us why they received the Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Finals. Mayyas AGT Finals. Contestant: Mayyas. Act: Dance Group. Result: TBA. Mayyas AGT 2022 Finals, Season 17, America’s...
Dead for a Dollar (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe
Set in 1897, Dead for a Dollar follows veteran bounty hunter Max Borlund (Christoph Waltz) deep into Mexico where he encounters professional gambler and outlaw Joe Cribbens (Willem Dafoe) – a sworn enemy who Max sent to prison years before. Startattle.com – Dead for a Dollar 2022. Borlund...
Nicolas Ribs AGT 2022 Finals, Season 17, Magic
Nicolas Ribs combines projection and sleight of hand to create an undeniably amazing performance! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Finals. Nicolas Ribs AGT 2022 Finals, Season 17, America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17. Nicolas Ribs AGT Finals 2022. Show: America’s Got Talent (AGT)
Drake Milligan AGT 2022 Finals “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”, Season 17
The new Elvis of country music, Drake Milligan, returns to the stage with his chart-topping original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.” Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Finals. Drake Milligan AGT Finals. Contestant: Drake Milligan. Age: 23. Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas. Act:...
