Digital Trends
HBO Max Free Trial: Can you stream hit shows for free?
If you’re looking for an HBO Max free trial, we’ve got all the insight you need to know about the service, any available deals, and if there’s a free trial out there. Read on while we guide you through everything you need to know about an HBO Max free trial.
Digital Trends
QuickBooks Free Trial: Get a month of accounting for free
Of all the names to be found among the best accounting software suites, QuickBooks arguably stands the tallest. Its long-standing popularity is owed to the fact that QuickBooks is feature-rich, easy to use, and offers a variety of different packages to suit users of all types, but it’s not free (not usually, anyways). If you’re thinking of giving QuickBooks a spin and want to know if you can try it without ponying up any cash first, however, then read on. Here’s everything you need to know about the QuickBooks free trial along with some info on how you can save on your subscription if you decide to commit.
Digital Trends
Adobe Photoshop Free Trial: Get a month of editing for free
It’s no secret that Adobe Photoshop is the most popular and widely used graphical design software suite among professionals and amateurs alike. Even people who have never in their lives used Photoshop know the name, which has become synonymous with any kind of digital image editing. Photoshop is professional-grade paid software, though, and it’s not exactly cheap. That’s likely why you’re here looking for an Adobe Photoshop free trial (and perhaps other ways to save on this software if and when you decide to buy it). Whether you’re an amateur graphic designer or an aspiring professional, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Word Free Trial: Get a month of service for free
As a software company, Microsoft is responsible for more than just the Windows operating system. Microsoft also dominates the enterprise software space with its Office app suite, which is relied on by millions of professionals, students, and average folks around the world every single day. Perhaps the most-used Office app is Microsoft Word, a versatile and capable word processor that’s essential for typing and editing written documents, among other things (and there’s a lot of things you probably didn’t know you could do in Microsoft Word). Microsoft Office is paid software, however, and Word is no exception, so if you’re wondering if there’s a Microsoft Word free trial or any other way to get it for free, read on to find out.
Digital Trends
I tried to ruin a camping trip with 130 pounds of batteries
You’re probably familiar with portable power stations that you can bring along on camping trip to charge your phone and power string lights. You’re probably also familiar with home backup systems like the Tesla PowerWall that can keep your entire house running when the electricity runs out. But you’re probably not familiar with the Bluetti AC500, which combines the power of the latter with the portability of the former. And it’s nuts.
Digital Trends
Should you upgrade to the new AirPods Pro?
The latest AirPods Pro (now in their second generation) are the new top-shelf addition to Apple’s expansive lineup of wireless earbuds. Featuring across-the-board sound and noise-cancellation improvements (according to Apple, anyway), user-specific “personalized” Spatial Audio profiles, and a new touch control for adjusting volume — plus a few other surprises — there’s plenty to love about the new set of buds.
Digital Trends
TikTok Now is the latest attempt to clone BeReal
If you liked BeReal and its daily post prompts, TikTok now offers a new feature based on a similar concept. On Thursday, TikTok announced its own take on daily prompts via a series of tweets. Called TikTok Now, the new feature is expected to send daily notifications to users that prompt them to post a short (10 seconds) video or photo of what they’re currently doing.
Digital Trends
Why this luxury smartwatch isn’t out to beat the Apple Watch
“When we decided to make a smartwatch, our inspiration was to take something from our history and give it smart technology. We’re trying to bring the story of watchmaking to smartwatches. Something that’s true to us”. This is how Felix Obschonka, category director of new technologies at Montblanc,...
Celebrate Garmin’s birthday with up to $400 in savings
Amanda ReedIf you've been watch-ing for big savings, take part in Garmin's party with discounts on smartwatches, as well as GPS devices, fitness trackers, and more.
Digital Trends
5 exciting Nintendo Direct announcements you might have missed
The September 2022 Nintendo Direct contained lots of big announcements, including the reveal that Breath of the Wild‘s sequel is titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will be released on May 12, 2023. Although that, and some of the other big first-party announcements, are what people will remember most about the show, quite a few cool announcements at the show may have gone under the radar.
Digital Trends
Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II offer a whole new level of silence
Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II offer a whole new level of silence. “Quiet and comfortable really are the best words to describe Bose's latest buds.”. If there’s one company that has become synonymous with noise cancellation, it’s Bose. And with the company’s latest earbuds — the $299 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II — Bose is clearly looking to solidify that reputation. It claims that the new wireless earbuds aren’t just better at canceling noise than the first-gen product (which it will still sell while supplies last) — they’re better than any other active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones or earbuds you can buy.
Digital Trends
Elon Musk drama continues as Twitter shareholders approve the $44 billion buyout
In the latest development of Elon Musk’s prolonged Twitter acquisition, Twitter shareholders have now voted to approve Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy the company — despite Musk trying to back out of the whole deal. This is important for a couple of reasons. Although Twitter and...
Digital Trends
Anker 757 PowerHouse Sweepstakes: Win this awesome portable power station
This content was produced in partnership with Anker. The Anker 757 PowerHouse is, as the name suggests, an absolute energy powerhouse. It is a long-lasting portable power station with a 1,229-watt-hour capacity and a 1,500-watt output. Thanks to Hyper Flash tech, it can recharge to 80% in just one hour, and it supports 300-watt solar charging, plus has 13 total ports for all of your devices and gear.
Digital Trends
This massive French door air fryer is insanely cheap today
For prep and cooking meals continues to get more convenient with technology, which makes keeping an eye out for great air fryer deals a must. One of the best you’ll find today is taking place at Walmart, where you can get the Chefman 26-quart French door air fryer and oven for just $69. That’s a massive savings of $130, as the large air fryer typically costs $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many areas as well.
Digital Trends
This 48-inch OLED gaming TV is up to $700 off at Newegg
If the sizes that you see in retailers’ gaming monitor deals aren’t big enough, you should turn your attention to Newegg’s offer for the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV. The retailer has a $500 discount on the 48-inch TV’s original price of $1,500. On top of that — and for a limited time — buyers can use the promo code DSABWA358 at checkout for an additional $200 off, bringing the price of the TV down to $800. That’s amazing value from one of the best Newegg deals going on right now, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out as other shoppers are likely thinking the same thing.
Digital Trends
Dell semi-annual sale: get this 15-inch Windows 11 laptop for $250
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is at Dell. As part of the Dell sales, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for $250, saving you $50 off the usual price of $300. On a different laptop, $50 might not sound like a huge saving but when you consider the laptop only starts at $300, $50 off really adds up. It also bundles in six months of The Disney Bundle, giving you Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) for free. It’s a basic but ideal system for working from home, too. Let’s take a look at why you might want to buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop.
Digital Trends
Keurig’s new SMART brewers offer a mind-blowing amount of coffee drinks
If you’ve ever wondered if you need a smart coffee maker, Keurig’s new K-Café SMART brewer and upgraded mobile app may be the answer. The brewer uses the company’s BrewID technology and the updated Keurig app to make more than 70 coffee beverages. Of course, you’ll still need the K-cup pod, but this model opens up new possibilities.
Digital Trends
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
Now that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed following Apple's "Far Out" September showcase, iPhone fans have been rushing to preorder the larger Pro version. Although buyers are already spending a good chunk of change on the phone itself, most are also looking to buy a screen protector to ensure the safety of the display.
Digital Trends
My 5 favorite iOS 16 features (and 1 I hate) after using it for two months
After months of public and developer betas, iOS 16 is finally available as a free update for anyone with a modern iPhone. Apple released its final build of iOS 16 on September 12, bringing with it all of the features we’ve heard about for months. There’s the new lock screen interface, upgraded Focus modes, and edit/unsend features in iMessage — just to name a few of the highlights.
Digital Trends
Sony to bring over-the-counter hearing aids to the masses
Sony announced today that it has partnered with Danish hearing device experts WS Audiology to develop consumer-friendly, over-the-counter (OTA) hearing aids that users can “just pick up and use as naturally as contact lenses,” Sony’s Osamu Hajimoto says in a video from Sony Global. According to the...
