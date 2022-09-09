Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan was asked whether 49ers would consider trading Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would be “evaluating all options” with Dak Prescott expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured thumb. The Cowboys are expected to go with backup Cooper Rush as they did in the one game Prescott missed with a calf injury in 2021.
NBC Sports
How Russell Wilson, other star QBs did in first game vs. former team
A quarterback facing his former team makes for the ultimate revenge game. Arguably the most important position in sports, when a franchise quarterback changes teams, it generates plenty of emotion, motivation and intrigue. Last season, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Sam Bradford all faced their former teams. On...
NBC Sports
Rice's incredulous reaction to suggestion Jimmy G should start
Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the 49ers at quarterback, even after Trey Lance and Co. dropped their season opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That much is clear from his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Adam Schein Podcast,” where the Pro Football...
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson: I don’t think it was the wrong decision
Publicly, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson supports the decision of coach Nathaniel Hackett to attempt a 64-yard field goal in lieu of giving Wilson a chance to convert fourth and five, in order to make the kick a little (or a lot) easier to make. Privately, Wilson may feel differently. But...
NBC Sports
What we learned as big mistake hurts Junis in loss to Braves
SAN FRANCISCO -- Exactly one year ago, the Giants celebrated one of their best moments since the three-title years, clinching a postseason spot with weeks to go in the regular season. Times have changed. On the night when the Dodgers clinched the NL West title, the Giants lost 5-1 to...
NBC Sports
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad
The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles: Bucs-Saints series isn’t a rivalry if only one team wins
Although the Buccaneers managed to beat the Saints in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs, Tampa Bay remains 0-4 in the regular season against the Saints during Tom Brady‘s time with the team. As a result, Bucs coach Todd Bowles currently isn’t viewing the twice-per-year series as a rivalry.
NBC Sports
Bobby Wagner: Seattle fans gave Russell Wilson the reception of an opposing QB
The Seahawks drafted linebacker Bobby Wagner was drafted a round ahead of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. The two spent 10 seasons together in Seattle before Wilson was traded and Wagner was — somewhat clumsily — released in March. Like the rest of the NFL world, Wagner watched...
NBC Sports
‘They can’t guard me’: McLaurin mic’d up clip goes viral
Terry McLaurin is almost as good at providing great mic’d up clips as he is at catching footballs. Almost. Washington’s star wide receiver was given the microphone by NFL Films during the Commanders’ 28-22 victory over Jacksonville in Week 1. McLaurin, now in his fourth year after averaging 1,000 receiving yards over his first three seasons, was named one of eight team captains over the summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Highest-scoring NFL games ever
The modern NFL is all about points. Gone are the days of smash-mouth defense, as the game has evolved to favor offenses. Officiating changes have only helped to bolster scoring, with increased calls for roughing the passer and pass interference. And teams are throwing the ball more than ever, which only adds to the point totals.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin on T.J. Watt: We’re in a lot better place than after the game
The latest reports on Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt‘s outlook after tearing his pec in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals indicate optimism that he will be able to avoid surgery and return to action around the middle of the season. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t confirm that...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 survivor pool picks: Safest bets, games to avoid and more
If you're reading this, congratulations. Week 1 of the NFL season was chock-full of upsets and wild finishes, with the New York Giants stealing a road win over the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans battling the Indianapolis Colts to a draw and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking down the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.
NBC Sports
J.J. Watt returns to practice Thursday
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and more than a week of practice with a calf injury, but things are looking up on the health front on Thursday. As documented by multiple reporters in Arizona, Watt is on the practice field for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Win over Russell Wilson was “really rewarding” for former Seahawks attending game
Monday night’s win was big for the current Seahawks players. It was also big, apparently, for certain former Seahawks players who attended Russell Wilson‘s return. Appearing Tuesday on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked whether the 17-16 victory was “validating.” Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Carroll instead called the win “really rewarding,” especially for former players who attended the game. That group included cornerback Richard Sherman, running back Marshawn Lynch, receiver Doug Baldwin, defensive end Cliff Avril, and linebacker K.J. Wright. They raised the 12 flag before the game started.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup
One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
NBC Sports
Report: Seahawks' Jamal Adams to miss rest of 2022 due to torn quad
The Seattle Seahawks were dealt a major blow following their Week 1 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Safety Jamal Adams reportedly will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn quad tendon in Monday night’s game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields’ mental toughness very impressive
The first half of the Bears’ opening game against the 49ers was nothing to write home about for Bears quarterback Justin Fields, but he and the team were able to turn things around in the final 30 minutes. Chicago scored the final 19 points of their 19-10 win over...
Comments / 1