Terry McLaurin is almost as good at providing great mic’d up clips as he is at catching footballs. Almost. Washington’s star wide receiver was given the microphone by NFL Films during the Commanders’ 28-22 victory over Jacksonville in Week 1. McLaurin, now in his fourth year after averaging 1,000 receiving yards over his first three seasons, was named one of eight team captains over the summer.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO