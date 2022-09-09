Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Crash Caused Delays on I-95 North in Branford
There were traffic delays on Interstate 95 North in Branford Thursday morning after a crash involving several vehicles, according to CT Travel Smart. One lane was getting by and the highway was congested between exits 56 and 57, but the scene has cleared.
NBC Connecticut
Lanes of I-84 West in Tolland Remain Closed After Early Morning Dump Truck Crash
Lanes of Interstate 84 West in Tolland remain closed hours after a dump truck hit an overpass overnight. Authorities said a dump truck hit the Old Cathole overpass. State Department of Transportation officials said the three right lanes of the highway are closed between exits 69 and 68. The Old...
Eyewitness News
Dump truck strikes overpass on I-84 west in Tolland
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A dump truck driver struck an overpass while traveling on Interstate 84 west in Tolland on Wednesday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 69 and 68 just before 3:45 a.m. The three right lanes were closed as of 6:25 a.m.
westportlocal.com
I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets
The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newington Town Crier
Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend
NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
NBC Connecticut
Truck Involved in Wallingford Hit-and-Run Captured on Video Just Before Collision: Police
Two people were taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Wallingford Wednesday evening, police said. Three minors were walking along Highland Avenue near Johnson Road around 5:45 p.m. when two were hit by the truck, according to police. The driver sped off after hitting the...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in East Hartford Shooting
A 28-year-old man has died after a shooting in East Hartford Wednesday night and police said they have identified a person of interest. Devonte Gardner, 28, of Waterbury, was shot around 7:45 p.m. near the corner of Park Avenue and Garden Street, according to police. Police say they had initially...
Register Citizen
Police: 13-year-old boy among two in hospital after Wallingford accident
WALLINGFORD — Police say they are investigating after two pedestrians, including a 13-year-old boy, were struck by a car on Wednesday evening. The collision took place in the area of Highland Avenue, according to police. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said. Both pedestrians are under evaluation at...
Register Citizen
Police: ID unknown of person found dead in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — Local police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday near the town line. West Hartford police received a call about the discovery of a body in the 400-block of Prospect Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Amanda Martin said. She wouldn't say whether the person was found inside or outside, how police believe the person died or whether the deceased was a man, woman or child.
Eyewitness News
Crash closes I-91 north in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Interstate 91 north in Wallingford on Monday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the northbound side of the highway was closed between exits 13 and 14. Troopers were said to be on the scene for an investigation. Two vehicles...
New Haven Independent
Woman Injured After Crashing Scooter Intends To Sue Ansonia
ANSONIA — A woman injured after crashing a Bird Electric Scooter on Main Street intends to file a lawsuit against the city. According to a “notice to commence action” filed with Ansonia City Hall, Courtney Lupo was riding one of the electric scooters near 575 Main St. at about 11 p.m. on June 26 when she crashed because of “the defective condition of Main Street and the poorly illuminated surrounding area.”
1 Killed, 2 Others Injured After Shots Fired Into Car In Darien (UPDATE)
One man is dead and two others are injured following a suspected drive-by shooting in Fairfield County. The shooting was reported just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on I-95 in Darien. Responding officers found a vehicle just off Exit 10, near Noroton Avenue and Maple Street with three victims...
NBC Connecticut
Woman in Critical Condition After She Was Struck in Stamford
A woman is in critical condition and a man has minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Stamford Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the intersection of Bedford and Broad streets at 11:17 a.m. and officers found a man and a woman lying on the ground, injured.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Waterbury parking lot
New Milford woman no longer involved in gun lawsuit. Hartford residents push for fresh food in neighborhood. Meteorologist Connor Lewis said it's been a quiet hurricane season so far. Updated: 4 hours ago. Man arrested for calling in bomb threat to Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry.
Eyewitness News
Crews spend hours on scene of house fire in Plainville
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A fire broke out at a home in Plainville on Sunday. Firefighters said they spent hours at the scene on East Main Street. No injuries were reported and crews were able to get the fire under control. An investigation into how it started continues.
I-91 North in Wallingford reopens after crash
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 North in Wallingford was reopened after a motor vehicle crash Monday morning partly shut it down, according to Connecticut DOT. Preliminary information from state police said that just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, troopers were advised of a crash involving a car and box truck on I-91 North near exit 13. […]
Police: West Haven man arrested for calling in ferry bomb threat
A West Haven man has been arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Port Jefferson Ferry Services.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Untimely Death in West Hartford
Police are investigating an untimely death on Prospect Avenue in West Hartford. Officials said they were called to the 400 block of Prospect Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said there's no threat to the public and it's an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-570-8870. No...
NBC Connecticut
Colchester Man Killed in Crash
A Colchester man has died after a crash Tuesday night. State police said Gabriel Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Colchester, was driving a Chevy Impala on Route 354 just after 10 p.m. when he went off the road and hit a tree. Rodriguez was brought to Backus Hospital, where he was...
Arrest Made In Plymouth Road Rage Incident Involving 'Bright Orange' Truck
A Connecticut man has been charged with threatening after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver while a 9-year-old relative was in his pickup truck during a road rage incident. Litchfield County resident Floyd Morey, age 43, of Plymouth, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10, for the June incident in...
Comments / 0