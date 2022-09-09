Seeking revenge is the least of No. 23 Pittsburgh’s concerns as it heads to Western Michigan on Saturday. At least for coach Pat Narduzzi. There are far more pressing needs at the moment for the Panthers than trying to get even with the Broncos, who pulled off a 44-41 stunner in Pittsburgh last fall. Namely, trying to figure out who will play quarterback. USC transfer Kedon Slovis exited last week’s overtime loss to Tennessee in the first half with an undisclosed injury. Backup Nick Patti came in and essentially played on one leg after hurting his left ankle late in the fourth quarter and has spent this week in a walking boot. Narduzzi said there’s a chance Slovis could be available but cautioned that it would be a “game-time decision,” meaning there’s a chance redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell or Dartmouth transfer Derek Kyler could be under center as the Panthers (1-1) make a rare road trip to a non-Power Five conference opponent.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO