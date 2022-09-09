Read full article on original website
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Better angles. It’s the two words Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow has been preaching all this week to his players after Carolina allowed 217 yards rushing in a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Nick Chubb bullied his way to 141 yards on the ground against Carolina and the Browns averaged 5.6 yards per carry — not a good start for the Panthers. This Sunday the Panthers get another stiff test when they travel to face a healthy Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. Barkley, who has struggled with injuries the past two seasons, ran for a league-high 164 yards in New York’s come-from-behind 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in the season opener.
Ben McAdoo on Return to New York, Getting CMC More Involved, Thoughts on Baker + More
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo previews the Giants.
No. 23 Pitt has questions at QB ahead of Western Michigan
Seeking revenge is the least of No. 23 Pittsburgh’s concerns as it heads to Western Michigan on Saturday. At least for coach Pat Narduzzi. There are far more pressing needs at the moment for the Panthers than trying to get even with the Broncos, who pulled off a 44-41 stunner in Pittsburgh last fall. Namely, trying to figure out who will play quarterback. USC transfer Kedon Slovis exited last week’s overtime loss to Tennessee in the first half with an undisclosed injury. Backup Nick Patti came in and essentially played on one leg after hurting his left ankle late in the fourth quarter and has spent this week in a walking boot. Narduzzi said there’s a chance Slovis could be available but cautioned that it would be a “game-time decision,” meaning there’s a chance redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell or Dartmouth transfer Derek Kyler could be under center as the Panthers (1-1) make a rare road trip to a non-Power Five conference opponent.
