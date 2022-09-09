Read full article on original website
Related
Lying through their teeth: Dentists jailed for unnecessary and horrifying work on patients
A father and son pair of millionaire French dentists were sentenced to five and eight years, respectively, for drilling thousands of needless root canals into the teeth of hundreds of patients to enrich themselves.
Capitol rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in federal prison
Robert Keith Packer, a Capitol riot defendant who wore a "Camp Auschwitz" sweater to the attack, has been sentenced to 75 days in federal prison, as well as three years probation. US District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump nominee confirmed in 2019, has sentenced Packer to 75 days in federal prison. Stephen Brennwald, Packer's defense attorney, argued that his client was like a modern day Forrest Gump, claiming that he was a "man who went through life almost as if he was outside of his body and mind, looking in." NBC News reports that Brennwald claimed his client's son...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0