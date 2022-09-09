ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Capitol rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in federal prison

Robert Keith Packer, a Capitol riot defendant who wore a "Camp Auschwitz" sweater to the attack, has been sentenced to 75 days in federal prison, as well as three years probation. US District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump nominee confirmed in 2019, has sentenced Packer to 75 days in federal prison. Stephen Brennwald, Packer's defense attorney, argued that his client was like a modern day Forrest Gump, claiming that he was a "man who went through life almost as if he was outside of his body and mind, looking in." NBC News reports that Brennwald claimed his client's son...
