Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said Thursday that the company's sports network ESPN is looking for a partner to help it step into sports gambling. "We at ESPN have the ability to do that. Now we're going to need a partner to do that, because we're never going to be a book, that's never in the cards for the Walt Disney Company," Chapek told CNBC's David Faber said in an exclusive interview. "But at the same time, to be able to partner with a well-respected third party can do that for us."

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO