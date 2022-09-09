ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

4 awesome iPhone 14 Pro always-on display features Apple never told us about

Apple’s events feature detailed run-throughs of the company’s latest products, but there is never enough time to talk about every single feature. Therefore, after those products launch, early adopters often find surprises that Apple failed to mention. To that point, the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display is far more capable than we expected.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Disney CEO Bob Chapek says ESPN will never take bets

Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said Thursday that the company's sports network ESPN is looking for a partner to help it step into sports gambling. "We at ESPN have the ability to do that. Now we're going to need a partner to do that, because we're never going to be a book, that's never in the cards for the Walt Disney Company," Chapek told CNBC's David Faber said in an exclusive interview. "But at the same time, to be able to partner with a well-respected third party can do that for us."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy