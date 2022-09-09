ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 things to know as Jacksonville State football travels to face Murray State

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erXr5_0hoQwXuz00

Jacksonville State football will make the first true road trip of the season when its takes on Murray State.

The game is Saturday (6 p.m. on ESPN+) at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky. The Gamecocks (2-0) are coming off of a 35-17 win over Davidson, while Murray State (0-1) lost 63-10 to Texas Tech.

The two teams have recent history, last playing in during the 2020 season.

Here's what to know about the matchup:

Former Conference foes

Before Jacksonville State moved to the ASUN conference after the 2020 season, it was part of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Gamecocks won nine conference titles between 2003 and 2020, including five straight from 2014-2018.

Murray State is still in the OVC. The Racers were picked to finish third in a preseason poll of league coaches.

The Gamecocks are 16-2 against the Racers, winning the last seven straight. The two teams last played in April 2021, when the Gamecocks won 28-14.

Last Game:Rich Rodriguez wins first home opener as Jacksonville State football coach as JSU tops Davidson

Eligible?:Is Jacksonville State football eligible for the FBS playoffs or a bowl game in 2022?

Chance for 3-0 start

It has been since 2013 that the Gamecocks have started a season 3-0, when they went 4-0 before losing to Murray State. That year, Jacksonville State beat Alabama State, Jacksonville University, North Alabama and Georgia State to start the season. That season saw the Gamecocks go 11-4 and made the FCS quarterfinals.

The Gamecocks started the Rich Rodriguez era with wins against Stephen F. Austin and Davidson.

Racers off to rough start

In the 63-10 loss to Texas Tech, the Racers were held to 95 yards rushing after running for 196 yards per game last season. The 63 points allowed were the most the Racers had allowed since a 2019 loss to No. 3 Georgia.

The Racers managed 258 yards of offense against the Red Raiders, with DJ Williams finding Jacob Bell for the long Murray State touchdown.

