Meet Wayne Grell, nominated by Johnson County GOP to run against Iowa state Rep. Amy Nielsen

Republican Wayne Grell of North Liberty is challenging incumbent Democratic state Rep. Amy Nielsen in Iowa House District 85 this November.

Grell, 62, is a lifelong resident of Johnson County who is retired after owning several businesses in Coralville, including warehouses, packaging and trucking businesses, and a bar. No Republican ran in the primary, but Grell was nominated by a party convention made up of delegates from the district on July 7.

Grell said retiring recently is part of the reason he is running for office, because he feels he cant devote time to it and has no other obligations that could get in the way of serving in the Iowa House of Representatives.

"It feels like our politicians are more divided than we used to be. I felt like someone needed to be in this position, so I stepped forward," Grell said.

Grell was a 10-year member of the North Liberty Board of Adjustment and is also a former professional wrestler.

Nielsen, Grell's opponent, was first elected in 2016 to Iowa House District 77 after serving as North Liberty's mayor for two years, the first woman to do so in the city's history. She is the ranking member of the Local Government committee. She serves on the Commerce, Ways and Means, State Government, and the Administration and Rules Committees, and is a member of the Administrative Rules Review Committee.

Grell will be Nielsen's first challenger since 2016, when she won 57.79% of the vote against Republican Royce Phillips.

House District 85 changed after the redistricting process redrew Iowa's maps after the 2020 U.S. Census. While both the current and former district include North Liberty, the new district encompasses northeastern Johnson County with Solon and a small portion of Iowa City.

The previous district held the entirety of western and most of southern Johnson County, including Swisher, Shueyville and Lone Tree.

Grell said if he gets elected he would oppose an estate tax and would be an "ally" for rural residents and farmers. He said he also would support law enforcement.

Grell said he thinks Iowa should provide more opportunities for families who choose private schools and home-schooling over public schools. He said he thinks public schools are too "caught up in politics," that educators don't do the job they should be doing.

"More choice will cause improvement in public schools," Grell said.

He said he fears schools don't teach students how to balance a bank account and fears children aren't being prepared to go into profitable jobs and learn practical skills like changing a tire.

"In today's busy world, with both parents always working, the parents can't know what is going on. Somehow, we need to start sending more messages to the parents so they can see what their children are learning or not learning," he said.

Grell or Nielsen will likely join a slate of legislators that will vote on a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds to use public funds for scholarships for families who wish to send children to private schools.

Grell is largely undecided on where he stands on abortion, another issue the Legislature is likely to tackle in the next session. He said abortion should be regulated more.

"We can go 'high moral standard,' but I also value the woman's rights," Grell said.

He said he would support a woman having an abortion if she is having a troubled pregnancy.

Grell said he would also like to see reforms to how state and local governments enact eminent domain. His businesses were impacted by potential use of this tool to acquire land when the Iowa River Landing project was being planned.

He said he isn't against the use of eminent domain, but would like the policy to do more for private landowners and businesses impacted by it. He proposes giving landowners 150% to 200% of the land's assessed value if eminent domain is used and finding ways to expedite the process.

