ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL honors Queen Elizabeth II with moment of silence during season opener

By Sarah Polus
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24IaNM_0hoQwLZV00

The National Football League (NFL) honored Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, with a moment of silence before its 2022-2023 season kickoff game.

The moment was held in memory of the 96-year-old monarch, “whose message of unity and peace inspired people throughout the world for generations,” the game announcer said.

The moment occurred prior to the start of the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi stadium in the California city.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. A funeral for the late queen will be held in 10 days.

King Charles III, the son of Queen Elizabeth and former prince of Wales, immediately ascended to king on Thursday. His wife, Camilla, will now be known as the Queen Consort.

Charles called the queen’s passing “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” in a statement .

He added, “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Nfl Honors#Moment Of Silence#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams#Sofi#Commonwealth#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Country
Scotland
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Wendy Williams enters wellness facility, getting treatment by some of the ‘best doctors in the world,’ publicist says

(WGHP) — Wendy Williams, former host of her self-titled talk show, has entered a wellness facility, her publicist said Thursday. It’s the latest update in what is now approaching a yearlong health battle. Williams left “The Wendy Williams Show” in October 2021 with the daytime talk show announcing that the six-time Emmy-nominated host had experienced […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy