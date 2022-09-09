BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Isolated showers and storms will be possible in areas to the south and east overnight. We may catch some decent breaks in wet weather through Friday morning, but models continue to show waves of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms spreading into our area from the southeast tomorrow afternoon and evening. Tomorrow evening could be wet at times so make sure you plan accordingly and grab a poncho if you are attending any high school games. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with easterly winds at 5-10 mph. Rainfall totals tomorrow will likely add up around a half inch to an inch for most locations. Tomorrow’s main threat will be the heavy rain and the potential for flooding. If rain and storms move over the same spots, flooding could occur. Just make sure you monitor our weather app for important notifications.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO