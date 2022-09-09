Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Rising temperatures and a new Tropical Storm Fiona
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tropical Storm Fiona has formed east of the Leeward Islands tonight. This system could impact the northeast Caribbean by the weekend, but no impacts are expected in the Gulf Region. If you have a trip planned to the Gulf Coast, there will be a small chance for some scattered afternoon pop-up storms this weekend. Areas to the east will need to closely monitor this system through the weekend as the system starts to turn northwest. It’s possible the system could impact the Bahamas by the middle of next week.
wbrc.com
Road closure in Shelby County to replace bridge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews will close Highway 25 in Shelby County this week to replace the Waxahatchee Bridge. The road will remain closed to everyone except folks who live right around the bridge until May 2023. You can use the detour route in place by...
wbrc.com
UAB hosts Georgia Southern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers return to Protective Stadium Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, to host Georgia Southern in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The Blazers look to rebound after last week’s 21-14 loss at Liberty, while Georgia Southern comes to Birmingham after defeating Nebraska...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022. Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west. There are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
A Work In The Garden
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Kelly Hayes teaches second grade in Cullman and her husband Jonathan is a teacher and coach. They also have a son and daughter and if that sounds like a full life, it’s only the beginning. To say they are gardeners would be a bit of an understatement, and now their backyard organic garden has garnered national recognition.
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic tailgating slots to go on sale on September 15
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Birmingham officials announced that tailgating slots for the 81st Magic City Classic will go on sale on September 15. Online only sales will start at 12:01 p.m. on September 15. Spaces will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and customers will be limited to two slots per transaction.
wbrc.com
18-wheeler overturns on I-20/59EB at Deadman’s Curve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20/59 EB at Exit 130A commonly known as Deadman’s Curve, slowed traffic Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened near 1st Ave N in Jefferson County around 1:30 p.m., according to ALGO Traffic crews. No word on injuries. Subscribe to...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A First Alert for a big increase in rain and storms Friday afternoon, risk for localized flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Isolated showers and storms will be possible in areas to the south and east overnight. We may catch some decent breaks in wet weather through Friday morning, but models continue to show waves of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms spreading into our area from the southeast tomorrow afternoon and evening. Tomorrow evening could be wet at times so make sure you plan accordingly and grab a poncho if you are attending any high school games. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with easterly winds at 5-10 mph. Rainfall totals tomorrow will likely add up around a half inch to an inch for most locations. Tomorrow’s main threat will be the heavy rain and the potential for flooding. If rain and storms move over the same spots, flooding could occur. Just make sure you monitor our weather app for important notifications.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at a Birmingham business September 14. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. Authorities say he was killed while trying to fix a jammed paper machine at Joe Piper, Inc....
wbrc.com
Changes made to stop exhibition driving in Birmingham
Kroger delivering groceries through Birmingham distribution center. Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Finding solutions to crime. Updated: 2 hours ago. Finding solutions to crime. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Concern national strike could...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.
wbrc.com
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Inflation hitting hard for small businesses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new survey shows 29% of small businesses report inflation is their biggest challenge and another 10% say labor costs are their top issue. The prices of materials and products have risen for many small businesses but for two businesses in Calera, they’re getting by with the help of their loyal customers and their relationship with other local businesses.
wbrc.com
New housing for veterans opening in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing facility for veterans will open on September 16 in Ensley. It’s called Veteran’s Palace, and it’s a communal living facility to serve homeless and disabled veterans. The Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates there are 329 homeless veterans in...
wvtm13.com
'Nowhere to run': Several Alabama football fans hit by car in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Several Alabama football fans are recovering after being hit by a car Friday while in Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's big game against the Longhorns. Learn more in the video above. WVTM 13's Rick Karle learned the group of Alabama season ticket holders had just...
wbrc.com
MPW stands alone at Bessemer City High School on the gridiron
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW stands for Marching Purple and White, the Bessemer City High School band. Michael Parks is the band director and he has around 90 members this year.
wbrc.com
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
wbrc.com
Kroger’s grocery delivery service growing in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kroger is now operating a delivery center in Birmingham that delivers groceries straight to your front door, and it’s delivering thousands of orders a week already. Kroger’s closest physical store to Birmingham is in Huntsville, but their fulfillment center in Birmingham operates in tandem with...
wbrc.com
New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
wbrc.com
One person shot in Jones Valley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
Comments / 0