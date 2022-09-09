ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

Georgia dad says angry son kicked him in groin in spat over household chores

By Joe Kovac Jr.
 6 days ago

A Middle Georgia sheriff’s deputy answered a call in mid-July that was described in an incident report as involving “an unruly juvenile.”

The juvenile, a boy whose age wasn’t noted, was said to have caused a stir at his home on Unionville Road, just west of Interstate 75 in northern Monroe County.

The deputy spoke to the boy who said he was trying to help his father around their house but that his dad sent him to his room.

The youth told the deputy, as the report noted, “that he then wanted to clean out his closet and grabbed a suitcase and went outside. (He) stated that his dad got mad and they had a verbal argument.”

The father, 36, informed the deputy that he and his son had an argument “because he wanted (the son) to help out more around the house.”

But the father said every time he asked the boy to complete a task that the boy would “then get very angry and … kick him in the groin.”

The father said he didn’t want to press charges.

The report said the boy was taken to his grandma’s for the night.

Dispatches: After her car’s undercarriage was damaged, leaving “a large trail of oil” as she wheeled into a friend’s driveway in late July, a Forsyth-area woman reported the matter to sheriff’s officials for insurance purposes. A sheriff’s report noted the incident thusly: “The complainant … stated that she hit a bump with her car while she was going to get her hair done.” . . . A young woman was recently jailed on obstruction charges after a run-in with Monroe sheriff’s deputies in which she allegedly resisted arrest and kicked an officer. The woman, 18, appeared “confused” and “upset” when a deputy encountered her while she was walking along Oak Valley Drive. People who live nearby said she “didn’t seem to be acting right,” an incident report noted. When a sheriff’s deputy asked her to provide her name and birth date, she gave multiple dates before saying “she pleads the Fifth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5f9J_0hoQw5X800
The Cop Shop column is The Telegraph’s weekly Middle Georgia police blotter compiled from reports provided by local law enforcement agencies.

Comments / 29

Taking out the Trash
6d ago

That would have been the first and last time he rebelled against me . I but my son on the 18_30 program . my son said what is the 1830 program dad I told him when he reaches the age of 18 he had 30 days to move out. 😎

Reply(4)
14
Fred
6d ago

You have to start raising them to be respectful young men at a very early age. Spare the rod, spoil the child.

Reply(1)
32
my2cents
6d ago

Sounds like a beta male trying to raise another man and he doesn't have a clue what to do.. Probably from a s!ngle mother household too, if we keeping it 💯....

Reply
5
